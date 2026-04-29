NBA Playoffs Preview: Injury Report, Predicted Lineup, Odds for 04/29 Games Feat. Pistons, Cavs, Magic, and More

Two Game 5s in our hands and two entirely different scenarios at play. #1 seed in the East, Detroit Pistons, needs to win at home; otherwise, the #8 Orlando Magic would wrap up the series. If Motor City loses, they will become the seventh 1-seed to lose a playoff series to an 8-seed. The Magic had the perfect recipe as they forced 20 Pistons turnovers and held Detroit without a field goal for more than five minutes down the stretch.

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Whereas the #4 Cleveland Cavaliers and #5 Toronto Raptors are locked in tight 2 wins a piece. The Cavs had a one-point lead with just 48 seconds left on the clock. Their star guard, Donovan Mitchell, missed two shots in the final 25 seconds, including a 3-pointer that would have tied the game. Then, the home team Raptors needed no second invitation to close the game. Now, let’s look at all the matchups that would play out with stakes being completely different.

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NBA Playoffs: Injury report

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

While the Magic are leading, they were hit with a crucial blow as Franz Wagner left with 1:34 left in the third quarter. The star swingman did not return due to right calf soreness. An MRI conducted on Tuesday showed that Wagner suffered a right calf strain. “He is questionable for Game 5, and his availability will depend on how he responds to treatment.” Jamal Cain replaced Wagner and even had a one-handed tip-in dunk that made it 87-85 with 4:55 to go. Another player on the injury list includes Jonathan Isaac, who is doubtful for Wednesday’s matchup due to a left knee sprain. He has not played in a game since March 10.

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Imago Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) in the first half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

On the other hand, the home team needs better performance. Cunningham led the Pistons with 25 points, but had eight turnovers after committing nine in Game 3. Tobias Harris added 20 points, and Jalen Duren, who has yet to fire in this series, ended the game with 12 points. They have just Kevin Huerter listed as questionable for the Pistons due to a left adductor strain. Detroit listed the 6-foot-7 guard as questionable for Game 4 before playing him only three minutes during the loss.

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Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Aside from starting point guard Immanuel Quickley, the Raptors did not list any players on their injury report for Game 5. Quickley (right hamstring strain) has been ruled out for the entire series.

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Cleveland still holds home-court advantage, even though Game 5 won’t decide the series outright; it will shape everything that follows. The Cavaliers did not list any players on their April 28 injury report, yet guard Sam Merrill remains the one who has clouds of uncertainty looming over. Throughout the Cavs first-round NBA playoff series, he has been pushing through a right-hand or finger issue.

Imago Apr 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives on Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) during the first half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

“He’s definitely got the hand thing going on, right? Finger, some of that, but I love how he’s playing,” head coach Kenny Atkinson said before Game 4 in Toronto. “I judge role players on their intensity, their defense. He’s given everything he’s got.” Last game was the only time so far that he has scored in double digits, so the injury could be manageable.

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NBA Playoffs: Predicted starting lineups

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

Orlando Magic Detroit Pistons Jalen Suggs Cade Cunningham Desmond Bane Duncan Robinson Franz Wagner* Ausar Thompson Paolo Banchero Tobias Harris Wendell Carter Jr. Jalen Duren

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors Cleveland Cavaliers Ja’Kobe Walter James Harden RJ Barrett Donovan Mitchell Brandon Ingram Dean Wade Scottie Barnes Evan Mobley Jakob Poeltl Jarrett Allen

NBA Playoffs: Odds

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

The ESPN analytics predicts the Pistons to be overwhelming favorites, 79.4%. Previously, the Pistons have been the moneyline favorite 67 total times this season, and they’ve gone 48-19 in those games. The Pistons came into the playoffs at +2800 to win the NBA Finals, as the #1 seed in the East. But now they’d need to win three games in a row to survive past round 1. This has plummeted their odds to +4500 to win the NBA Finals.

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Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Teams that win Game 5 in a 2-2 series go on to win about 85% of the time. The Cleveland has the home court advantage, as ESPN analytics favors them 61.2%. Donovan Mitchell was just 6-for-24 in Game 4, and James Harden had seven turnovers. That paints an ugly picture for the Cavs

Toronto overall barely survived a brutal shooting night: 31 of 97 (32%) overall and 4 of 30 (13.3%) from deep, yet still held firm late. 7 of 26 (26.9%) in the first quarter, including 0 of 11 from deep, allowing Cleveland to edge ahead. In fact, Toronto missed 14 consecutive 3-point attempts before RJ Barrett finally connected with 8:31 left in the first half. With such offensive schemes, they remain the underdogs.

NBA Playoffs: Where to watch

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

TV channel: None

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers