NBA Playoffs Preview: Injury Report, Predicted Lineup, Odds for 04/27 Games Feat. Thunder, Pistons, Nuggets and More

Some first-round series are headed for a dramatic finish. Tomorrow, a slate of games that could end a few stories or restore hope. Over on the East course, the Pistons are battling against a 2-1 deficit on Orlando’s home floor. The West could see two series coming to a conclusion. The Thunder’s on the verge of sweeping the Phoenix Suns, while the Timberwolves need just one more defiant effort to send Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets home.

NBA Playoffs: Injury Report

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

The Orlando Magic executed a fantastic game plan at home to take the lead over the one-seed Pistons. Their core remains unscathed. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Desmond Bane are all available for the game. The only absence could once again be forward Jonathan Isaac. The Magic veteran is yet to play a single game in the series, suffering from a left knee sprain. He hasn’t played in an NBA game since March 12.

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On the other side, the Detroit Pistons have only listed shooting guard Kevin Huerter as questionable with a hip injury. Aside from the former Kings player, J.B Bickerstaff has all his players available. Pressure is particularly on All-Star Jalen Duren, who has struggled to replicate his regular-season impact in the tie so far. Cade Cunningham has recovered well from a collapsed lung and is averaging 31 points and 8 assists, leading both teams in scoring in the series.

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Imago Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket past Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) in the first quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without dynamic guard Jalen Williams for a second consecutive game. Williams suffered a hamstring injury in Game 2, ruling him out possibly for the entire series. However, that hasn’t affected the Thunder as they went up 3-0 with a comfortable 121-109 win in Game 3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming fresh off a playoff career-high 42-point performance.

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As for the Phoenix Suns, being healthy gives them a slight chance at extending the series. Fortunately, Grayson Allen marked his return in the last game from a left hamstring injury. However, gritty guard Jordan Goodwin remains questionable, while starting center Mark Williams is listed out for Game 4 with a foot injury.

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Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets do have a few concerns with their season on the line against the Timberwolves. Aaron Gordon only played 23 minutes, with left calf tightness. His limited presence in this series has severely affected the Nuggets’ offense. Nikola Jokic shares great synergy with the athletic forward, who has particularly developed well as a shooter. Peyton Watson could also miss his fifth game of the series with a hamstring strain.

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But their situation is nothing compared to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Guard Donte DiVincenzo is out for the entire playoffs after tearing his ACL in the previous game. The Timberwolves will hence be without their most consistent three-point threat. Furthermore, Anthony Edwards is also out for multiple weeks after suffering a bone bruise from an awkward landing in Game 4. Despite his prior knee injury, Edwards played an integral role in the Timberwolves’ defensive success, while also averaging 18.5 points per game.

Imago Apr 23, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) works around Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

NBA Playoffs: Predicted starting lineups

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

Orlando Magic Detroit Pistons Jalen Suggs Cade Cunningham Desmond Bane Duncan Robinson Franz Wagner Ausar Thompson Paolo Banchero Tobias Harris Wendell Carter Jr. Jalen Duren

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns

Oklahoma City Thunder Phoenix Suns Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Collin Gillespie Ajay Mitchell Devin Booker Lu Dort Jalen Green Chet Holmgren Dillon Brooks Isaiah Hartenstein Oso Ighodaro

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets

Minnesota Timberwolves Denver Nuggets Mike Conley Jamal Murray Ayo Dosunmu Christian Braun Jaden McDaniels Cam Johnson Julius Randle Aaron Gordon* Rudy Gobert Nikola Jokic

NBA Playoffs: Odds

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

The Magic’s thrilling win in Game 3 hasn’t changed the oddsmakers’ minds. They still view the Detroit Pistons as the favorites, but only by a fine margin. The money lines for the Pistons are at -155, while the Magic stand as slight underdogs at +125. If it’s anything like what we saw in their last clash, expect another photo finish.

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Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns

It’s shaping up to be a series where the Thunder doesn’t get a single stain on their playoff record. The odds skew heavily in their favor, with the money line listed at -500 for OKC. The Suns, naturally coming through the Play-In, aren’t favored even though they are playing at home, with oddsmakers setting their line at +375 and predicting the Thunder win by 10.5 points.

Imago Credits: IMAGN

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets

The Timberwolves’ double injury blow has changed the dynamics in this series. The Nuggets are projected to extend the series to six games. Their line is fixed at -500, an indication of them winning in a convincing fashion. On the other hand, the shorthanded Timberwolves are being underestimated despite their Game 4 efforts. Their money line is at +375, suggesting it will take another imposing performance with hints of individual brilliance to get them over the line.

NBA Playoffs: Where to watch

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

Date: Monday, April 27, 2026

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns

Date: Monday, April 27, 2026

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, Arizona

TV channel: NBC Sports / NBCSN

Streaming: Peacock

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets

Date: Monday, April 27, 2026

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock