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NBA Playoffs Preview: Injury Report, Predicted Lineup, Odds for 04/27 Games Feat. Thunder, Pistons, Nuggets and More

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Anuj Talwalkar

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Apr 27, 2026 | 6:29 AM EDT

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NBA Playoffs Preview: Injury Report, Predicted Lineup, Odds for 04/27 Games Feat. Thunder, Pistons, Nuggets and More

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Anuj Talwalkar

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Apr 27, 2026 | 6:29 AM EDT

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Some first-round series are headed for a dramatic finish. Tomorrow, a slate of games that could end a few stories or restore hope. Over on the East course, the Pistons are battling against a 2-1 deficit on Orlando’s home floor. The West could see two series coming to a conclusion. The Thunder’s on the verge of sweeping the Phoenix Suns, while the Timberwolves need just one more defiant effort to send Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets home.

NBA Playoffs: Injury Report

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

The Orlando Magic executed a fantastic game plan at home to take the lead over the one-seed Pistons. Their core remains unscathed. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Desmond Bane are all available for the game. The only absence could once again be forward Jonathan Isaac. The Magic veteran is yet to play a single game in the series, suffering from a left knee sprain. He hasn’t played in an NBA game since March 12.

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On the other side, the Detroit Pistons have only listed shooting guard Kevin Huerter as questionable with a hip injury. Aside from the former Kings player, J.B Bickerstaff has all his players available. Pressure is particularly on All-Star Jalen Duren, who has struggled to replicate his regular-season impact in the tie so far. Cade Cunningham has recovered well from a collapsed lung and is averaging 31 points and 8 assists, leading both teams in scoring in the series.

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Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without dynamic guard Jalen Williams for a second consecutive game. Williams suffered a hamstring injury in Game 2, ruling him out possibly for the entire series. However, that hasn’t affected the Thunder as they went up 3-0 with a comfortable 121-109 win in Game 3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming fresh off a playoff career-high 42-point performance.

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As for the Phoenix Suns, being healthy gives them a slight chance at extending the series. Fortunately, Grayson Allen marked his return in the last game from a left hamstring injury. However, gritty guard Jordan Goodwin remains questionable, while starting center Mark Williams is listed out for Game 4 with a foot injury.

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Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets do have a few concerns with their season on the line against the Timberwolves. Aaron Gordon only played 23 minutes, with left calf tightness. His limited presence in this series has severely affected the Nuggets’ offense. Nikola Jokic shares great synergy with the athletic forward, who has particularly developed well as a shooter. Peyton Watson could also miss his fifth game of the series with a hamstring strain.

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But their situation is nothing compared to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Guard Donte DiVincenzo is out for the entire playoffs after tearing his ACL in the previous game. The Timberwolves will hence be without their most consistent three-point threat. Furthermore, Anthony Edwards is also out for multiple weeks after suffering a bone bruise from an awkward landing in Game 4. Despite his prior knee injury, Edwards played an integral role in the Timberwolves’ defensive success, while also averaging 18.5 points per game.

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NBA Playoffs: Predicted starting lineups

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

Orlando Magic Detroit Pistons 
Jalen SuggsCade Cunningham
Desmond BaneDuncan Robinson
Franz WagnerAusar Thompson
Paolo BancheroTobias Harris
Wendell Carter Jr.Jalen Duren

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns

Oklahoma City ThunderPhoenix Suns 
Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderCollin Gillespie
Ajay MitchellDevin Booker
Lu DortJalen Green
Chet HolmgrenDillon Brooks
Isaiah HartensteinOso Ighodaro

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets

Minnesota TimberwolvesDenver Nuggets
Mike ConleyJamal Murray
Ayo DosunmuChristian Braun
Jaden McDanielsCam Johnson
Julius RandleAaron Gordon*
Rudy GobertNikola Jokic

NBA Playoffs: Odds

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

The Magic’s thrilling win in Game 3 hasn’t changed the oddsmakers’ minds. They still view the Detroit Pistons as the favorites, but only by a fine margin. The money lines for the Pistons are at -155, while the Magic stand as slight underdogs at +125. If it’s anything like what we saw in their last clash, expect another photo finish.

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Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns

It’s shaping up to be a series where the Thunder doesn’t get a single stain on their playoff record. The odds skew heavily in their favor, with the money line listed at -500 for OKC. The Suns, naturally coming through the Play-In, aren’t favored even though they are playing at home, with oddsmakers setting their line at +375 and predicting the Thunder win by 10.5 points.

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Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets

The Timberwolves’ double injury blow has changed the dynamics in this series. The Nuggets are projected to extend the series to six games. Their line is fixed at -500, an indication of them winning in a convincing fashion. On the other hand, the shorthanded Timberwolves are being underestimated despite their Game 4 efforts. Their money line is at +375, suggesting it will take another imposing performance with hints of individual brilliance to get them over the line.

NBA Playoffs: Where to watch

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons

Date: Monday, April 27, 2026
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Location: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns

Date: Monday, April 27, 2026
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
Location: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, Arizona
TV channel: NBC Sports / NBCSN
Streaming: Peacock

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets

Date: Monday, April 27, 2026
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
Location: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
TV channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock

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Anuj Talwalkar

4,609 Articles

Anuj Talwalkar is a senior NBA Newsbreak specialist at EssentiallySports, trusted for his real-time coverage and fast, accurate updates on league developments. With five NBA seasons and two Olympics coverages under his belt, Anuj stands out as the go-to reporter for the NBA Matchday Newsdesk. As part of the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, he continuously refines his hard reporting with grounded storytelling shaped by fan culture and court-level insights. An economics graduate and lifelong OKC fan since the Supersonics era, Anuj combines analytical thinking and a genuine passion for basketball. He’s recognized for both his live news coverage and feature writing, with aspirations to someday interview Russell Westbrook. Anuj’s reporting is marked by its reliability, depth, and strong connection to the pulse of the NBA.

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