NBA Playoffs Preview: Injury Report, Predicted Lineup, Odds for 04/26 Games Feat. Spurs, Celtics and More

The San Antonio Spurs made the most of their favorite tag as they trounced the Trail Blazers in Portland. Even the Boston Celtics managed to bounce back against the 76ers. But the Cleveland Cavaliers’ loss on the road to the Raptors once again shared how entertaining and difficult the playoffs are. Since then, injury developments have ramped up, the odds have shifted, and the slate of games is shaping up to be as enticing as the postseason.

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Could the Blazers win their first home playoff game in nearly five years? Can the underdogs, the 76ers and Raptors, win another game to level the series? Await us the shocks and surprises. Let’s analyze how these two matchups could be impacted by the teams’ health bills.

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NBA Playoffs: Injury report

Spurs Blazers

In Game 3, the Spurs won without Victor Wembanyama. In Game 2, he fell straight on his jaw, and his face ricocheted off the hardwood, causing him a concussion and thus entering strict league protocol. At first, his Game 3 travel was doubtful, but Wemby has been making a substantial effort to pick up where he left off in his debut playoff series. Fortunately, the 22-year-old continues to work through the NBA’s concussion protocol and participated in Saturday’s practice. For Game 4, he is listed as questionable, so Luke Kornet can take his place. But there is some hope.

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“We are still working through the process,” Johnson said. “We will continue to work with the NBA, and that’s the update for now. Obviously, that will be until we get to tomorrow’s game, and then we will see where we’re at.” Without him, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper stepped up, and they would have no problem doing it again.

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For Portland, they had the golden chance, but they let their 15-point lead slip away. Their team remains healthy with only Damian Lillard out with an Achilles injury. But in the last game, their star player, Deni Avdija, chipped his tooth during the 120-108 loss. Despite getting hit in the face, he and his Trail Blazers are ready again for a physical encounter. “It’s one game. We watched film. We talked as a group. … Definitely, we understood that we got punched in the mouth yesterday, and we just gotta respond.”

Celtics 76ers

The Celtics have no injuries to report. Even though it appeared that Jaylen Brown and Derrick White both got banged up in Friday’s Game 3 Celtics win. The Jays produced 50 points and will continue to dominate the series going forward.

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Along with Joel Embiid (appendectomy recovery), who was again doubtful, the Sixers listed Kelly Oubre as questionable with “right adductor soreness.” He carried a large load in the series, guarding both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and averaged 13.0 points and 6.0 rebounds. In the event Oubre is out or not 100%, Justin Edwards and Dominick Barlow could take his place for increased playing time.

Raptors Cavaliers

Cleveland has a clear injury list as they want to impose themselves in the Scotiabank Arena. And would want to avoid the 20-point debacle of the fourth quarter, which handed the Raptors the win.

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Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett each delivered career playoff-highs of 33 points, while rookie Collin Murray-Boyles became the first player in franchise history to score 20 or more points off the bench in a postseason game. But the burden now remains more on their shoulder than Immanuel Quickley remains out, as he was ruled out for the remainder of the series with a hamstring injury. For the last three games, he was listed as questionable, which gave certain hope for the Blazers that their primary ball-handler would be back. But that’s not the case anymore. Joining him is A.J. Lawson, who is currently listed as questionable for Game 4 with back spasms.

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NBA Playoffs: Predicted Line-up

Spurs Blazers

Spurs Trail Blazers Julian Champagnie Toumani Camara Victor Wembanyama* Deni Avdija De’Aaron Fox Donovan Clingan Devin Vassell Jrue Holiday Stephon Castle Scoot Henderson

Celtics 76ers

76ers Celtics Paul George Jayson Tatum Adem Bona Sam Hauser Kelly Oubre Jr* Neemias Queta Tyrese Maxey Derrick White VJ Edgecombe Jaylen Brown

Raptors Cavaliers

Raptors Cavaliers Brandon Ingram Dean Wade RJ Barrett Jarrett Allen Scottie Barnes Evan Mobley Jakob Poeltl James Harden Ja’Kobe Walter Donovan Mitchell

NBA Playoffs: Odds

Spurs Blazers

Victor or no Victor, currently, ESPN’s analytics is high on the Spurs. After the game 3 exploits of Harper and Castle, San Antonio remain 66.7% favorites. Oddsmakers expect San Antonio to keep its momentum rolling at the Moda Center with the moneyline for the Spurs at -220. Another factor going for them is that they have won 77.8% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline.

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Celtics 76ers

The Game 2 loss was a stumble, and the Celtics would like to end this series quickly. ESPN analysts give them 62.6% chance of completing the win and going 3-1 up. Most projection models favor a Celtics win with -7.5. They are expected to come out on top with a money line of -289. VJ Edgecombe struggled in Game 3 (10 pts, 0-7 from 3) but produced a historic Game 2 (30 pts, 10 reb). If he does that, then the 76ers can win from the position of underdog, as the market placed them at +230.

Raptors Cavaliers

After a resounding win, the ESPN analytics favor the Toronto Raptors 56.5 % for the win. It’s the first time in this series that the James Harden and Mitchell duo are the underdogs with 43.5 % chance. Despite the 22-point loss, there is not a huge gap; Cleveland trailed just 83-81 going into the final quarter before getting outscored 43-23.

Apart from ESPN, other prediction models back the Cavs at -3.5, and the away team is expected to come out on top with a money line of -165. The Raptors are set at +140, with projections preparing for a nail-biting finish without a convincing winner in the contest.

NBA Playoffs: Where to watch

Spurs Blazers

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App

Celtics 76ers

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia

TV channel: NBC

Stream: Peacock

Raptors Cavaliers