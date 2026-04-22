NBA Playoffs Preview: Injury Report, Predicted Lineup, Odds for 04/22 Games Feat. Suns, Thunder, Magic and Pistons

Two top seeds had very different results on Sunday. The Oklahoma City Thunder vs the Phoenix Suns Game 1 had just one lead change as the reigning champions began the postseason challenge with a dominating 35-point win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander effortlessly extended his streak to 13 consecutive 25-point playoff performances at home, the longest run since Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 17-game stretch from 2020 to 2022. It was not the same story in the Eastern Conference as the #8 Orlando Magic were in the lead from the tip-off in the 11-point away court win.

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In Game 2, the Detroit Pistons will want to beat the Magic and win their first home playoff game since 2008 (featuring an NBA record of 11 straight home postseason losses). Both home teams enter as favorites again, but will the results mimic game 1 results, or can another series be extended to Game 5?

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Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

The Thunder won the last matchup 119-84 on Sunday, led by 25 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But it was the Suns who started strongly and went on a 5-0 run early. OKC responded with a 10-2 run and kept the pressure on their opponents for the rest of the night. They dominated on the boards (54 to 45), assists (28-16), and conceded just 2 points off turnovers. A true championship-level display, and at one point even led by 39 points.

Imago Apr 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) drives around Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach (10) in the second half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Jalen Williams was excellent with 22 points on 60.0% shooting, while Chet Holmgren added 16 with two steals and two blocks. Devin Booker led the Suns with 23, as the lone bright spot for the visiting team. Dillon Brooks scored 18 on 27.3% shooting, and Jalen Green added 17 on 37.5% shooting. Thunder, being the physically dominant team, imposed its will on the Suns, as they conceded 17 turnovers.

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Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic Preview

The Pistons entered with a 70.9% chance to win the first game at home. But the bookmakers were left dumbfounded by what the Magic brought forward. Guard Cade Cunningham missed the first shot of the night and wouldn’t have thought it would end in an 11-point loss. He was the lone star who fought and scored a game-high 39 points. Aside from Cunningham, only Tobias Harris reached double figures with 17 points, as the rest of the roster endured a rough night offensively. The rest of the team combined for just 62 points while shooting a dismal 36.0% from the field.

Imago Apr 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) dribbles defended by Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) in the second half during the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Magic’s defensive traps worked from the first whistle and won the points in the paint battle (54-34). Unlike the Pistons, all the Magic starters finished in double figures. Paolo Banchero led the team with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Franz Wagner added 19 points. Desmond Bane and Wendell Carter Jr. combined for 34 points, and Jalen Suggs chipped in with 16. Orlando needed its starters to fire as the bench contributed for just 20 points

NBA Playoffs: Injury Reports

Suns vs Thunder

As the Game carried out with intensity, two injury calls raised eyebrows in the Paycom Center. With 5:50 left until halftime, OKC’s Jaylin Williams tweaked his ankle and went back to the locker room. The Thunder backup center had four rebounds, two points, and two assists in six minutes. Putting all the doubts to bed, the 23-year-old star returned in the third frame and ended the night with 5 points in 10 minutes. Fortunately, they have no further injuries to report apart from Thomas Sorber, who is out for the season (knee).

The Suns have a lot to deal with. And while they were fighting against the odds, Jordan Goodwin’s injury occurred during the first half of Game 1. He finished with two points in five minutes while shooting 1-of-4 from the field and 0-of-3 from the free-throw line before exiting. He did not return due to left calf soreness. During the practice, he was wearing a black sleeve on his left leg, and the head coach said, “Feels pretty good.” He remains questionable on the injury report.

Similarly, center Mark Williams, who missed the past two games with a foot injury, is also questionable. During the practice, he was wearing a soft boot. If he can’t play, Osho Igodoro is expected to be the team’s starting big man again. Phoenix’s Grayson Allen (hamstring) has missed the last four games, though he was listed as available for the last two. But the veteran didn’t ultimately see any on-court minutes. It remains to be known if things will change for Game 2.

Magic vs Pistons

Before Game 1, Magic guard Desmond Bane was listed as probable with an illness. But he was available where he started and played 35 minutes for his 17/6/5 rebounds. Forward Jonathan Isaac, meanwhile, was downgraded from questionable to out with a left knee sprain. And he is the only player listed on the Magic’s injury report for Game 2. He is day-to-day with a knee injury.

The Pistons entered Game 1 with a clean bill of health, and for Game 2, only Jalen Duren is day-to-day listed on their injury report.

NBA Playoffs: Predicted Line-up

Suns vs Thunder

Phoenix Suns Oklahoma City Thunder Devin Booker Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jalen Green Luguentz Dort Jordan Goodwin* Jalen Williams Dillon Brooks Chet Holmgren Mark Williams* Isaiah Hartenstein

Magic vs Pistons

Orlando Magic Detriot Pistons Jalen Suggs Cade Cunningham Desmond Bane Duncan Robinson Franz Wagner Ausar Thompson Paolo Banchero Tobias Harris Wendell Carter Jr. Jalen Duren*

NBA Playoffs: Odds

Suns vs Thunder

For Game 1, ESPN analytics predicted the Thunder to be overwhelming favorites with 83.3% win. After 35 points win, they are the favorites again. This time, it is 84.3% favoring them to establish a 2-0 lead in the series. Phoenix holds just a 15% chance of pulling the upset, reflecting both the matchup difficulty and the projected scoring gap. But we have seen the Hawks, the Timberwolves, and the 76ers win the road game, so the Suns still have some hope.

Magic vs Pistons

For Game 1, ESPN analytics predicted the Pistons to be overwhelming favorites with a 79% win. But an 11-point loss, and in a game when they never led, put some dent in the odds for Game 2. But the gap is not big. Still, Detroit holds 76.1% advantage to win the home game. The regular season was drawn 2 each and if the Magic can keep up the momentum, they can once again defy the odds.

NBA Playoffs: Where to watch

Suns vs Thunder

Game day: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Game time: 09:30 p.m. ET

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN/ABC

Streaming: ESPN App

Magic vs Pistons