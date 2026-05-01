NBA Playoffs Preview: Injury Report, Predicted Lineup, Odds for 05/01 Games Feat. Cavs, Pistons, Lakers, and More

The latest slate of NBA playoff games didn’t disappoint. The New York Knicks marched to the second round by handing the Atlanta Hawks their worst postseason loss in franchise history. Sticking to the East, the Philadelphia 76ers forced a Game 7 against the Celtics. And then there was the exit of former champions, the Denver Nuggets, at the hands of a depleted Minnesota Timberwolves.

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That’s the sort of buildup expected during the postseason. The fever isn’t going to disappear tonight. Three teams have a chance to close out the series, or consequently, turn them over their heads. Let’s analyse each of the three upcoming NBA playoff games.

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NBA Playoffs: Injury Report

Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic

Game 5 went down to the wire because two number one picks decided to have a historic duel. Cade Cunningham went off for 45 for the Pistons. Their win, supported by Tobias Harris’ 23 points, helped extend the series to six games. But that’s where the concerns jump out. Harris has been the second most consistent scorer for the Pistons. He’s listed as questionable for Game 6 with a left ankle injury. The Pistons could potentially miss the veteran forward, averaging 19.8 points in the series in the most important game of the season. Furthermore, Kevin Huerter, who missed Game 5 with an abductor injury, is also listed as questionable.

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Similarly, the Orlando Magic will also be without their second option for a second straight closeout game. Franz Wagner is suffering from a calf strain and is officially listed out for Game 6. That list also includes forward Jonathan Isaac, who is yet to play a single minute of playoff basketball this season. The job, hence, becomes tougher for the Magic, and they will rely on Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane for a big performance.

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Imago Apr 27, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks to pass in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers rescued an upset in Game 5 with an energetic fourth-quarter fightback. One of the main reasons Kenny Atkinson could achieve the result is the plethora of options at his disposal. It was Dennis Schroder who led the charge. Tomorrow, it could be Jaylon Tyson. That’s possible because the Cavaliers are carrying a fully healthy roster with the chance to end the Raptors’ season.

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Toronto won’t have the same luxury. Game 5 saw their dynamic scorer, Brandon Ingram, suffer from right knee inflammation. The former Lakers forward played just 11 minutes before exiting the game. Ingram is questionable, adding to the Raptors‘ missing out on starting point guard Immanuel Quickley for the entire series. Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett will have to do the lion’s share of the work for the Raptors to keep their campaign alive.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets

The Lakers have been stunned by the Rockets. The Purple and Gold will have the same name on the injury list. Luka Doncic, the perennial MVP candidate, is listed as out with his hamstring injury. However, JJ Redick did receive a boost in the last game with Austin Reaves’ return. The Lakers now have a third chance at finishing the series. But with their recent performance, confidence isn’t on their side.

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That belongs to the Houston Rockets. They’ve won back-to-back games without Kevin Durant in the lineup. They’ll have to pass that test a third time, as KD is listed out for Game 6 with an ankle injury. Houston’s been playing incredibly well, particularly defensively, holding the Lakers to under 100 points in their two wins. Despite the scoreline once being 3-0 against the Rockets, Alperen Sengun and Co. have flipped the narrative in this series.

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NBA Playoffs: Predicted starting lineups

Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic

Detroit Pistons Orlando Magic Cade Cunningham Jalen Suggs Ausar Thompson Desmond Bane Duncan Robinson Jamal Cain Tobias Harris* Paolo Banchero Jalen Duren Wendell Carter Jr.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors

Cleveland Cavaliers Toronto Raptors James Harden Scottie Barnes Donovan Mitchell Ja’Kobe Walter Max Strus Collin Murray-Boyles Evan Mobley RJ Barrett Jarrett Allen Jakob Poeltl

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers Houston Rockets Marcus Smart Reed Sheppard Austin Reaves Amen Thompson Rui Hachimura Tari Eason LeBron James Jabari Smith Jr. Deandre Ayton Alperen Sengun

NBA Playoffs: Odds

Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic

With Wagner’s injury, the Detroit Pistons are seen as slight favorites to force a Game 7. The moneyline on the Pistons is fixed at -165, well earned after Cunningham’s Game 5 heroics. However, the Magic’s moneyline at +136 matches the surprises this series has produced. Even without Franz Wagner, the Magic successfully held Jalen Duren to just 12 points. If they can do so again and contain Cunningham to anything below 40, they would have a strong chance at closing this series at home.

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Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers are projected to claim two straight wins and finish the series in six games. The Raptors’ injury woes have skewed the market to give the Cavs an edge. The Raptors’ moneyline stands at +142, indicating they have a chance, but would still need an exceptional performance to get it done. With the Cavaliers’ experience standing in the way, a =170 moneyline seems fair. The Cavaliers have the talent and momentum to close this series out tonight.

Imago Apr 29, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) in the fourth quarter of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets

Two straight wins change a lot in the playoffs. With the Rockets winning on the road to force Game 6, the market leans towards them making it three in a row. The Rockets are 3.5-point favorites for Game 6. The Lakers, even with Reaves’ return, have a moneyline set at +150. Although underdogs, the Purple and Gold only need another great game of basketball to end this series. Expect their energy and sharpness to be up to the task as LeBron James looks to will the club to the second round.

NBA Playoffs: Where to watch

Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic

Date:

Friday, May 1, 2026

Time:

7:00 p.m. ET

Location:

Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV channel:

No

Streaming:

Prime Video

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors

Date:

Friday, May 1, 2026

Time:

7:30 p.m. ET

Location:

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

TV channel:

No

Streaming:

Prime Video

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets

Date:

Friday, May 1, 2026

Time:

9:30 p.m. ET

Location:

Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV channel:

No

Streaming: