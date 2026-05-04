NBA Playoffs Preview: Injury Report, Predicted Lineup, Odds for 05/04 Games Feat. Wolves, Spurs, 76ers, and Knicks

Just 8 teams remain after another epic first-round series in the books of the NBA playoffs. The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs proved why they were the favorites against the Hawks and Blazers, respectively. Even though they needed Game 6 and Game 5, their domination was visible for everyone to see. On the other hand, heading as underdogs, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers battled injuries and needed Game 7 to put the dagger to the hearts of the Nuggets and Celtics, respectively.

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While this is the semi-finals, the teams have already endured a lot. Spurs Victor Wembanyama suffered a concussion in Game 2 and missed the next game before making his emphatic return. Similarly, the Sixers’ Joel Embiid missed the first three games and was instrumental in the Game 7 win. The Timberwolves suffered two injury crises in Game 4, as Donte DiVincenzo suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards is battling against the clock because of a hyperextended left knee and a bone bruise.

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NBA Playoffs: Injury Report

Spurs vs Timberwolves

It’s the first playoff run for Victor Wembanyama, and on his way to the postseason, he earned the league’s only unanimous DPOY award. He is out of the concussion protocol and will feature against the Wolves without any minutes restriction. San Antonio is bidding for its first trip there since 2017. On their way, they have a small hiccup as rookie forward Carter Bryant is questionable with a right foot sprain. Coach Mitch Johnson told reporters after practice last Thursday, “We expect everyone to be available” for Game 1 against Minnesota.

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The Timberwolves are trying to reach the Western Conference finals for the third consecutive season. Minnesota went 2-1 against San Antonio this season, and Edwards was certainly among the biggest factors. The star guard averaged 36.7 points in the three games on 58% shooting, 52% from 3-point range. Ahead of their Game 1 matchup, the Wolves have officially listed Edwards (knee) as questionable to play. He has been cleared for on-court basketball activities. Meanwhile, Ayo Dosunmu (calf) is questionable for Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Monday.

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Knicks vs 76ers

The Knicks were tested physically throughout their series. It even led to a brawl between Mitchell Robinson and Hawks’ Dyson Daniels. Fortunately, for New York, their center/forward only received a $50,000 fine and not any suspension. Their Game 1 injury report is mostly clean, apart from one name. Jeremy Sochan is listed as probable with left hamstring tightness. His burst of points from the bench could be missing. In game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks, he made the most of his limited minutes, going 4-for-4 from the field, including 1-of-1 from three, and finishing with 10 points in just three minutes. Also, in the last game 6, he scored 4 points in just 7 minutes.

Monday is a quick turnaround for the Sixers, but they will look to carry momentum into the Big Apple. Tyrese Maxey is listed as available with a right finger tendon strain, wearing a splint. That has been his standard listing for a while. There seems to be some concern around star center Joel Embiid. The former MVP is is listed as Probable with a right hip contusion. But many predict him to start the series.

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NBA Playoffs: Predicted starting lineups

Spurs vs Timberwolves

Spurs Timberwolves Stephon Castle Mike Conley De’Aaron Fox Anthony Edwards* Devin Vassell Jaden McDaniels Julian Champagnie Julius Randle Victor Wembanyama Rudy Gobert

Knicks vs 76ers

Knicks 76ers Jalen Brunson Tyrese Maxey Mikal Bridges VJ Edgecombe Josh Hart Kelly Oubre Jr. OG Anunoby Paul George Karl-Anthony Towns Joel Embiid*

NBA Playoffs: Odds

Spurs vs Timberwolves

ESPN analytics predict the Spurs to win Game 1 76.6%. In fact, other oddsmakers also consider San Antonio to be the favorite and thus, the Timberwolves’ odds going into the series are +950. The Spurs are -2000 favorites to win this series, and they’re coming off a 4-1 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round. The Spurs won 62 games in the regular season and were a top-three team in offensive, defensive, and net rating. The Timberwolves’ most likely outcome to win is in seven games, which is set at +2200 (and implied probability of 4.35 percent).

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Knicks vs 76ers

ESPN analytics once again predicts the Knicks to be overwhelming favorites with 77.6%. New York is coming into the series, setting an NBA postseason record by building a 47-point halftime lead. Despite Philadelphia being the first No. 7 seed to beat a No. 2 since the first round became a best-of-seven format, their odds for Game 1 are at +230. The 76ers are +900 to win in seven games, +1600 to win in five games, and +2500 to sweep the Knicks. They have toppled the favourites before and would be expecting to do the same again.

NBA Playoffs: Where to watch

Spurs vs Timberwolves

Date: Monday, May 4, 2026

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Knicks vs 76ers