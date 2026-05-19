“I Want to Get That Trophy”: Victor Wembanyama Admits Taking Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP Win Personal

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was crowned the league MVP for a second consecutive season. His picking up the trophy energized the home crowd. But right across from him stood Victor Wembanuama, looking at the Michael Jordan trophy longingly. Although Wemby admits it wasn’t his time, the sight of watching SGA lift the elusive trophy, getting one over the Spurs sensation, turned him into a colossal monster in Game 1. Wembanyama was unleashed, at his best, picking up a win on the road while being on the same floor as the most valuable player in the league.

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When asked whether he took it personally, the 22-year-old didn’t mince any words. “Yeah, for sure,” said Wembanyama. The unanimous DPOY played like it. Victor Wembanyama exploded for 41 points and 24 rebounds. He became only the second player, after Wilt Chamberlain, to post this stat line in their conference final debut. Anytime a player is in that player’s company, you know something absurd went down.

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Wembanyama surpassed those imaginations, too—his biggest moment of the night, a game-tying three from 28 feet. Wemby didn’t hesitate, just walked up, drained a three, and walked back. His expression never changed. The only time he laughed was when he forced Shai Gilgeous-Alexander into a miss. Otherwise, it was all business, having seen “another competitor get something that he wants.”

The NBA’s blocks leader clearly felt like it was supposed to be a closer race. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received 80+ first-place votes, almost as if it were an obvious choice for the voters. Wembanyama, having beaten the MVP in the regular season, didn’t feel that way. He responded with a display of dominance and fearlessness. While he didn’t win the MVP this season, the Spurs talisman is determined to upgrade his game to a different level going forward.

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“Feels like I still got a lot to learn, and I want to get that trophy, you know, many times in my career,” said Victor Wembanyama.

Most need time to evolve. However, with Wembanyama, there’s something different about him in every game. Since his ejection against the Timberwolves, Wemby’s got much better control of his emotions. It also helps to have Gregg Popovich’s wisdom to absorb every day. Judging by his trajectory, nothing on the court can stop Wembanyama from being crowned an MVP one day. There’s a chance he wins his first championship this season before that happens.

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As much as his individual influence lifts him to sit among the best players in the world, the Spurs culture will also be a huge factor behind his success.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs fear no one

The Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t know what a loss was during this postseason. They had won all eight of their games, sweeping the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers. In contrast, the Spurs had been rocked by Minnesota and even Portland before. Yet, when Victor Wembanyama and be everything on the floor, including the leader, it flows into the team. The Spurs came out determined to demolish the defending champions.

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It wasn’t as lopsided at the end, but the Spurs did take home the win. They handed OKC its first postseason loss and took away its home-court advantage in one game.

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There’s no secret trick to the Spurs having the Thunder’s number. Victor Wembanyama and Co. have just one aim when suiting up against any team on any night. No matter what happens, they have to be the ones working harder on every possession. The Spurs managed to impose themselves tonight, grabbing 20 more rebounds and taking 29 free-throw attempts.

“The message would be that we as a team are ready to go in any environment, in any place, against anybody. And even though we still got a lot to learn, our effort should be over anybody else’s. And tonight we were relentless,” Wembanyama said about the Spurs.

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It’s this exact energy and fervor that got the Spurs a 4-1 record over OKC in the regular season. Wembanyama is the spearhead behind San Antonio’s unshaken demeanor. With him, they believe the world is in their grasp.

And there’s only more talent when you go down the ladder. After this deep playoff run, the next MVP chants for Victor Wembanyama are going to be much louder. He endorsed himself before. Now, the NBA community is seeing him turn his words into reality.