Spurs vs Trail Blazers Game 3: Preview, Injury Report, Where to Watch and More

The Portland Trail Blazers will host their first home playoff for the first time since 2021. And it comes under circumstances favorable for Deni Avdija and Co. They fought to grab a win in Game 2 on the road against the two-seed San Antonio Spurs. Now, this series, which was seen as a runaway, has everybody talking. Could an upset be on the horizon?

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The cause of this talk stems from the events of the previous game. Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama couldn’t finish the game after suffering from a concussion. His health remains key to San Antonio’s hopes to move past the first round. But is he ready?

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Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Spurs

After suffering a nasty fall, landing on his chin, Wembanyama was clearly dazed. Although he sprinted to the locker room by himself, returning from a concussion requires players to follow the NBA’s set protocol. After 48 hours of inactivity, Victor Wembanyama was present at the Spurs’ training facility, where he went through some light physical activity. Likewise, he is listed as questionable for Game 3.

Head coach Mitch Johnson stated the Spurs intend to prioritise his long-term health more than the series. “It’s pretty straightforward. Obviously, we hope he’ll be back at some point. But we’ll allow the protocol to play out. And again, there’s nothing more important than his health,” he said.

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Imago Apr 21, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts beside guard Dylan Harper (2) after falling to the ground during the first half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

However, there is some positive regarding his participation. The unanimous DPOY has travelled with the team to Portland. Hence, there’s hope. It’s little, but Wembanyama can play at least one of the two games in Portland.

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Spurs injury report

Victor Wembanyama – Questionable (concussion)

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Jordan McLaughlin – Out (left ankle sprain)

Is Deni Avdija playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Trail Blazers

Deni Avdija had a breakout season for Portland, earning his first All-Star nods, averaging 24.2 points and 6.7 assists per game. And he’s fully fit and available to begin the Trail Blazers’ two-game home stint against the San Antonio Spurs. He’s been relatively healthy, playing 66 games during the regular season.

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Although the 25-year-old had a quiet performance in Game 2, Portland will hope their cornerstone can help them push to take a 2-1 series lead in the first round of the playoffs. Portland hasn’t escaped the first round since 2019, when Damian Lillard was the starting point guard for the team.

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Imago Mar 8, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) high fives center Donovan Clingan (23) during introductions before a game against the Indiana Pacers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Trail Blazers injury report

Damian Lillard – Out (Achilles rehab)

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The Portland Trail Blazers took social media by surprise when teasing a possible return for Damian Lillard. But as it turns out, Dame is still recovering from a left torn Achilles suffered last season when playing for the Bucks. There is a chance of him returning if the Trail Blazers advance deep into the postseason. That serves as more motivation for the team to give it their all against the Spurs in Game 3.

Victor Wembanyama vs Deni Avdija: How they’ve performed in past matchups

Victor Wembanyama made a statement in his playoff debut. He dominated the Trail Blazers, scoring 35 points, surpassing the previous Spurs record set by Tim Duncan. Additionally, he’s scored 30 or more points on two other occasions in seven career games against Portland. He’s failed to record 20 points just once, barring Game 2, where he played just 12 minutes.

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Similarly, Deni Advija has had quite some success against the Spurs in recent games. He unleashed for 30 points in Game 1, his fourth consecutive game of 25 or more points against the Spurs. He recorded a 29-point triple-double in January. That was the only game the Trail Blazers won in their three-game season series against the Spurs.

Spurs vs Trail Blazers: Odds and what to expect

According to Polymarket, the San Antonio still remains a favorite to win Game 3 on the road. However, the odds are quite even, offering the Spurs a 57% chance at winning the game. To be frank, a lot of those predictions come down to Victor Wembanyama’s participation. The Spurs’ cornerstone holds down the paint like nobody else, leading the NBA with 3 blocks per game.

Without him, the Trail Blazers have experience that can pull through. Jrue Holiday has almost the same playoff experience as the entire Spurs roster. Furthermore, without Wemby guarding the paint, Deni Avdija gets to his spots and utilises his ability to get to the free-throw line at a higher rate. Game 3 is much more intriguing if Wemby is on the sidelines or is forced to play limited minutes.

Spurs vs Trail Blazers: Where to watch

Game day: Friday, April 24, 2026

Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

TV: No

Streaming: Prime Video

Spurs vs Trail Blazers: Predicted starting lineups