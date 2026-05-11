“Should Be a Suspension”: Victor Wembanyama Faces Scrutiny for Controversial Elbow on Naz Reid After Ejection

The frustrations reached a boiling point for Victor Wembanyama as no calls throughout the series got to him. In Game 4 of the Conference Semifinals, the San Antonio Spurs star faced his first career ejection. But the unanimous DOPY’s troubles seemingly are not over, as netizens call for a suspension, which will put his participation at risk.

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Wembanyama delivered a dominant Game 3 performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves with 39 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks. But the physicality in that game and this series became a serious problem for him to encounter. In Game 4, with just under nine minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Spurs center found a solution. He grabbed a rebound over Naz Reid and appeared to get hit as he gathered the ball while swarmed by Reid and Timberwolves wing Jaden McDaniels. Then bang.

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Wembanyama looked at Reid and swung his elbow into Reid’s throat. The referees interjected quickly, and Terrence Shannon Jr. pulled Ried to the baseline to avoid any escalation. As the officials were reviewing the play, Timberwolves fans chanted, “Throw him out!” and that was the end result. “After a view there is wind up impact and follow through above the neck of an opponent. It is unnecessary and excessive in contact by Wembanyama it meets all the criteria that has been upgraded to a flagrant foul penalty 2. Wembanyama has been ejected,” said the referee.

Cameras panned to Wemby after the decision, and he asked, “What does it mean? I’m ejected?” to his veteran teammate, Harrison Barnes. Then he got up cheered his teammates, high-fiving every player and staff member he could find on the bench. His ejection came with the Wolves holding a slim 2-point lead and backup center Luke Kornet struggling in his minutes for most of the series. The Spurs lead the Wolves 2-1 in the series. But this decision could affect the following game too.

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A Flagrant 2 does not automatically mean a suspension, but the NBA can review dangerous plays and issue additional discipline when warranted. It was against the Trail Blazers in Games 2 and 3 when the Spurs played without their star center due to concussion protocol. But this time, it’s his decision that the netizens want to be strict against.

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Fans call for Victor Wembanyama’s suspension

Wemby first gets hit by Jaden McDaniels in the face, and it was perhaps this frustration that led to the elbow. This still ain’t an automatic suspension, for now it remains an ejection and a minimum fine of $2,000. But fans are asking for more. “This should be a suspension. 2 games. minimum. Honestly, if I’m the league, I might consider a 250k fine and you get to play next season This is dangerous. He looked him in the eye, thought about it and elbowed a guy in the throat.” One Timberwolves fan did not ask for a one-game suspension; instead, they stated for more. “He should be given 3 games ban.”

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We have already seen in the 2023 playoffs, when Draymond Green was first ejected for stepping on the chest of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis. Later, the league suspended the Warriors veteran for one game and docked his pay. And a fan wants a similar decision. “Not only ejected but should be suspended next game 🤷‍♂️.” This was a clear indication of frustration getting to the 22-year-old’s head. Just in the last game, Wemby was upset about a no-foul call on a play.

First, he was somewhat pinned by Rudy Gobert when they were fighting for a rebound. And then the Spurs star was seemingly held back by Anthony Edwards, who pulled his jersey. Again in Game 4, there were calls that did not go in Victor Wembanyama’s favor, and he took it out on Ried. That’s why fans are not backing down. “Thats ejection and suspension. F ing despicable!!!”

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As the official said that was a wind-up, and the actions were serious and intentional, another netizen pointed out that this should lead to a suspension. “Obvious ejection and tbh suspension too. There’s no basketball play, wind up and follow thru and it’s way beyond what the play called for. Frustration got to him.” Now we await the league’s decision.