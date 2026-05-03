“Still a Slow Path”: No Early Return in Sight for Luka Doncic From Injury as Lakers Wait Agonizingly

LeBron James emerged as the savior for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Houston Rockets. They sealed their tickets to the second round with a 4-2 record on Friday with a 78-98 win. That part felt somewhat smooth. What comes next won’t be. The Oklahoma City Thunder are waiting, and this is where things get tricky. The Lakers need Luka Doncic badly, yet the latest update on the Slovenian star leaves more questions than confidence.

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According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the 27-year-old is not ready to return yet. Most importantly, he will be out for the start of the series against OKC.

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“I’m told right now, Luka Doncic will be out to start this series against the Oklahoma City Thunder,” Charania informed. “The Lakers are evaluating Doncic on a week-to-week basis with that grade 2 hamstring strain, so he’s missed about a month right now. One source told me in the last few days, it’s still a slow path on Doncic’s recovery. He’s doing more and more on the court, but right now still not full-fledged running or full-contact workouts.”

Doncic battled a stubborn hamstring all through the 2025-26 season, and now the Los Angeles Lakers are choosing patience over panic. The 27-year-old has been out since April 2 with a Grade 2 strain, even flying to Europe for specialized rehab. Progress is steady, yet controlled, as full-contact work remains off the table. Naturally, it stings. Doncic had found rhythm late in the regular season. However, pushing him now could risk far more than it gains.

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Meanwhile, the Lakers still delivered, taking down the Houston Rockets 4-2 in the first round despite missing their primary creator. Still, the challenge shifts against the reigning champs. The Thunder enter fresh after sweeping the Phoenix Suns, fully rested and dangerous. Therefore, rushing Doncic back feels risky and possibly ineffective.

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Hamstrings demand caution, and the bigger picture matters. Moreover, such injuries don’t have 100% recovery rate. Besides, next season looms larger, and protecting Doncic could define everything that follows. At the same time, his absence from the series could make a big difference for LA. And that difference might not be positive.

The Lakers without Luka Doncic against the Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder enters this series with numbers that feel loud. A 64-18 record. A .780 win rate. And more importantly, a clean 4-0 sweep over the Los Angeles Lakers in the regular season. Those wins came with a brutal average margin of 29.3 points. That gap says everything. Meanwhile, the Lakers finished 53-29 with a .646 clip, strong but clearly a tier below. So, the matchup already leans one way before injuries even enter the chat.

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Now layer in Doncic’s absence, and things shift further. With Doncic, the Lakers won 67.2% of their games. Without him, that dropped to 55.6%. That dip is not minor; instead, it changes identity. Playmaking slows, spacing tightens, and late-game execution takes a hit. Even the trio of LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves barely had time together, logging just 17.9 minutes and posting a -16.

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Therefore, against a rested Thunder squad, the margin for error disappears. Oklahoma City already solved this puzzle once. Now, without Doncic, the Lakers must rewrite the equation on the fly. It is going to be a mammoth task to hold the reins against the fresh NBA champs, without the 27-year-old. But then, if LeBron James and Austin Reaves rise again, who knows what could happen?