Taylor Swift Catches Stray From NBA Broadcast During Game 4 at MSG: “She’s Not a Knicks Fan”

Taylor Swift can’t seem to stay out of NBA storylines this season and this time, it wasn’t her doing. A month after her courtside cameo in Cleveland sparked a wave of “whose fan is she really” debate, Swift showed up at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night to settle the question once and for all.

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Decked out in a custom Knicks tee and flanked by HAIM sisters Este and Alana, the pop star made her first MSG appearance since 2014, and the energy, by all accounts, was immaculate. But not everyone on the broadcast got the memo. In a moment that’s now ricocheting across social media, ESPN’s Monica McNutt appeared to take a hot-mic shot at Swift mid-broadcast, and it had nothing to do with fashion or fandom optics. The exchange started innocently enough: McNutt’s co-host, Tyler Murray, seemingly unaware Swift was sitting courtside, tried to snap a quick photo for his wife. That’s when McNutt cut in with a line that’s since gone viral:

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“She’s not a Knicks fan. Get out of here, girl.”

Whether McNutt approved of it or not, Swift’s presence at Madison Square Garden was impossible to ignore.

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The broadcast repeatedly caught the singer fully invested in the action, celebrating key moments with animated reactions, wide-open-mouth cheers, and emphatic fist pumps as the Knicks battled in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals. Far from looking like a casual celebrity guest, Swift appeared every bit the passionate supporter.

Adding to the New York-themed spectacle, she paid tribute to longtime friend Stevie Nicks with a custom “Stevie Knicks” T-shirt, while Este Haim complemented the moment with a playful “Knickole Kidman” top. The appearance only reinforced Swift’s long-standing connection to the franchise, which dates back to her years living in New York and frequently attending Knicks games around 2014.

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And despite McNutt’s on-air stray, there is evidence to support Swift’s allegiance. The pop superstar owns a residence in New York, and according to Page Six, a source close to the singer confirmed her enthusiasm for the team ahead of the game.

She’s a huge fan of the Knicks and really wants to be there to support them,” the source said. “She is going with friends.”

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Previously, the Grammy winner also penned a song dedicated to the city, “Welcome to New York,” included on her 2014 album 1989. That’s when she attended the Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls game at Madison Square Garden with then-best friend Karlie Kloss.

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She was also Courtside at Knicks vs. Orlando Magic, seated in celebrity row with stars like Justin Long, Amanda Seyfried, Kate Upton, and Justin Verlander.

Since then, a post resurfaced of her picture with Knicks stars Carmelo Anthony and Amar’e Stoudemire, both wearing a No. 13 Knicks jersey (her lucky number).

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That’s why the New Yorkers were upset when she attended Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals (Knicks vs. Cavaliers) in Cleveland courtside with her partner, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in May 2026.

Kelce later insisted it was a “fun date night,” not a chance to “persuade Taylor into being a Cleveland sports fan.”

Now her recent attendance at MSG could also tie in with her scouting out her future wedding destination.

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TMZ reported that Swift and Kelce’s wedding is scheduled for July 3 at the Garden, with more than 1,000 guests in attendance.

Taylor Swift fans were upset last time with the broadcasters

The Swifties often come flocking in support of the pop star. And so far, it’s not positive for McNutt and her apparent reaction. Last time it was Mike Breen and Richard Jefferson who were at the receiving end of the jabs.

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During Taylor Swift’s appearance alongside Kelce, Breen said, “Travis Kelce and his fiancée, here at the game.” Jefferson added, “Travis and his girlfriend are in the building, that’s always great to see.”

Now, the jokes weren’t the problem. But people online strongly felt that the broadcasters should have addressed Swift by her own name rather than as Kelce’s better half.

The power couple did not react to it back then, as Swift has been on record:

“When you say a relationship is public…we don’t care [what people think].”

That could very well be Swift’s answer to McNutt’s claim that she’s “not a Knicks fan.” Sure, she hasn’t been a regular at Madison Square Garden over the years, which may explain the snarky remark.

But fandom doesn’t always require a season ticket or a courtside seat every week. On Wednesday night, Swift looked genuinely invested in the game, cheering alongside thousands of Knicks supporters as the team chased a championship moment. And in the end, that’s what fans do.