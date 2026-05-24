Taylor Swift Fans Upset After Commentators Repeatedly Call Her Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend During Cavs-Knicks Game 3 Attendance

For Taylor Swift, becoming the center of attention at a sporting event isn’t anything new. This time at the Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks, she grabbed attention for a different reason. The global icon attended the game courtside alongside her fiancé, Travis Kelce, supporting The Land. But Swifties online focused more on how the broadcasters addressed her.

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With the couple seated right from the tip-off, broadcasters had the duty to share their thoughts on them, as the camera panned. Mike Breen, known for his famous ‘double bang’, kept it simple and said, “Travis Kelce and his fiancée here at the game.”

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Following him, former Cavs star Richard Jefferson added, “As Travis and his girlfriend are in the building, that’s always great to see.” Moreover, Jefferson added that he received an invitation to the couple’s wedding. These statements immediately sparked reactions online, with Swifties feeling that the broadcasters should have addressed her by name rather than through Kelce.

Importantly, this isn’t the first time the couple has faced such treatment. During Kansas City Chiefs games, opposing fans often mocked Kelce, calling him ‘Taylor Swift’s boyfriend’. It was mainly because of the global population that the singer held.

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Notably, in 2023, when the Chiefs traveled to Minnesota to take on the Vikings, the Minnesota radio station purchased a billboard and put up ‘Beat Taylor’s boyfriend.’ However, the couple always remained unfazed through all this.

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On the other hand, Travis Kelce, a Cavs fan, has been to the Rocket Arena several times. The Ohio native had a deep-rooted connection with the franchise.

He once admitted, “I’ve always wanted to play in the NBA. (It was) a dream that I always had as a kid.” So, witnessing his team making a deep playoff run after nearly a decade is truly a full-circle moment.

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Swifties react to the broadcasters’ comments at Cavs-Knicks Game 3

Richard Jefferson and Mike Breen’s comments sparked an immediate reaction online. One fan wrote, “Travis Kelce and his fiancée??? Commentators trolling hard asf with this disrespect lol.” Another fan sarcastically added, “Her name’s Taylor Swift.”

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The pop star’s fanbase rarely lets a slight slip in, especially when it comes to her identity. Even though Mike Breen referred to her as Kelce’s fiancée, fans still took offense, as they felt the singer’s identity was tied only to Kelce. One fan wrote, “My 14-year-old is very upset that the commentators keep referring to her as his ‘girlfriend.’ She is his f-i-a-n-c-e-e. Lol.”

Another fan mocked the broadcaster, writing, “Travis with ‘She who shall not be named’,” highlighting how they avoided mentioning the singer’s name. This fan, in an attempt to escalate the issue, wrote, “Let me help you find your tongue @abc,” and shared a photo of a fan holding a banner at a Chiefs game that read, “Go Taylor’s boyfriend.”

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The commentators seemed to have leaned into the running pop-joke that often reduces Kelce to ‘Taylor’s boyfriend’ and vice versa. He didn’t stop it after the introduction as well. Moments later, reacting to Kelce chugging a beer at courtside, Jefferson said, “Travis Kelce… I don’t know if his girlfriend is going to like to see him chugging beers like that.”

Nevertheless, aside from the courtside celebration, the Cavaliers don’t seem to be having much fun on their home court, as the Knicks head toward another comfortable 108-121 win, taking a 3-0 lead.