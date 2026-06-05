Teen’s Tragic Death Forces Urgent SAPD Decision Ahead of Game 2

While the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs have been producing historic records on the hardwood, their fans have reached an unmatched level of ecstasy. While it’s good in spurts, on the streets it has caused pandemonium for the NYPD and SAPD. Arrests, detentions, and brawls have been a regular problem for the police; it even caused an unfortunate death before the NBA Finals. A 17-year-old Silver and Black fan suffered a catastrophic brain injury, and law enforcement is ready with stricter precautions.

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Jose “Joey” Luis Rodriguez III passed away on Tuesday at University Hospital. A rising senior at Tejeda Academy in the Harlandale School District fell from an SUV during a honking celebration near Southwest Military Drive. Joey had been fighting for his life on life support, as his aunt, Victoria Lopez, described it as a “nightmare” for the family. Police Chief William McManus spoke about the tragedy and the plans in place from his department.

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It was “unfortunate that the Spurs’ celebration was marred by the teen’s death,” said McManus to the San Antonio Express-News. “We will have a traffic plan set up going forward that we hope will diminish some of that celebration that’s not all that safe.” In fact, the Chief outlined that there are new plans for downtown and the South Side to manage crowds. The Finals fever has taken over, and the Spurs lost Game 1 105-95. But for Game 2, Game 5 and the potential Game 7 win, the fans will be celebrating with the most energy.

Taking another step, the SAPD has even used social media to broadcast messages and videos urging fans to obey traffic laws, stay in their vehicles, and follow officers’ directions. But McManus said, “police cannot watch every person in crowds that can reach into the thousands. Officers are directed to manage traffic and intervene only when they see dangerous or criminal behavior.”

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The injury to Rodriguez was after the Spurs defeated Oklahoma City in Game 6. The unfortunate incident took place in the 300 block of West Dickson Avenue, just north of Southwest Military Drive. Joey hit the pavement, and his friends, alongside him, took him to a nearby clinic. But there was no pulse for eight minutes, and later the teen was transferred to a local trauma center. That’s why the SAPD is urging everyone to be more vigilant.

SAPD calls the current celebration rowdy

Rodriguez’s aunt, Yvonne Hudson, even stated her nephew was first not allowed to be part of the honking celebrations. When Joey asked his parents, his mother had a blunt no because of the “nonsense” happening on the street. But the teen convinced them he was with his friends and accompanied by an adult. But it was just his friends.

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Not just unfortunate deaths but even the crimes have been increasing. SAPD officers made 13 arrests related to Spurs celebrations after Saturday’s game, McManus said. “Considering the crowd size, that number was not large,” he said. The Chief has been working in this capacity during the Spurs’ 2007 and 2014 championship runs. But even he can’t process the rowdiness and the unruly behavior.

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“There seems to have been a shift in that behavior over the years to what it is now,” McManus said. “I think social media drives a lot of it,” he added. That’s why there are strict laws and changes in plans during the NBA Finals.