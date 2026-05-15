$13 Billion Event Risks Knicks’ Playoff Run as New Yorkers Brace for Distressing Experience

Not since 1973 have New York Knicks fans had such belief. Fans have poured into Madison Square Garden and even opposing arenas. That’s the sort of passion Knicks fans display. If need be, they could really become the Sixth Man for the Knicks on any given night. They’ve already booked a place in the conference finals for a second-straight season. However, there’s a major global attraction that could prevent the Knicks fans’ pulsating energy from reaching their team.

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The USA is among the shared hosts for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The event could generate $13 billion, hence it takes precedence in matters of convenience. As mentioned, it’s the biggest sports festival in the world, and New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium will host eight games. Why is this relevant to the Knicks, whose Madison Square Garden doesn’t host soccer games?

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It’s because Penn Station, the busiest railway station in the country, will have its limitations. According to the Daily Mail, Penn Station will only allow fans attending the World Cup to use the transportation during the eight games held at MetLife Stadium. No New Yorkers, even the daily job goers, will be allowed.

Some Knicks fans are already panicking. Penn Station is the most convenient way to reach Madison Square Garden. It has direct tunnels and escalators leading to the arena situated right above. For the travelling Knicks fans, this could be a major hassle. They would have to switch to the road, which will likely have immense traffic with two major events coinciding on the same day.

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Imago Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) high fives guard Josh Hart (3) during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The issue for the Knicks will be the first two World Cup games, on June 13 and 16. Those will be the same dates as Games 5 and 6 of the NBA Finals. The inconvenience is subject to several things. The Knicks still have to win a series over the Cavaliers or the Detroit Pistons. Furthermore, the Finals would have to go six games in case they face the Spurs or the Thunder. Normally, that would be a lot of speculation. But Knicks fans are convinced this is their year.

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Their team destroyed the Hawks by a historic margin in Game 6, then swept a highly talented Philadelphia 76ers team. There’s been a stark resurgence, with the Knicks winning by an average of 19.4 points during these playoffs. Knicks fans aren’t afraid of the East. But to avoid a travel disaster in the Finals, there is just one way. The Knicks need to be perfect, unafraid of anybody they face.

The one way the Knicks can ensure full fan support

The math is simple. If the New York Knicks do make it to the NBA Finals, there’s one certain way of avoiding a logistics nightmare due to the clash with the World Cup. That’s by getting a sweep in the Finals, against the best competition from a stronger conference. Sadly, that’s the only way to get rid of the headache completely.

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All it will take is for Knicks fans to witness a win in Game 1 to believe in a whitewash. However, the odds of it actually happening are quite low. The last sweep in an NBA Finals was in 2018, when the Warriors had Kevin Durant. The opposition, the Cleveland Cavaliers, couldn’t compete with the talent. Before that? It happened in 2007 when the Spurs once again swept the Cavaliers. It was the first time LeBron James was in an NBA Finals.

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The common theme, though, is dominant opposition. That’s hardly going to be the case this year. The Knicks are a powerhouse, no doubt. But OKC, the defending champs, also swept their way to the conference finals. The Spurs, a two-seed, are one game away from meeting the Thunder to compete for a shot in the Finals. The Knicks have only won a single game against the Spurs, and lost both times to OKC in the regular season.

There’s also a battle within the conference that they will hope to avoid. The Detroit Pistons have beaten the Knicks all three times during the regular season. But they’re tasked with a 3-2 comeback against the Cavs, who the Knicks have a 2-1 season series lead over.

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But here’s the real truth. Knicks fans are madly in love with their team. Their support is boundless, not interrupted by things like travel complications. They filled the 76ers arena and booed Joel Embiid. Here, we are talking about them making it to the finals for the first time since 1999. If need be, these fans will walk to MSG to support the Knicks.

It will be inconvenient, but Knicks fans will make it happen.