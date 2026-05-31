Thunder Expected to Hit Panic Button for Giannis Antetokounmpo After WCF Loss to Spurs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a valiant 35-point, 9-assist performance but saw Victor Wembanyama lifting the West Finals MVP trophy. Three of the Oklahoma City Thunder starters let down their two-time MVP by scoring just 17 points combined. The major blame was on Chet Holmgren and his disastrous 4 points on Saturday, as calls for a trade emerged with Giannis Antetokounmpo in sight.

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What was more shocking for the Thunder big man was that he did not attempt a single shot from the field in the last three quarters. The stat line also made him just the second All-NBA player in at least the last 50 years to score 4 points or fewer in a playoff Game 7, via Basketball Reference. That’s definitely not enough for a player whose five-year, $239.25 million extension is set to kick in next season.

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NBA insider Brett Siegel proposed the following move: “The Thunder have been gathering future assets for years, and tonight proved it’s time to use them. Sam Presti and OKC have the perfect opportunity to move their draft picks this year and Chet Holmgren for Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason.” They could use those picks to trade up in the upcoming draft or, as Siegel suggested, attack their championship window with another key addition.

Their draft capital includes three 2026 draft picks: No. 12 (via LAC), No. 17 (via PHI), and No. 37 (via DAL), plus ESPN reported 10 additional incoming future first-round picks. This doesn’t even count all the seconds or conditional swaps. The Milwaukee Bucks have actually issued a draft-day deadline for the Greek Freak to decide whether he will sign the $62.8 million player option for 2027-28. Miami Heat, Celtics, and the Lakers all have emerged as the potential landing place for Giannis, but none have the draft capital like OKC.

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In return, the Bucks will also get 24-year-old Holmgren. He was selected second overall by the Thunder in the 2022 NBA Draft and has largely impressed during his time in Oklahoma City. Holmgren can protect the rim, finish plays, and stretch defenses. But the reality is, it was a brutal playoffs for him as he finished the Western Conference Finals series with an average of 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 29.8 minutes per game.

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Stephen A. Smith’s prediction comes true regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s move

With Jalen Williams sidelined by a hamstring injury, the Thunder desperately needed another offensive contributor alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. “In the event that Oklahoma City gets knocked off in this postseason, primarily because Holmgren, who’s due a huge raise, is due $13 million now and then his new salary kicks in at $41 million next season,” Smith remarked during his appearance on First Take after the Thunder’s Game 1 loss.

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Now these sentiments echoed loudly after the 111-103 loss in Game 7 on Saturday. Even SGA couldn’t escape them and was asked about his input to the front office regarding building the roster in the offseason.

“I will give zero input. I will let Sam Pressie, the greatest GM ever, do his job.”

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For now, it seems Shai wants to distance himself from these topics as the Thunder failed to secure an NBA Finals place against the New York Knicks. But the Oklahoma City front office will have to eventually deal with it. With the deadline for the apparent trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo ticking, they might have to act fast.