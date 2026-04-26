Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Goes From Worst Playoff Game to Instant Classic in Stunning Shift

Just when Game 4 felt destined to fade into background noise, it snapped back alive. What began as a sluggish, boring, and forgettable first half between the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers flipped into something far more ‘happening’ after the break. Think back to Game 1 of the 2018 first-round clash between Cleveland and Indiana, a slow-burning game that turned chaotic once the intensity kicked in. This had that same energy.

The Cavaliers and Raptors have tied the series 2-2 in this first-round Eastern Conference battle. And today’s game delivered chaos in slow motion. Toronto edged it 93-89, but the path there was pure tension. Cleveland held a fourth-quarter lead on Sunday, then let it slip. With under a minute left, the Cavs were up 1. Under 20 seconds later, they trailed by 1! Then it worsened, down 3 with just 6 seconds remaining. Meanwhile, Raptors fans stayed loud all night and only got louder as the clock bled out.

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Earlier, the flow kept shifting. Toronto led 38-36 at halftime after Cleveland briefly found some rhythm in the second quarter. Cleveland had taken the 1st, 17-14, despite three turnovers in the opening eight minutes. By the end of the third, the Raptors clung to a 60-58 edge, even as the Cavaliers tried to build separation. Toronto kept answering, possession after possession. The context of what happened before today’s game also added spice.

Toronto had crushed the previous meeting 126-104, powered by 33 from Scottie Barnes, while James Harden managed 18 for Cleveland. The Raptors sit 33-19 in conference games and 7-4 in clutch matchups decided by 3 or fewer. Now, Cleveland mirrors that 33-19 mark, averaging 119.5 points with a +4.1 margin. Moreover, the Raptors shoot 48.2%, better than the 46.4% the Cleveland Cavaliers allow. Even though statistically, this was supposed to be a more exciting contest, given that the supposed worst playoff game turned out to be the best, fans took to social media to express their true feelings.

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How the Toronto Raptors-Cleveland Cavaliers thriller sent NBA fans into a frenzy

“This Raptors vs Cavs game is incredible!” a fan tweeted. The Raptors leaned on Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes, who poured in 23 each, to edge the Cavaliers on Sunday. Barnes added nine rebounds and six assists, while shooting a crucial 11 of 14 from the charity stripe, and Ingram grabbed six boards and hit three triples. However, Toronto overall barely survived a brutal shooting night: 31 of 97 (32%) overall and 4 of 30 (13.3%) from deep, yet still held firm late.

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Another fan wrote, “This Raptors Cavs game is a classic every bucket matters playoff game.” After lighting it up in Game 3, the Raptors came crashing back to earth against the Cavaliers on Sunday. This time, they stumbled early, with just 7 of 26 (26.9%) in the first quarter, including 0 of 11 from deep, allowing Cleveland to edge ahead. In fact, Toronto missed 14 consecutive 3-point attempts before RJ Barrett finally connected with 8:31 left in the first half.

However, before the second-half switch, the matchup was far from interesting. At that time, one of the fans called out the game, “As a Raptors fan, put this Cavs-Raptors series on crave. Worst set of hoops I’ve seen.” The Raptors didn’t even cross the 20-point mark, trailing by three after Q1, while the Cavaliers stayed slightly sharper early. In Q2, Toronto responded with 24 points to Cleveland’s 19. However, fans grew restless because both teams struggled to find rhythm, missed clean looks, and played at a slow, choppy pace that drained the early excitement.

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“I haven’t watched one bit of that Cavs vs Raptors series, but surprisingly the s**t is tied… hey Mitchell, you gonna to do it again huh 😂😂,” someone said. This fan appreciates how it all intensified in the second half. But Donovan Mitchell‘s gameplay has truly turned heads. He had 20 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Cavaliers’ late rally. He pulled down six rebounds, while his four threes accounted for all the Raptors’ production from beyond the arc. However, he missed two shots in the final 25 seconds, including a three-pointer that would have tied the game. Anyway, he did not give up and almost injured himself in the final seconds, flying into the courtside chairs with momentum as he desperately tried to save a possession.

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Lastly, keeping up with the sentiments, one of the fans wrote, “Daaamn. This is what I call an NBA playoffs GAME. RAPTORS VS CAVS WENT DOWN TO THE WIRE.”

Thus, momentum snapped, and everything changed. Toronto owned the finish, while Cleveland let control slip when it mattered most. The series now resets with real pressure. The early boredom becomes irrelevant, and this now becomes a fight for survival. Heading back to Cleveland, both teams carry belief, noise, and unfinished business.