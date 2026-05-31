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2025–26 Western Conference Finals: OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs Game 7 Player Stats, Box Score and Recap

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May 30, 2026 | 11:20 PM EDT

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2025–26 Western Conference Finals: OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs Game 7 Player Stats, Box Score and Recap

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Pranav Kotai

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May 30, 2026 | 11:20 PM EDT

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The San Antonio Spurs were looking for their first NBA Finals appearance since 2014, led by as many as 14 points in the first quarter. But the reigning and current champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, fought back on the back of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 13 points in the second frame to only trail by three at the break. But the two-time MVP’s game-high 35 points were not enough to stop the Spurs, who won Game 7 111-103.

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Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs player stats and box score

Oklahoma City Thunder

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
STARTERS
Luguentz Dort #51631-41-30-0120102-9

Chet Holmgren #7

3341-20-02-4402222-3
Isaiah Hartenstein #552173-70-01-1502102-14
Cason Wallace #2236176-105-90-0742112-3
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2433512-212-59-11493311-7
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Alex Caruso #939123-141-65-6543011-5
Jared McCain #323125-122-70-0101102-8
Jaylin Williams #626115-91-30-0104000410
Kenrich Williams #340421-40-20-0100000-1
Isaiah Joe #11DNP
Nikola Topić #44DNP
Aaron Wiggins #21DNP
TEAM TOTAL10337-83(44.6%)12-35 (34.3%)17-22 (77.3%)4021129218

San Antonio Spurs

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
STARTERS
Julian Champagnie #3037206-116-102-3611102+16
Victor Wembanyama #142227-153-55-7721115+7
De’Aaron Fox #432155-132-64-6295103-4
Devin Vassell #2433114-142-72-2530002-9
Stephon Castle #535165-151-34-57122014-5
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Keldon Johnson #316111-31-20-0400000-4
Luke Kornet #72521-51-40-0210111-11
Harrison Barnes #40307-172-62-4611120-18
Dylan Harper #228127-145-72-2700003-15
Carter Bryant #1132
Lindy Waters III #43DNP
Mason Plumlee #45DNP
Kelly Olynyk #8DNP
Bismack Biyombo #18DNP
Jordan McLaughlin #0DNP
TEAM TOTAL11141-99 (41%)14-39 (36%)17-22 (77%)422984513

Thunder vs Spurs: Game summary and key moments

The Thunder were without Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell for the series decider. This slowed their offence as they only took the first lead of the night in the final minutes of the second quarter. Time and again, the lead of San Antonio went into double digits, but the OKC found their way and clawed back through the night in Paycom Center.

There were certain distractions in the Spurs camp before the series decider. One of the trusted staff of Mitch Johnson and their defensive guru, Sean Sweeney, will now lead the Orlando Magic. Although he will take over after the postseason run for Antonio, the news dropped on the eve of Game 7. Despite this, they got the first quarter lead of 14, then finished on a big-time 7-0 run at the end of the first half.

They even had a 16-2 run in the third quarter, but SGA’s 12 points meant that the led for the Spurs’ lead was just three. But once again, San Antonio went on a hot streak, a 13-4 lead to start the final frame to take their lead into double digits. The two finalists kept trading shots until the end, but the Spurs won and booked their place against the New York Knicks.

Who are the top performers who stood out?

Julian Champagnie played his best game of the series at exactly the right time. All ten of his field-goal attempts have come from behind the arc, and he’s made six of them. He has three more treys than any other player in this game. His 17 points by the end of the third quarter helped the Spurs keep a 3-point lead going into the fourth.

But Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued to rally his team after a poor first quarter, where he only had 4 shots for 6 points. Both the second and third frames were in double-digit scoring for the two-time MVP. SGA ended with a game-high 3 points.

It was Victor Wembanyama’s 28 points and 10 rebounds in Game 6 that led to Game 7. Tonight, the entire starting unit rose to the occasion. Fox had 15 points, 4 assists, and 3 steals; Castle had 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists. Complemented by Wemby’s  22 points, 7 rebounds, and shot 47% from the field and 60% from beyond the arc.

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Pranav Kotai

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Pranav Kotai is an editor at EssentiallySports, specializing in basketball coverage with a focus on trade dynamics and front-office decision-making. Having previously worked on the Trade Desk vertical, he brought clarity to how salary cap pressures and roster needs shape NBA transactions. His insightful coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers’ decision to hold firm on Joel Embiid amid trade speculation highlights how market context and team strategy influence major roster moves. Before joining EssentiallySports, Pranav holds experience of skills in professional writing, editorial work, and digital content creation. He holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media from a reputed institute, where he mastered the tools to create engaging and credible content across various platforms. Known for his attention to detail, proficiency in storytelling, and editorial expertise, Pranav combines deep basketball knowledge with sharp analytical abilities to deliver clear, insightful perspectives on the complexities of NBA trades and team management.

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