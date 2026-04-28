NBA Playoffs 2026: Latest Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves Return Update After Key Practice

LOS ANGELES – It was not the signature step-back three or the usual trash talk, but seeing Luka Dončić back on the court at Lakers practice still felt like progress. With the Los Angeles Lakers now holding a 3-1 series lead after dropping Game 4 to the Houston Rockets, the focus has quickly shifted from early control to closing out the series.

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Following that practice, the Lakers released their latest injury report ahead of a pivotal Game 5. Dončić remains sidelined as he recovers from a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, while Austin Reaves has been upgraded to questionable after missing the end of the regular season and the first four playoff games with a Grade 2 oblique strain, offering real hope of a return in the closeout game.

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“The progression is going,” Lakers head coach JJ Redick said about two hours before the team released its injury report.

The Lakers would still welcome Dončić and Reaves back for their scoring punch, but their 3-1 advantage has been built on depth, defense, and timely shot-making. Even after a lopsided Game 4 loss in Houston, there is no urgency to rush either player back before they are fully ready.

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“As much as we would love to have you, at the end of the day, man, take your time.” Smart said. “Both of you guys. If you can play, play. But it’s not worth it for you to push right now, if it’s not nowhere near to be able to sustain what the playoffs come with.”

Smart’s words carry weight given his playoff experience and impact on both ends of the floor. Beyond defense and scoring, the Lakers credit him for helping elevate Deandre Ayton throughout the series.

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“Marcus is a great teammate,” Ayton said. “His leadership is very consistent. He’s a vocal guy and he keeps our energy very high.”

Smart has defended Ayton over criticism about his season-long inconsistency with both his play and effort. Smart has also made an effort to set Ayton up for looks inside and to inspire him to play well defensively.

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“Smart’s been great all season with our group in general. But I think, in particular with DA, he’s made sure to be a voice for him that can uplift him and try to help him in a tough moment and try to give him confidence,” Redick said. “Certainly when he’s playing great, to boost him and gas him up. He’s put a lot of energy into that. DA appreciates it, and so does our coaching staff.”

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How Ayton has taken his game to another level during the playoffs

Ayton produced different results offensively in Game 1 (19 points on 8-for-10 shooting) and in Game 2 (six points on 3-for-8 shooting). But in both games, Ayton excelled in other areas. He played a large role in limiting Rockets center Alperen Şengün in Game 1 (19 points on 6-for-19 shooting, three turnovers) and Game 2 (20 points on 9-for-20 shooting, including only six first-half points).

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“It’s been fun,” Ayton said. “I’m not going to lie, especially just having a team out there that have your back. Everybody is dialed in on the defensive end.”

That includes Ayton, who credited Redick for challenging him on rim protection, switching on screens, and staying disciplined against pump fakes.

“I love to guard one through five,” Ayton said. “I love to show the world that I can guard one through five. I feel like I’ve done that. The Lakers have challenged me to guard one through five, and I feel like that I’ve done it.”

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In the playoffs, Ayton has done that without letting his offensive production or involvement influence his defensive effort and execution. When that waned during the regular season, Redick conceded that the Lakers could improve with featuring Ayton offensively so he feels more engaged on the other end. At other times, Redick has called out Ayton publicly and privately.

“Part of challenging players is that you have to challenge them to do things that you know they can do,” Redick said. “By doing that, you are naturally telling them that you believe in their ability to do it. Hopefully that gives them confidence. Overall with him, he’s had a great season. He’s been a big key in both of these games.”

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Despite Ayton’s strong play in Game 2, he sat out for the final 5:05. Redick relayed that he stressed to Ayton, ‘You didn’t do anything wrong.” Redick said he planned to give Ayton a quick breather, only to change his mind because of Jaxson Hayes’ strong play. Ayton sat at the end of the bench and didn’t stand up initially when the game ended. Then, Redick high-fived Ayton and encouraged him.

“We love giving DA praise. When he does what we ask him to do, he should get all the praise in the world,” Redick said. “He’s the former No. 1 pick. He’s doing a lot of thankless work at times. We always praise him for that.”

Shooters shoot

Despite or because of his stunning 3-point accuracy, Luke Kennard still heard persistent criticism about his shot selection.

Amid his stops with the Detroit Pistons (2017-2020), LA Clippers (2020-2023), Memphis Grizzlies (2023-25), Atlanta Hawks (2025-26) and Lakers (2026), Kennard’s coaches often told him to shoot more.

“I’ve gotten that a lot. People on the outside say that. I understand it. Again for me, I never try to force things,” Kennard said. “Yeah, I could be a little bit more aggressive in certain situations on certain teams and all of that. But for me, I try to make the right play each and every time.”

Redick has stressed to Kennard that the right play often entails him shooting the ball. After all, Kennard has averaged 25 points against Houston while shooting a combined 17-for-26 from the field (65.4%) and 8-for-13 from 3-point range (61.5%). Not only do the Lakers need Luke Kennard’s shooting to compensate for Dončić and Reaves being sidelined, but Redick has also emphasized that increased shot volume will benefit the offense, even if it slightly impacts efficiency.

Imago Apr 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) and forward Rui Hachimura (28) react after a play during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Some of Kennard’s other coaches stressed the same thing, including Clippers coach Tyronn Lue. But Redick’s words carry weight as a former NBA sharpshooter himself. Redick has also elevated Kennard’s playmaking role. Meanwhile, Kennard said that he’s had a “really, really good talk with him on how he got shots off.”

“If it’s a bad and contested shot that people think I should do and we get a better shot as a team, then that’s a win for me and our team. So now I’m definitely looking a little bit more,” Kennard said. “I need to with guys out. That’s just a part of it. But at the same time, I understand why people say I need to shoot more just based on my percentages and other things like that. But I just try to make the right play every time.”

Dual threat

After all three played high school football, LeBron James, Kennard, Hayes ultimately chose the hardwood. But Kennard (quarterback) sees similarities with how he handled a playmaking role that requires quick reads, strong vision and sharp passes. Thankfully, Kennard has two strong and big former wide receivers (James, Hayes).

“We would’ve been a lethal trio, for sure, on the football field,” Kennard said. “Just throw it up to them.”

Nearly two days later, Ayton still struggled to process witnessing a 41-year-old James throwing down a two-handed reverse dunk.

“That’s one of his main flashy dunks right there,” Ayton said. “I’ve seen him do it on a reverse from a Luka pass earlier in the season. This one was right down the middle. My screen didn’t help as much. But he did the thing and set the tone. Nobody really wanted to contest that.”

NBA history suggests the Lakers will eliminate the Rockets. After nursing a 2-0 lead, 433 out of 467 NBA teams eventually won that series. But Redick and James have stressed not to become too consumed with these analytics.

“Bron has made it very known not to get comfortable, JJ as well,” Ayton said. “Don’t get complacent. This is the playoffs. Anything happens. We want to handle business like we handled business here at home.”

Redick described Lakers guard Jake LaRavia as “day-to-day” after what he called a “very, very low grade, minor” right ankle sprain. An MRI returned clean results, and the team has not listed him on the official injury report.

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for EssentiallySports. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.