Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between Cavs and Knicks Fans After ECF Game 1

Trampling JR Smith getting or mobbing of the 76ers reporter, the New York Knicks fans’ celebration goes on another level. On Tuesday, after the dramatic 22-point comeback OT win in Game of the Conference Finals, the supporters from both teams brawled. The overzealous fans caused an unnecessary ruckus as onlookers captured the ugly scenes.

BrickCenter uploaded a video where multiple Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers were brawling throughout the one-minute video. There was no apparent reason mentioned, nor any reports confirmed why a scuffle happened in the first place. The shaky handheld footage captured the nighttime crowd brawl on NYC streets with pushing, punching, and people on the ground.

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It was captioned, “POV: NYC might burn down if Knicks go to chip.” Suggesting that the loud and apparent rowdy support group of New York would go even crazier if they lifted the championship after 53 years. While this was probably the only instance of the night about fans brawling, there were other instances of the Knicks fans bantering and being obnoxiously loud.

The Madison Square Garden faithful were facing the Cavaliers, but they still sent an NSFW message to their ‘villain.’ Not to Hawks’ CJ McCollum but to former Hawks and current Wizards star Trae Young. A familiar three-word chant, “F–k Trae Young.” erupted outside the iconic MSG. The 27-year-old guard was not the only player whom the Knicks fans aimed their banter. After the Game 1 win, fans shouted, “We want Wemby,” as they are already dreaming of the NBA Finals.

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It’s hard to stop them, especially what transpired in the final quarter. Despite being 22 points down, the Knicks started their rally around the 7:40 mark. Jalen Brunson and co shot 75% from the floor and 75% from beyond the arc. They outscored the Cavs 44-11 at the end of regulation and in OT. Last year, the Knicks were one to lose Game 1 after the Pacers’ comeback. But with the change of head coach and a year of matchups under their belt, it seems a new team, as the fans remain loud about their championship.

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Knicks head coach credited X’s and O’s while Kenny Atkinson blamed his luck

For Mike Brown, the comeback was possible as he targeted the weak link of the Cavs. During the playoffs, it has been James Harden, and in the final frame, the Knicks head coach’s strategy paid off. “So, you know, just like we have to try to figure out different ways to guard Harden and Mitchell, they got to figure out different ways to guard Jalen, but we were, there is no secret, we were attacking Harden,” said Brown to the media.

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Jalen Brunson scored 38 points, with 15 of those coming in the 4th quarter. Meanwhile, James Harden struggled with 15 points and shot just 1-for-8 from 3-point range. More bad news for the Cavs was that the Beard finished with more turnovers (6) than made field goals (5) for the 32nd time in his playoff career & the 6th time this postseason. But Kenny Atkinson had a different view regarding the 44-11 run.

“We got a little unlucky… We played great basketball tonight for three quarters. You know, unfortunate fourth quarter. They dominated us in the fourth quarter,” Kenny Atkinson added. But it was not just luck; the head coach did not use any timeouts even when the Knicks went on an 18-1 run. It would have helped the team slow down the momentum and even could have swapped James Harden. But the Knicks fans won’t mind that. They are now eight games unbeaten and three wins away from the NBA Finals.