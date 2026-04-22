Victor Wembanyama at Risk of Missing Multiple Games After Being Knocked Unconscious in Scary Game 2 Fall vs. Blazers

San Antonio expected a night of celebration. But a freak incident changed everything. Victor Wembanyama was on a historic trajectory, having become the first unanimous DPOY in NBA history a day before Game 2 against the Trail Blazers. Everything was perfect until in the second quarter, Wemby tripped and fell straight on his chin. It was a sight of horror for anyone, Spurs fan or not, watching the 22-year-old.

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Wembanyama stayed on the floor for several seconds, with his head facing the floor. The Spurs cornerstone couldn’t even get up on his own when he first tried. The direct blow to the head may have likely caused a concussion. Wemby entered the concussion protocol, ending his celebratory night earlier than expected.

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But in the bigger picture, his further participation in the series is also in jeopardy.

Kevin O’Connor wrote, “Victor Wembanyama’s fall sure looked like a concussion. Knocked out cold after his chin hit the ground. The average NBA recovery time for a concussion is 7-10 days. 7 days would be Game 5. 10 days would be Game 7”.

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The treatment for a concussion isn’t like a calf strain. Players have the autonomy to decide whether they want to play through injury in the case of a regular ailment with risk of aggravation. That’s where you would recall Tyrese Haliburton choosing to play in Game 7 of the NBA Finals last season. However, a concussion is trauma to the brain. There’s an entire procedure Victor Wembanyama will have to clear before returning to play.

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That includes a gradual process of starting physical activity and being cleared by the team doctor. Wemby is gutsy. But in this case, the most practical and only pathway to returning is following the NBA’s concussion protocol. With the potential risk to life in such cases, there really are no shortcuts.

Victor Wembanyama played 12 minutes, scoring 5 points to go with four rebounds and a block before his accident.

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Can the Spurs survive without Victor Wembanyama?

In the playoffs, luck is as real a factor as playing great team basketball. This series has taken a turn without Wembanyama’s overwhelming presence on the court. The Portland Trail Blazers have the talent to press the rim and cause some chaos. However, the Spurs have faced this crisis before during the regular season.

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In 18 games without Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs went 12-6. San Antonio has relied on De’Aaron Fox, a veteran guard, to elevate himself in such times. Fox may get overshadowed by the 7’4” Spurs cornerstone. But in all the games without him, the former Kings star averages 24.6 points per game, an eight-point jump when compared to sharing the floor with Wembanyama.

The Spurs will gravitate towards the dazzling point guard to make huge contributions in the remainder of the first-round series. Eyes will also be on Stephon Castle. The Spurs sophomore has turned into a dynamic, do-it-all demon. He’s put up some huge performances without Wemby, including a 30-point triple-double against the Denver Nuggets in December. The starting backcourt will be tasked with taking this series by the horns.

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Then there’s the Spurs’ depth that’s enabled the franchise to be successful without the NBA’s blocks leader. Backup center Luke Kornet is swift at rebounding, with the ability to be a rim protector. Moreover, rookie Dylan Harper has earned the coaching staff’s confidence to thrive in high-pressure moments. The Spurs have several other players to impact the game and ensure they jump past the first hurdle.

However, without Wembanyama’s influence, this series is much closer than most people would think. The Trail Blazers also have depth and a relentless cornerstone in Deni Avdija. They stunned the NBA community by making it to the playoffs despite the distractions during the regular season. The Spurs’ near guaranteed path to the second round isn’t as certain anymore.

It’s subject to Fox and Castle’s performances and how they can match up with the Trail Blazers’ diverse roster. For a team without much playoff experience at all, Wembanyama’s freakish skillset was a necessity. But the Spurs need to mature, and they need to do so immediately to allow their talisman to continue his postseason story.