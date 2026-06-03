Victor Wembanyama’s Brutal Workout at Shaolin Temple in China Unearthed by Ramona Shelburne Ahead of NBA Finals

In seven games, Victor Wembanyama endured the Thunder’s relentless physicality. His mind didn’t allow the hits he took to be an obstruction. After a blood clot in his shoulder last season, Wembanyama understood that careers can break just as easily as they are made. The San Antonio Spurs superstar felt there was another level to reach his physical peak. A video of monks using unusual training methods inspired his next step. Wemby spent two weeks at the Shaolin Temple in the Henan province of China, where he went through several trials and tribulations.

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Master Yan’an, his instructor during the stay, devised a meticulous and challenging training regimen. Wembanyama woke up at 4:30 in the morning every day, having slept on three single beds put together to accommodate his larger frame. Master Yan’an explained that his message to Wembanyama was to change from “inside”. Some of his tasks were aimed at building physical strength and mental toughness, the total package to tackle any curveball life throws at him.

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A part of his regimen was two hikes. The first would be in broad daylight. Victor Wembanyama hiked the Bodhidharma Cave to build strength and endurance. By night, the same 1,500-step trail becomes a test of awareness—no light, no sight, only instinct. A few Spurs representatives present opposed the idea. Wembanyama, a global attraction, would put his career at risk on a path where a slight misjudgement would jeopardize his entire future.

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Wembanyama still didn’t back down. He joined a group of monks to hike at night. “He’s also very tall, so he hit his head on some of the trees along the path and had to lean forward to go under them.” But the entire point of this training, he said, was to free your mind from fear and trust your awareness to guide you,” Master Yan’an told ESPN.

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Things would only get extreme. Master Yan’an noticed Wembanyama’s urge to keep hunting for obstacles. The most grueling? Victor Wembanyama climbed a 2,500-foot trail while dribbling a basketball. A normal person would take 7-8 hours, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported. Wemby, even while dribbling a basketball, completed it in 4.5 hours.

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“I knew he could do it. Because when he trains, he always tries again and again until he is the best,” Master Yan’an said about Wembanyama.

Simplicity and perseverance shape the new Victor Wembanyama

Trails and hikes without light put Victor Wembanyama through situations that would put people on the brink of giving up. Completing them stood as evidence. Wembanyama could achieve what he wants when his body and mind align. But to do that, his routine was key. Wemby rose before the sun came up, didn’t have any distractions, and practiced hours of meditation. It’s difficult for a 7’5″ being to cross his legs for even 10 minutes. The Spurs cornerstone stayed in that position until the wick of incense burned out. That could range from anywhere between 30 and 90 minutes.

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Victor Wembanyama also foregoes the simple pleasures of having millions of dollars. He ate simple vegetarian food at the temple, except when he drove into the city for one high-protein meal. Mornings were tiring. Wembanyama worked for over six hours, whether learning simple Kung Fu or hopping up and down the stairs on one leg.

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Although NBA players haven’t extensively tried Shaolin techniques before, the crossover between Kung Fu and the NBA is not new. Rui Hachimura has incorporated Shaolin and martial arts-style movement patterns during his offseason to improve his on-court balance and agility. Metta Sandiford-Artest used martial arts and meditation into his conditioning routines earlier in his career to improve focus and flexibility. Joe Johnson utilized yoga and traditional Asian breathing techniques to help maintain his stamina and lower-body mobility deep into his career.

All of those practices and experiences have shaped the Victor Wembanyama we see today. He’s at zen when playing the game, even staying centered under playoff lights. Mentally, there’s a shift. He’s brave enough to feel unstoppable when he wants to. Game 1 of the WCF was arguably the most important game of the series. Wemby dropped 41 points and 24 rebounds. The Spurs took a much-needed 1-0 win and eventually claimed the series.

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Wembanyama is able to bounce back from adversity. His name was in the headlines for a reckless elbow on Naz Reid and for allegedly telling teammates to hurt Thunder players. None of those things affected him. Wembanyama trained his mind so much that the goal is the only thing he sees. And he’s now just four games away from making it a reality as the Spurs meet the Knicks in the finals. Everything Wemby did over the summer was for this moment, and tomorrow will be another instance for Wembanyama to make a lasting statement.