Victor Wembanyama Suspension Is “Very Possible,” Says Stephen A. Smith as Analysts Come to Spurs Star’s Defense

Victor Wembanyama crossed a line. He’s been guarded like a pest all series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They were just as physical, leaving a little extra on Wemby in Game 4. However, the Spurs’ cornerstone snapped in the second quarter, swinging a ruthless elbow against Naz Reid’s face. Once slowed down, the referees didn’t have a choice but to eject the unanimous DPOY for the first time in his playoff career.

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Skip Bayless didn’t feel Wembanyama should have been tossed. “COME ON, DON’T THROW WEMBANYAMA OUT OF A GAME 4. THEY WERE ALL OVER HIM, FOULING THE HELL OUT OF HIM. SO HE GOT FRUSTRATED AND FOUGHT BACK. JUST RIDICULOUS,” he wrote on X.

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Victor Wembanyama’s elbow was extremely dangerous. The officials had already called the foul when the Spurs star intentionally hit Reid with an elbow to the face. It unquestionably met the grounds for an ejection. Stephen A. Smith couldn’t see it any differently either. However, the ESPN analyst does fear the possible repercussions of Wemby’s hostile action.

“Damn! @wemby’s ejection — unfortunately — was very warranted. Can’t swing your elbow like that. Very intentional. No debate. But I’m praying he doesn’t SUSPENDED for Game [5], which is very possible. We shouldn’t want decisions like that deciding a series,” Smith wrote on X.

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From the action alone, Smith isn’t wrong. The league could evaluate the sequence and possibly suspend Wembanyama for Game 4. If they do, it will be because he struck Reid after the whistle, and with a very clear intent of wanting to do so. At the same time, there’s also a chance the league gives the Spurs star some leeway in the matter.

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Victor Wembanyama doesn’t have a violent history. Moreover, this is the first time he’s been in a playoff setting. Sometimes, in the heat of emotions, such things happen. The officials handled the situation appropriately by throwing the Spurs star out of the game. However, a suspension might be excessive considering it’s only the first incident.

Wembanyama was kept relatively quiet in Game 4. The Wolves held him to just 4 points before his ejection. The Spurs talisman didn’t record a single block, instead picking up three personal fouls inside 12 minutes. It was a performance to forget, as Wembanyama’s silly retaliation complicated the series for the Spurs.

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Anthony Edwards steals Game 4 for the Timberwolves

On one side, Minnesota’s hostility and personal struggles pushed Victor Wembanyama over the edge. The Spurs superstar checked himself out. Then there was Anthony Edwards. After the Spurs took control, holding the Timberwolves to just 20 points in the third quarter, Minnesota needed Ant.

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Their electric cornerstone answered the bell. Even Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson acknowledged Edwards’ performance. The fourth quarter was just that good, as Edwards’ heroics helped the Wolves tie the series 2-2.

Minnesota was burdened by its shortcomings in the third quarter. Even with Wembanyama off the floor, the Spurs limited their offense, forcing six turnovers at a crucial stage in the game. They really needed Edwards to take over. And Ant played the way a star would, scoring 16 points in the final period, making 6/8 from the field.

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Anthony Edwards’ unanswered burst proved to be the death blow. The Timberwolves shot 52.2% from the field in the fourth quarter and grabbed 15 rebounds. It’s not a stretch to say that Wembanyama’s ejection changed the game. It cost the Spurs a solid chance at taking a 3-1 lead against the Timberwolves.

But they’ve now pumped them with energy. As talented and deep as the Spurs are, they can’t match the Timberwolves’ desperation. After falling short of the finals for two straight seasons, Minnesota is fully focused. Even if they have to battle San Antonio’s toughness, there won’t be a reaction like that of Victor Wembanyama. The team understands the value of having every player on the floor.

It’s anyone’s series to take after Game 4.