WATCH: Heated LeBron James Confronts Courtside Thunder Fan as Lakers Loss Turns Historic Night Sour

On a night when things were pretty heated on the court, it was bound that some would spill off the court. The Los Angeles Lakers players and head coach got in the face of the referee multiple times in Game 2’s 125-107 loss. In fact, LeBron James even got heated at a fan, which further left a bitter feeling on his historic night.

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It is not known what transpired in this reaction from the 4x NBA champion. But he was intensely gesturing and verbally confronting a Thunder fan tonight in the playoff game, responding with “Stay a kid, I’m a grown a– man. I got kids of my own.” The exchange highlighted typical high-stakes playoff crowd interactions. OKC had the lead for the majority of the game, so their fans must be chirping at the 41-year-old. Bron clearly took exception and fired up, putting an end to apparent jabs from the courtside. The night when the Lakers needed a win to tie the series also had more significance.

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LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to reach 300 postseason games. He already had the record when he officially became the NBA’s all-time leader in playoff games played when he reached 260 appearances during Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals on October 11, 2020, surpassing Derek Fisher. But that’s his legacy, where he gets to better his own record. He has never missed a postseason game in his 23-seasons, which again is another feat to marvel at. In his 300th playoff game, James tallied 23 points, 6 assists, and 2 rebounds in 38 minutes, but he had complaints about his historic night.

In the second quarter, he was called for a charging foul on former teammate Alex Caruso. LeBron James got a foul for running in a straight line as the Thunder guard’s foot was not planted. Bron was upset after picking up an offensive foul. Luka Doncic was flailing his arms in disbelief while JJ Redick had a smirk on his face. All of which indicates that they were unhappy with the call. James even confronted the official John Goble, but it was to no avail. It was not the only decision that didn’t go in his favor.

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It was a first-quarter incident, where Bron scored over a late contest from Jaylin Williams. The refs missed a clear and-1 foul as OKC’s big man made contact on Bron’s hands. This did not sit well with James, who decided to stare menacingly at referee Mark Lindsay. There were other calls against the 22x All-Star and his teammates, which continued to be a point of debate.

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In fact, the head earned a technical foul for jawing at the officials in the second frame. Lakers players had to intervene and separate the team to avoid further penalties, like ejection.

JJ Redick came to LeBron James’ defense

It was not a night for Bron to celebrate. He was frustrated at different intervals, not just refs or fans; even the Thunder players had to bear the brunt. In the third quarter, Ajay Mitchell was at the free-throw line when Bron confronted Caruso. “Every f—ing call! No AC, f— that… No AC, I don’t wanna hear that s–t!” It was clear that James was frustrated as he went to the charity stripe just 4 times. Mitchell, who took 6 fewer shots than LeBron James, had more free-throw attempts. This irked the Lakers’ head coach.

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“He gets clobbered on that one you know, with Jaylin Williams coming over trying to block the shot when he spun baseline on door,” began JJ Redick. “That was in that stretch as well. LeBron has the worst whistle of any star player I’ve ever seen… I mean get guy gets hit on the head more than any player I’ve seen on drives, and it rarely gets called.” James had 18 shots tonight, earning just four FTs. Game 1’s stats were even worse when he shot a game-high 17 shots; he only got to the charity stripe just once.

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Responding to Redick’s claims, LeBron James offered a cryptic answer, “I don’t know”, on why the calls are not in his favor. He is not an undersized guard and can match up with any strong player of the rival. His durability somehow has worked against him.