WATCH: Spurs Star Assigned to Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Spotted in Public Restroom Mid Game vs Thunder

NBA fans who aren’t celebrities and get to sit courtside consider themselves lucky. Imagine watching Victor Wembanyama’s 28-foot triple in Game 1 from a few feet away. It’s the closest seat to the action, also giving fans a chance at interacting with their favorite players. But in Oklahoma, some fans found themselves puzzled while trying to use the restroom. They saw someone in a full San Antonio Spurs kit using the local restroom as if he were one of them. But it was Carter Bryant, the Spurs’ rookie.

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It’s hard to explain what happened there. The video, now going viral on social media, sees the Spurs guard walking out of the local washroom. Bryant thoroughly washed his hands before exiting, understandably not interacting with the fans. However, those in the video were shocked at seeing the 6’6″ Spurs player in the same vicinity as them.

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Maybe the public washroom is closer compared to the surely better facility inside the locker room. That may be one of the reasons Bryant chose to utilise it, to save time and energy.

Carter Bryant had to account for these things since he was chosen to slow down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his short time on the floor. The Spurs rookie played 10 minutes, primarily tasked with guarding the reigning MVP. But he may have done the same, no matter who his matchup would be. During the series against the Timberwolves, Bryant shed light on his mindset. “It’s just understanding you can’t allow yourself to get out of the game. Just something as simple as that,” said the 20-year-old.

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Bryant showed some flashes of his tenacity in Game 2. Despite limited minutes, he managed to get an impressive block on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the second quarter. Carter Bryant also had a steal that led to a three-pointer from Keldon Johnson. The Spurs rookie doesn’t pride himself on being a microwave scorer. But his focus lies on being a stopper, with the belief he could rank behind teammate Victor Wembanyama as the second-best defender in the world.

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If Dylan Harper does miss some time with a right leg injury, Bryant might get more playing time in this series.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander guides OKC to an equaliser

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander disappointed on the night he received his second MVP trophy. Victor Wembanyama’s historic 41-point performance overshadowed the entire ritual. Some fans felt the real MVP pulled through, landing the Thunder their first playoff loss this season. But SGA doesn’t focus on the result, but rather the process. He kept shooting in Game 1, but the shots didn’t fall readily. That wasn’t the case tonight.

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The Thunder cornerstone saw multiple coverages played against him. At times it was Carter Bryant, sometimes even Devin Vassell, and Stephon Castle. But even against such a strong defensive rotation, the former Finals MVP looked comfortable. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points to lead all scorers. He also had 9 assists, 2 blocks, and a steal, with just a single turnover standing out as a flaw on the box score.

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The performance saw him surpass Russell Westbrook on the list of 30-point playoff games in Thunder franchise history. His playmaking allowed for an even attacking spread. In all, seven different Thunder players scored in double-digits, most benefitting from SGA’s gravity. And a sound offense means better defensive organization. It resulted in OKC turning the Spurs over 21 times, stealing 27 points off those mistakes.

The Thunder have now levelled the series, with the tougher ask of winning on the road ahead of them. But they’ll rock into San Antonio confident now that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is finding his spots.