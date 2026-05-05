“We Gotta Do It Too”: Joel Embiid Issues Warning to Knicks After Getting Hit on Surgically Repaired Appendix

Joel Embiid was probable with a right hip contusion before facing the New York Knicks on Monday. However, he showed up on the court, just like he’s been doing since his debut in the 2026 playoffs. But that does not mean he is avoiding the heavy contact piling up through the postseason. And it could start to impact how he performs over time.

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In the Philadelphia 76ers‘ 98-137 loss against the Knicks, drama unfolded in the second quarter. Mikal Bridges tried to slip past a screen set by Embiid for Tyrese Maxey, but it got physical fast. As Bridges pushed through, his arm drove straight into Embiid’s body, leaving the big man bent over and clearly hurting. And to make it worse, that contact landed right where Joel Embiid had undergone surgery to remove the appendix just three weeks earlier.

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After the game, the 2023 MVP addressed the matter and said, “I got hit on it, don’t know if it was—obviously, based on what’s been going on. I guess I got to protect it more; I don’t know if it was dirty or not. I guess I gotta do a better job of protecting my (stomach), yeah, especially that part.”

Pressed for clarity, Joel Embiid broke it down with precision. Embiid set the screen to free Tyrese Maxey, and once Maxey turned the corner, the play had already run its course. However, Mikal Bridges kept charging through the space. Then came the contact, late and forceful, right into Embiid’s body.

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“Yeah, it was off the screen,” he added. “I don’t think that was necessary, because, you know, Tyrese was already gone, and it was kind of like after the play. I just felt like it was unnecessary, but we move on. It’s playoff basketball. If that’s the reality of it, I guess we got to go out and be physical, too and do it, too.”

So, Joel Embiid stood clear, but Bridges forced the contact, and it was far from anything “accidental.” Moreover, Mikal Bridges, the former All-Defensive First Team pick, knows how to slip past screens cleanly. However, this time, he chose a different path. Therefore, the impact landed hard, and Embiid absorbed all of it, every bit, in a moment that raised eyebrows.

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Now, The Process has seen tougher battles and keeps answering every time. Over the last 3 weeks, he powered through Round 1 with 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists, controlling both ends. However, Game 2 against the Knicks demands more than resilience. The Philadelphia 76ers must bring force early and match them hit for hit. On Monday, New York set the edge while Philadelphia trailed behind. This time, the story has to come with a twist.

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Joel Embiid’s 76ers fell short against the Knicks

Embiid played for 25 minutes. He scored 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist against the New York Knicks on Monday. Meanwhile, Paul George scored 17 points, and Tyrese Maxey added 13. On the other hand, Kelly Oubre Jr. and V.J. Edgecombe chipped in 12 points each. Now, Jalen Brunson closed the night with 35 points for the Knicks. While Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges added 17 each. OG Anunoby and Josh Hart had 18 and 8 points each.

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Now, coming to the game. New York came out blazing and never cooled off, pouring in 53/84 at 63.1% while drilling 19/37 from deep at 51.4%. In contrast, Philadelphia struggled to keep pace at 30/73 and 41.1%, plus 11/30 from three at 36.7%. Even though the 76ers hit 27/34 free throws at 79.4%, the Knicks stayed efficient with 12/17 at 70.6%. Then came control, with 39 rebounds to 28 and a sharp 34 assists to 15.

Imago Jan 3, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

However, the gap widened in the details. The Knicks turned 14 giveaways into 25 points, while the Sixers coughed up 19 for just 13. New York pushed tempo for 16 fast break points to 3 and dominated inside 58 to 32. Add 10 steals, 6 blocks, and a slick 1.39 points per possession, and the story writes itself. Philadelphia lingered at 0.99, and the 137-98 scoreline felt inevitable.

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Thus, at the end of the night, Joel Embiid made it clear. He showed up, took the hit, and refused to hide from the moment. However, the edge belonged elsewhere, and that cannot be repeated. Embiid expects a response, physical and immediate, from his team. Therefore, the Philadelphia 76ers must answer back with intent, because anything less will keep tilting the series away from them.