What Are NBA Finals 2026 Ticket Prices? Knicks Set Record With Most Expensive Tickets Ever

On June 25, 1999, Tim Duncan scored 31 points in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks to seal the title for San Antonio. That was the last time Madison Square Garden hosted an NBA Finals game. 27 years later, Jalen Brunson and Co. are right there again. The city of New York was practically shaking. It’s not just the anticipation of another Finals but the wishes of millions of passionate and obsessed fans to see the Knicks win for the first time since 1973.

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Well, it’s not going to be as easy to witness it in person. Everything in New York is bigger. The Knicks’ ECF tickets for Game 2 cost more than the Cavaliers’ three home games combined. The base price to enter MSG was set at $740. Now, think what the NBA Finals prices look like in the Big Apple. You may never be able to guess it, but just for spoilers, they have never been this high.

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What are the prices for the Knicks’ home games in the NBA Finals?

The entry-level price for Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals held at Madison Square Garden starts at $3,400. It’s the most for a home playoff game in NBA history. Now, imagine how much you would have to spend on Game 6 of the NBA Finals? Front Office Sports’ Bake Machado revealed the “cheapest ticket” costs over $4700. Now’s the time to let all the shock out because in both cases, that’s a lot of money. You could buy the latest MacBook and still have some savings left. It’s also enough to plan a long and relaxing international vacation. That’s the ‘Knicks tax’ for you. However, these don’t even scratch the surface of the most expensive seats at the Mecca of basketball.

Which are the most expensive tickets at MSG for the NBA Finals?

Here’s where things really get New York. The most premium seat on offer during Game 3 of the NBA Finals is currently listed at $151,000. These seats will most probably be courtside or near the New York Knicks’ bench. It’s the same section where celebrities such as Spike Lee, Timothee Chalamet, and others are. Six figures for a single ticket to an NBA Finals game is ludicrous. But best believe MSG is going to be packed, one way or another. The most expensive tickets for Game 6 are slightly higher priced, at $183,000. In all fairness, if there is a Game 6 in New York, the atmosphere might be priceless.

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What are the ticket prices in San Antonio and Oklahoma?

In contrast, the Finals could either be heading to San Antonio or back to Oklahoma this year. Wherever it lands, those arenas could have the chance of hosting a Game 7. The two best words in sports in an NBA Finals are the perfect recipe to raise prices. But even they may not touch the MSG benchmark. Right now, the cheapest seats at their respective arenas for Games 1 and 2 cost $1,700. That is half of what Madison Square Garden is asking for.

It’s not a stretch to suggest there will be many Knicks fans who would rather migrate to one of these cities to watch a Finals game. In retrospect, it will be cheaper than getting a seat at MSG. Moreover, the Knicks’ road fandom during these playoffs has shaped their success story thus far. Something tells me that’s bound to happen again, with New York itself pushing these practical measures with its pricing.