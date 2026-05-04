“Why Are You Targeting Me?”: Jaylen Brown Exposes NBA’s Agenda Against Him After Conversation With Referees

The Boston Celtics had never blown a 3-1 lead in franchise history. Jaylen Brown still doesn’t feel that should be the case. Where he felt the tide of the series against the Philadelphia 76ers changed was with the officiating. After Game 7, Brown vehemently criticised officials for rewarding Joel Embiid’s ‘flopping’. But he didn’t reveal all the tea.

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After the loss, JB went live on Twitch to discuss his thoughts during Game 7. The Celtics talisman wasted no time in taking a dig at the referees again. Notably, Brown spoke out against an “agenda” growing against him, where referees just need one trigger to call him for an offensive foul.

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“So why are you targeting me. They clearly had an agenda, maybe because I spoke so critically of them in the regular season. So, you know how they responded. You’re going to lead the playoffs in offensive fouls… and I actually spoke to some refs and they said there was an agenda going into each game. Like anytime Jaylen brings his arm up, just from reputation, call it,” Brown shared.

That one play followed Jaylen Brown around like a ghost. Anytime he tried to create separation with a little shove, the officials didn’t let it slide. It got to Brown so much that he analysed a play from Game 7 where Paul George performed the same maneuver and hit a triple.

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“Do you know how many players do that? That’s the common play, a basketball play” Jaylen Brown said about the push off.

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The Celtics guard’s frustrations weren’t just incidental to losing Game 7 and giving up a 3-1 lead. Brown led the playoffs in offensive fouls, averaging 1.43 per game. Those tied in second place have two times fewer offensive fouls as Brown. And the push off is indeed a common move used by most players going around. Cade Cunningham did it tonight, and so did other guards. By NBA law, it does warrant an offensive foul.

But if that’s the case, Jaylen Brown is asking for it to be made a universal practice. Right now, it seems like he is the poster boy for what not to do as an offensive player. Obviously, that’s going to sting. And it came out in full force during his latest rant.

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Joe Mazzulla’s opposite view of Joel Embiid

Jaylen Brown was in some kind of mood during his Twitch stream. He even used the ‘F’ word when speaking about Joel Embiid. The Celtics star openly criticised the Philadelphia 76ers star for ‘flopping’, even going as far as saying that it’s ruining the game of basketball. However, if you ask his head coach, Embiid was the difference maker.

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“What changed in the series was Joel Embiid came back and they’re a completely different team. That’s what changed,” said Mazzulla.

The Process, even though he limped several times and had to be stretched at the bench, was relentless in the four games he did play against the Celtics. Embiid certainly swung the game with his versatile scoring and high motor. In Game 7, that looked like 34 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists, with a +11 net differential. The former MVP stood as the outlier in a series that didn’t always consist of consistent offense.

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Joel Embiid manufactured that for himself. He scored 25 or more three times in four games during the first-round series. Furthermore, his playmaking was crucial, passing out of trouble like he never saw multiple bodies in front of him. The 76ers cornerstone changed the tie, creating openings for the 76ers that didn’t exist without his gravity.

From the series perspective, Embiid’s introduction and the subsequent injury to Jayson Tatum carved a dent in the Celtics’ championship aspirations. However, that being said, Jaylen Brown has the right to be frustrated with how he was treated by the officials during the series.

What are your thoughts on Brown’s comments? Let us know your views in the comments below.