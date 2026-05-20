Wild Chants Erupt Outside MSG as Knicks Nation Send Clear Message to Victor Wembanyama After Historic Comeback vs. Cavs

The hinges were off. The New York Knicks fan rose from the dead with every bucket Jalen Brunson expertly crafted in their 22-point comeback against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Madison Square Garden was practically shaking in the final eight minutes of regulation and overtime. But the true craziness started once the dust settled. The Knicks are up 1-0, but to their fans, the team has already landed the ticket to the finals. And there’s one opponent they really want, even if he is a literal alien in the form of a human.

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As per customs, the crowd outside MSG chanted, “F— Trae Young,” after winning Game 1 over the Cavaliers. Some things never change. New York’s personal grudge against Young for eliminating them in the postseason won’t evaporate anytime soon. However, there was another section of fans, cramming up every space on the sidewalk and street to relish what they had just experienced. And they took a page out of the Philadelphia 76ers’ book. Philly wanted Boston, and they got them. New York wants the Spurs.

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Mainly, “We want Wemby,” the shouting Knicks fans clarified after Game 1.

Obviously, the job is far from done for both those teams. However, the Knicks fanbase must be feeling immortal at this point. No other reason to challenge the 7’4″ freak who just dominated the defending champions at their home with a historic night. New York doesn’t fear anyone after what the Knicks just pulled off. They were buried, with fans preparing for the embarrassment of losing at home. However, their team pulled through with what could only be described as a miracle.

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From the time the Knicks started their rally, at around the 7:40 mark in the fourth quarter, they went nuclear. The team shot 75% from the floor and 75% from beyond the arc. They scored 44 points in practically 17 minutes. The Knicks literally made every possession count, and held the Cleveland Cavaliers to shooting just 4-18 to end the game.

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After the game, Karl-Anthony Towns thanked the fans for the support they showed. “It’s always special when you give your fans something to cheer for. It’s been a tough go-around for them for the first three quarters of the game. For us to come in that huddle and with the energy of the fans, and the fans really showing us so much love and support to give them something to cheer for in the fourth, it’s always an honor… This team, all we want to do is make the city proud,” said KAT.

No fans left the arena, even when the game seemed lost for good. They kept believing, cheering after every bucket, and implored the New York Knicks to do something historic. The fans were their ‘Sixth Man’ tonight.

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Jalen Brunson explains the Knicks’ resilience

As much as New York Knicks fans provided them energy, Jalen Brunson, the ‘Captain,’ stepped up once again. He finished the game with 38 points, 6 assists, and three steals. But his fourth-quarter onslaught was the turning point. Staring at a 22-point deficit, Brunson explained how he never looked to eat up the entire gap all at once. There was some method behind the chaos he caused.

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“Kee fighting, keep chipping away. You know, we are not going to get it back in one possession. Most importantly, sticking together. No matter how that game finished, you know our habits translate, and they can translate to the next game. So just finishing the game strong regardless of whatever is going on… We don’t want to give up ever,” Brunson said of the historic comeback.

It’s a different conversation that the entire fightback felt like it happened at once. Kenny Atkinson didn’t call for a timeout until after the Knicks went on an 18-1 run. Brunson added 11 straight as part of it. Additionally, the All-Star guard shot 80% from the field from the time the Knicks began their comeback. He’s constantly stepped up in big moments. Despite being undersized, Brunson proved that with heart and determination, anything is possible.

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That has translated to the growing sense among Knicks fans that this season is written for them.