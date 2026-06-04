Wild Scenes Erupt in NBA Finals as Security Stops Spurs Fan Storming Onto Court to Reach Victor Wembanyama

In the fourth quarter with 6:32 left, the game had to be stopped for a brief moment. One of the 18,835 fans inside the Frost Bank Center found his way onto the hardwood and came close to Victor Wembanyama, which caught Knicks center Mitchell Robinson off guard.

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For four to five seconds, the fan had uninterrupted access to Wembanyama, phone in hand at the 3-point line. But then, two security members quickly took him away. The boos from the crowd rained down because there was an interruption in play. The commentator, ESPN broadcaster Mike Breen said, even said:

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“A fan just ran on the floor. Wants to take a selfie. Security quickly takes him away.”

Further, analyst Tim Legler added: “It’s just too good for that to happen.”

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Announcers also explained Robinson’s baffled expression, “Mitchell Robinson, like, what’s this dude doing?”

Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

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As per reports, the fan had come from the opposite side of the team benches and he disrupted the game for about a minute. However, the interruption left the referees scrambling around to sort things out. The momentum was gone. In the end, they decided to give Spurs the possession at midcourt.

But after the delay, the Spurs missed a shot.

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Regardless, video replays of the fan incident showed Wembanyama smiling while Robinson looked puzzled as officials conferred with coaches. Post the game, Wembanyama stated:

“I’ve never been in that situation. I didn’t know how to act. It really surprised me, almost a much as that time when a bat crossed the court [2024].”

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Then, there was Mitch Johnson, the Spurs’ coach, who didn’t have much to say about what happened.

“I don’t think it was an event at all. I thought security got him out of there. I think everybody moved on to the next play.”

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The Knicks led 92-86 when the interruption cost them a possession they were winning. Dylan Harper advanced the ball, but Mikal Bridges stole it. Unfortunately, the Knicks couldn’t secure possession when the official whistled for the interruption.

It ended up being a jump ball situation. But what happened to the fan?

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Well, that isn’t known. But typically, a fan would get ejected after running onto the court. It could also lead to a ban from future games and in some cases, criminal charges might be pressed.

In fact, during the 2021 Playoffs in the East First Round, a fan was tackled in the game between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers; later, the fan was banned from the arena. Depending on state laws, they can be subjected to hefty fines or mandatory court appearances.

For instance, Texas law states that it is a crime to enter a restricted area at a stadium. Further adding that any such conduct would lead to criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanor charges, with the former punishable by up to 180 days in jail. Such interruptions from the fans are never appreciated.

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Victor Wembanyama had an off night amid the fan drama

Knicks extended their historic playoff win streak to 12 tonight, the second-longest such streak in NBA history, after rallying from 2-1 down vs. Atlanta. Despite having extra rest days, the visiting Knicks showed no rust and established a 14-7 lead early. But the Spurs had a 20-13 run to go up by 10. They even had a 14-point lead in the third quarter, but it was not enough to stop the Knicks.

New York had a storm of their own and finished on a 22-9 run in the third frame, and we entered the fourth tied at 76.

The Knicks won by 10, 105-95, in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Victor Wembanyama had 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs, but he shot 6 for 21 from the field in his finals debut. The 22-year-old acknowledged his shortcomings.

“As they say, every team guards differently. I’m gonna figure it out. I was bad tonight. It’s not more complicated than that.”

The Spurs had lost Game 1 to Minnesota in Round 2 and trailed 3-2 to Oklahoma City in the West Finals before this matchup. So, the matchup on Friday will be even more interesting.