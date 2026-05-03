Will Brandon Ingram Play Tonight in Game 7? Cavaliers vs Raptors Injury Report, Where to Watch, Odds & More (05/03)

The Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers scored exactly 669 points through six games, and, as a result, we are heading for Game 7. No doubt both teams made mistakes along the way, but it has led to some iconic moments. Hometown star RJ Barrett delivered the defining moment, knocking down a high-arcing three-pointer that bounced on the rim before falling through to seal the win.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But the Cavs, on the other hand, turned the ball over 18 times to Toronto’s 15 (including 4 turnovers from James Harden alone). Their other star, Donovan Mitchell struggled in the beginning and had just 7 points till 3:20 in the third frame. But they have won all their games at home in the series. And with Raptors’ Brandon Ingram’s availability up in the air, Cleveland would like to cash in at Rocket Arena once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Brandon Ingram playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Toronto Raptors

In his first year playing for the franchise, he made the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. Now, Brandon Ingram is currently Questionable to play in tonight’s Game 7 due to right heel inflammation. The 28-year-old was notably seen wearing a walking boot following the Game 6 victory, raising significant concerns about his availability for the series decider.

Imago Apr 12, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors Brandon Ingram (3) dribbles against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

The two-time All-Star left midway through the second quarter of Toronto’s 125-120 loss at Cleveland in Game 5. He scored one point in 11 minutes before departing. After averaging 21.5 points per game in the regular season, Ingram has struggled in the playoffs. The Raptors star is averaging 12 points on 32.8% shooting (38.5% from 3) with 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He needs to fit his rhythm if he wants to be back for the do-or-die game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto Raptors Injury Update

Aside from Ingram’s heel issue, starting point guard Immanuel Quickley remains out for the entire series. Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett will have to do the lion’s share of the work for the Raptors to keep their campaign alive. Head coach Marko Rajkovic knows this and is once again ready to share the responsibilities among his players.

“Over the course of the season, we were missing different players at different times,” Rajakovic said before Game 6. “The quality and strength of this team is finding ways. Finding ways for somebody else to step up and to fill in the role and help the team. Obviously missing two starters in IQ [Immanuel Quickley] and BI is a lot, but at the same time, we have enough players on this roster to continue going.”

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Update

The Cavaliers are entering Game 7 with their full arsenal. After dealing with minor setbacks earlier in the season, stars Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are fully cleared. The Cavs’ depth has been their strength, and they will look to leverage a healthy roster to defend their home floor.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups

Cavaliers Raptors Jarrett Allen Brandon Ingram* Evan Mobley RJ Barrett James Harden Scottie Barnes Donovan Mitchell Jakob Poeltl Max Strus Ja’Kobe Walter

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors: Odds

According to ESPN, the home team Cavs hold a 60.2% advantage of winning Game 7. But Toronto has been the underdog this entire series and wouldn’t mind that status again if they convert it to a win. Cleveland ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game, led by Mobley averaging 2.7. Toronto has a 7-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points. And winning Game 6 in OT will give them more confidence.

But the home team dominated the fourth quarter last time. They limited the Raptors to just 12 points in the final frame. And the market takes everything into account. According to the market odds, Cleveland remains a -8.5 favorite, and even the Moneyline leans towards the Cavs with -323.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors: Where to watch