Will Jayson Tatum Play Tonight in Game 7? Celtics vs 76ers Injury Report, Where to Watch, Odds & More (03/05)

The two best words in sports: Game 7. The Philadelphia 76ers pushed back after trailing 3-1 in the series to the Boston Celtics. That has called for another finale between these two teams, in their first postseason series since 2023. Joel Embiid’s splendid display in back-to-back games has left this tie open-ended.

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In a do-or-die situation, both teams have their backs against the wall. It comes down to determination. Whoever has the superior mindset to endure adversity and still persevere usually emerges victorious. However, with Jayson Tatum taking a fourth-quarter exit in Game 6, there’s a chance the Celtics start on the back foot.

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Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Boston Celtics

Tatum suffered a left calf strain in Game 6 against the 76ers. He left the game before Joe Mazzulla decided to pull the starters. That’s created an uncertain situation. Does JT risk playing after spending nearly a year recovering from a major injury? The answer is without any doubt a yes.

Jayson Tatum didn’t even wait a day before confirming his participation in the Celtics’ win-or-go-home contest against the 76ers.

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“I expect to play. It was my other leg, not the one I injured last year. I mean, I wasn’t like overly concerned. S–t, I came out at four minutes, like I was supposed to. Just kind of assessed the game — he took the starters out fairly early in the fourth quarter,” Jayson Tatum said about the possibility of playing Game 7.

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Well, with that settled, are there any other injury concerns the Celtics have to be worried about?

Imago Apr 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Boston Celtics injury update

Fortunately for Joe Mazzulla, Tatum’s scare was the only injury the head coach had to worry about. Aside from that, the Celtics have stayed healthy the entirety of the series. There are no new injuries to report. The Celtics are in the perfect situation to defend their home floor.

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Is Joel Embiid playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid missed the first three games of the series against the Boston Celtics. The 76ers’ dominant center underwent surgery for appendicitis, returning in time for Game 4. Since then, Embiid has only underscored his desire to keep showing up for Philly.

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“I want to do whatever it takes to win a basketball game, whether it’s on offense or on defense. I just want to play basketball, whether I’m good physically or mentally. I just want to enjoy this moment, just being part of a basketball team that’s trying to accomplish something,” Joel Embiid said about his decision to return.

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Coming off a dynamic performance where he didn’t shoot the ball all that well, Joel Embiid and the 76ers will hope the former MVP can unleash his best in their game of the season.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

Nick Nurse is in the same situation as Joe Mazzulla. The Philadelphia 76ers were only waiting on Joel Embiid to showcase their versatility. Even Paul George has remained healthy since returning from a 25-game suspension. Travelling to the TD Garden, the 76ers have all of their weapons in place, trying to make it three wins in a row against the Celtics.

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Jayson Tatum vs Joel Embiid: How they’ve performed in recent matchups

Jayson Tatum has been a steady contributor when facing the Philadelphia 76ers. He’s averaging a modest 23.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in this series. Tatum’s already recorded a 30-point performance in Game 4, and scored 20+ points in four games. And if playoff bouts matter, JT exploded for 51 the last time the Celtics matched up against Philly in a Game 7.

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Joel Embiid hasn’t recorded his regular minutes in some of his last ten games against the Celtics. That’s the reason for him averaging just 20.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. However, the last three games have shown that when at his best, even the Celtics’ tenacity can’t stop him. Embiid scored 33 in a game-winning effort in Game 5. He almost had a triple-double in Game 6, showing that scoring isn’t his only way to deal damage.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Odds

Despite the Philadelphia 76ers getting back-to-back wins, the market tilts towards the Boston Celtics for Game 7. And it doesn’t project a slender victory. The Celtics’ moneyline is set at -310, indicative of them holding down the fort with their playoff life on the line. On the other hand, the inspired 76ers have a moneyline of +250, with the market doubting they can replicate their previous performance at the TD Garden.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Where to watch

Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock