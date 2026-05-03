“You’re Ugly”: Celtics Legend Claps Back at 76ers Fans as They Crash Live Boston Broadcast

The Sixers were +900 to beat the Celtics in that series before Game 1. Still in disbelief, they actually did it. The Boston Celtics had the form and the history on their side as they won the last six, knocking Joel Embiid out of the playoffs in 2018, 2020, and 2023. However, this time, Philadelphia changed the script, and their fans were furiously celebrating. They did so when Brian Scalabrine was doing his job as an analyst, but he had a reply in store for them.

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Tom Giles, the host of NBC Sports Boston, narrated that the Celtics had one lead in this game, which was in the middle of the second quarter, 37-36. Soon, the screen transitioned to the final score, but in the background, we could hear the 76ers fans shouting, “We want Boston.” This has been the theme of the series, and more on that later. The Sixers fan shouted not once but four times, and there was so much the 2008 Celtics champion, White Mamba, could take.

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Scalabrine held back, “You’re ugly.” This incited the traveling fans even more, who kept chanting “We want Boston.” Now it’s not new for Philly fans to scream this war cry. They have been doing it since the 1980s. Fast forward to this year, this chant came up after the 76ers won their Play-In seed. But the Celtics fan knew, and after the 123-91 Game 1 win at TD Garden, Celtics fans let out a “We Want Boston” chant back, mocking the audacity of the 76ers for even thinking that they could beat the team from Beantown.

After the game 6 win, the Xfinity Center was filled with “We Want Boston” chants. And with less than a minute left, the fans piled more misery with “Boston sucks!” This was Game 6, now imagine the scenes after a Game 7 win. Joel Embiid became the first player in NBA history to score 100 points in a playoff series despite missing the first three games. He and Maxey also became the third duo in league history to each have 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a Game 7. They also are the first No. 7 seed in the East to defeat a No. 2 seed since the first round expanded to best-of-seven in 2003.

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So, their celebration was warranted, and Brian Scalabrine was in for a surprise. But even the former NBA champion was not happy with how the C’s performed tonight. “One of the major flaws of this Celtics era, this group is the arrogance they think it’s going to be easy to win.” Even Eddie House, co-host and former Celtics, had a similar assessment and was unhappy after losing Game 7 and the Series. “Disgusted. I’m disgusted by the fact that we had a stranglehold on this series, and we weren’t able to close it out.”

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The Sixers fan could also have been charged, as they saw TD Garden turn against Joel Embiid. The home team fans were constantly making NSFW chants directed at the 76ers center, who delivered a masterclass.

Joel Embiid was in the middle of the Celtics’ disrespect

Uplifted by Joel Embiid’s early return from an appendectomy, the Sixers rebounded from two blowout losses to win Game 5 and Game 6. He did his best to set up the Game 7 clash, and Boston knew they had to throw the Cameroonian off his game. One incident occurred in the first frame when the Sixers big man chased a loose ball toward the Celtics’ bench. His job then was to simply get the ball back, but he faced resistance. A Celtics assistant coach appeared to withhold the ball and prevent Joel Embiid from a quick reset.

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Tension escalated as Embiid wanted the ball back; that’s why All-Star teammate Tyrese Maxey quickly rushed to the sidelines to assist his teammate and defuse the brewing conflict. Even the refs had to intervene and gave the Celtics a ‘delay of game warning’. But there was no stopping Joel Embiid as he scored 10 in the first quarter, as the entire Celtics team just had 19. Now, the TD Garden took it upon itself to stop the Process. One notable moment was in the second quarter, where the Sixers had a slender lead of 43-40.

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Joel Embiid was on the charity stripe, and the Boston fans erupted with F— Embiid chant, but he converted his shot. He ended the night with a monster double-double with 34 points and 12 rebounds. It was enough to sink the Celtics as they crashed out in the first round.