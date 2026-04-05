NBA Power Rankings Week 24: Lakers & Celtics Surge as Pistons Hold Firm

The NBA playoff field is locked — but the order is far from settled. With less than a week left in the regular season, every game is now swinging seeding, matchups, and home-court advantage, turning the league into a nightly reshuffle.

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All 20 playoff and play-in teams have secured their spots, yet not a single seed is locked in across either conference. In the East, the gap between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat is under three games, while in the West, teams from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Minnesota Timberwolves remain separated by only a handful of results.

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Teams of the Week

Good; Atlanta Hawks (3-1) — The Hawks have now won 17 of their last 19 and are climbing the East ladder at the perfect time.

Bad; Miami (1-3) — The Heat dropped key games against direct postseason competitors and slid into the No. 10 seed following 8 losses from their last 10.

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The Five Tiers

The Basement: teams that are mathematically or motivationally down, fighting for lottery luck and to see out the regular season. With their results not mattering much for the postseason picture, we continue to recap the season for the bottom 10 teams in the league. This week’s notes for those teams will focus on their late-season adjustments.

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Meh: talented enough to win any night but too inconsistent to trust in the postseason; hovers in the play-in spot.

The Centralis: middle-class teams that are capable of pulling weight but lack the sustained edge.

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Almost There: these are locked-in playoff teams with the talent to scare contenders but still one gear short of June.

Contenders: clear championship favorites and franchises that have all it takes to win it.

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What to expect from this ranking:

All 30 NBA teams are grouped into tiers based on current form, trajectory, and postseason outlook.

Rankings reflect recent performance alongside overall season context.

Each placement highlights what matters most heading into the final stretch and playoffs.

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NBA Power Rankings: Week 24

Tier 5: The Basement

Imago Mar 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Sharife Cooper (13) dribbles during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

30. Washington Wizards (17-59)

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Finally, the Washington Wizards are back to being the worst team in the league and they are getting good at it. Their last week was more of the same misery that has followed them throughout the season — four straight losses which included two 20+ point blowouts and one 19-point loss. It has been a case of lopsided defeats in which they couldn’t compete for full quarters.

Two Takeaways

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The Wizards have nothing to fight for at this stage except to lose more to get favorable draft positions and injuries have been helping that cause. The duo of Alex Sarr and Trae Young didn’t play on Wednesday’s 153-131 defeat to the Sixers. Anthony Davis remains out, so does D’Angelo Russell while Kyshawn George has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Washington is at the bottom in defensive rating and near the bottom in offensive rating this season. Their biggest reward from this season will come if they nail the next draft class.

29. Brooklyn Nets (18-58)

The Brooklyn Nets did win one recent game, but that was against the Sacramento Kings who also belong to this basement category. That win was hardly any gloss, it was their first in 10 games and they followed that up with a 31-point loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Two Takeaways

Brooklyn’s young core is commendable, but it’s their biggest flaw. Staying competitive in full quarters has been a problem and poor shot selection undoes the good work too often. Against the Hornets, they shot just 38% from the field and 20% from three.

Credit to them, they don’t have the worst defense in the league but their offense has been non-existent this season, being that they are the only team with under 110 points on average this season.

28. Utah Jazz (21-56)

The Utah Jazz are winless in seven games and it’s hard to picture where their next win will come from. Their next five games involve two teams in the top three in the West as well as the Houston Rockets who are also in the playoff picture.

Two Takeaways

Following Wednesday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets, both Keyonte George and Isiah Collier have been ruled out of their next game against the Houston Rockets. The Jazz are already without Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Jusuf Nurkic as well as Walker Kessler who was ruled out for the season since November.

The Jazz have a woeful defense. They rank second from bottom in defensive rating and have allowed the most opponents’ points per game this season. Offense relies too heavily on individual creation rather than team concepts. Lottery positioning gives them a real shot at elite talent to pair with their developing core.

27. Indiana Pacers (18-58)

The Indiana Pacers like everyone else in this tier have nothing else to fight for, but that hasn’t stopped them from finishing with some sort of pride. They have won their last two games and three of their last five which were impressive wins. They put up 135 points against Miami and 145 points against the Chicago Bulls where they dropped 49 assists and looked good but it’s already too late at this point for a team that made the NBA Finals last year.

Two Takeaways

Pascal Siakam scored 30 against the Heat and 25 against the Bulls but he is still listed as day-to-day. But a notable improvement has been visible on offense, they have scored 120+ points in four of their last five including 130 points in a loss against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Pacers have struggled to find consistency all season. Injuries, including Tyrese Haliburton’s, played a role, but their defensive issues have been the bigger problem, ranking near the bottom of the league and preventing any sustained success.

26. Dallas Mavericks (24-52)

The Dallas Mavericks’ season has been one that started with high expectations but crashed into reality. Their recent blowout of a rather poor Milwaukee Bucks showed the toll of injuries and roster imbalance. The Post-Luka Doncic era adjustments haven’t clicked in yet and no one knows when.

Two Takeaways

Dallas has fallen into their lottery phase and with a promising rookie like Cooper Flagg, they will hope it’s just for this season.

By design, the Mavs don’t have the worst roster in the league, but their setup with head coach Jason Kidd this season has always fallen short when facing almost every team.

25. Sacramento Kings (20-57)

Wins here or there in their last 10 games couldn’t mask the season-long struggles for the Sacramento Kings with consistency and defense. They are still bottom in the West because they lack the cohesion to climb out of the hole. They were blown out by Brooklyn who are in contention for being the worst team in the league.

Two Takeaways

There is really so much the Kings could have gotten from this version of Russell Westbrook and it’s showing by their rank. Despite a veteran roster, Sacramento still looks allergic to the playoffs.

The Kings still have no player averaging 20+ points, which has defined their season. They rank among the worst in offensive rating and continue to struggle to get stops on the defensive end.

24. Memphis Grizzlies (25-51)

The Memphis Grizzlies aren’t the worst team in the league but they are firmly planted in the basement. Losses against the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns in the past week highlighted the same issues that have dogged them all season which are inconsistent effort, turnovers in key moments, and a defense that can’t sustain stops against playoff-caliber opponents.

Two Takeaways

Ja Morant will always represent their best chance of a postseason, but he has played just 20 times all season. The supporting cast has been too thin to carry the load.

Memphis has been eliminated from postseason contention and these final games feel like extended tryouts for the rest of the support cast.

23. New Orleans Pelicans (25-51)

After a decent start to March, the New Orleans Pelicans closed the month with five straight losses and followed up with their sixth loss in their most recent game. They are wrapping up yet another lost season with more of the same ineffective offense and a defense that never quite gelled even after the coaching change in November. They absorbed another lopsided loss to Houston. Zion Williamson showed flashes of his old self at times, but it has been the same old story all year.

Two Takeaways

The Pelicans scored under 110 points in five of their six consecutive losses. They rank among the worst in offensive rating this past week showing that even with a healthy Williamson, the spacing and secondary creation simply aren’t there.

The coaching change didn’t change anything in the larger context except exposing the fact that their roster is not sustainable in the long run.

Tier 4: Meh

Imago Mar 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up prior to the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

22. Chicago Bulls (29-47)

The Chicago Bulls are winless this week, continuing their late-season freefall while absorbing blowout losses on the road and showing little resistance. There is no other way to put it after losing 145-126 to the Pacers who are one of the worst teams this season.

Two Takeaways

With a long list of injured and day-to-day players and an average roster, the Bulls have had a predictable season. Josh Giddey is still their main source for offensive action but the team as a whole looked disengaged, exactly what is expected from a squad that’s been mathematically eliminated for weeks.

Last week’s road-heavy schedule exposed the Bulls as having a relatively weak core. They were out-rebounded by double digits in multiple games and shot under 42 percent from three in each loss. They’re getting bullied on both ends.

21. Milwaukee Bucks (30-46)

The Milwaukee Bucks would want to close their eyes and hope to wake up to the fact that this season was one big nightmare, except it isn’t. Tuesday’s win over the Mavericks brought little relief, as it was surrounded by five losses, most recently against the Rockets. They are officially eliminated from the playoffs, and the franchise is now staring at the harsh reality that their window may have slammed shut without the hardware to show for it.

Two Takeaways

Milwaukee has paid the price of over-reliance on Giannis Antetokounmpo and now that their Greek superstar has faced a good stretch out, they have fumbled. Next year, they must decide whether to chase one last improbable playoff spot or commit to a painful rebuild

The Bucks’ offense has not been good this season no thanks to playing without Antetokounmpo who is the only player on the roster capable of averaging over 20 points. Before their last three games, the Bucks’ three losses were games in which they scored below 100 points.

20. Golden State Warriors (36-40)

The Golden State Warriors are in the play-in picture but have looked shaky down the stretch after suffering three defeats to three tough opponents. This came on the back of three wins in a relatively easy schedule which took off the pressure for a bit after a bad run of form at the start of March. Golden State currently occupies the No. 10 seed which is the least favorable play-in spot.

Two Takeaways

According to team news, Stephen Curry is being considered day-to-day as the Warriors hope to have him in the best of conditions heading into the play-in tournament.

Podziemski has taken a lot more responsibility this season in the absence of Curry and Jimmy Butler. He scored 25 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in his last outing making it his ninth 20-point game since Curry last played.

19. Portland Trail Blazers (39-38)

Eight wins from their last 10 have seen the Portland Trail Blazers reach 40 wins for the season. And it could get better with only three games keeping them below the Suns in the No. 7 seed. After a disappointing loss to Dallas, they followed up with three wins which included a 114-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers to take their spot in the West standings.

Two Takeaways

Jrue Holiday has been their best player of late, following a 30-point game over the Clippers with 27 points against the Pelicans.

Youngsters Scoot Henderson and Toumani Camara have shown real growth, and the team has played with surprising energy late in the year, but they’re still just right around the top eight in the brutally competitive West. Their remaining fixtures are vital for any deep postseason hopes.

Tier 3: Centrails

Imago Apr 2, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

18. Miami Heat (40-37)

One moment, the Heat were sitting on a direct playoff berth and the next they were the No. 10 seed, the unfavorable play-in spot. This is not a new territory for them but in a tight race, the expectations that a roster with seasoned players like Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro who have played in multiple NBA Finals should have them over the line.

Two Takeaways

Three of the Heat’s recent losses have all been over 130 points, even allowing as high as 149 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers. That kind of defense is not sustainable for the postseason.

Both Herro and Adebayo are Miami’s best scoring options, however, they both have off-nights far too often. Herro had back-to-back 30-point games but that was in between an 11 and 18-point outing.

17. Charlotte Hornets (41-36)

The Hornets used to be in the basement tier which is why this season has been an impressive one by all accounts. Losing to Philadelphia and Boston was understandable and they responded with two consecutive wins. They have now lost only seven games post-NBA All-Star break which has seen them around the mix for the playoffs.

Two Takeaways

Charlotte held the Nets to just 86 points and Phoenix just 107 points. Their defensive approach of late is another underrated factor in their season. The last time they allowed 120 points was in early March and they have played the likes of San Antonio, New York, and Boston since then.

LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and the rookie sensation Kon Knueppel have all been key this season with shared responsibilities. Knueppel is leading the league in threes and is on his way to becoming the first rookie to do so.

16. Los Angeles Clippers (39-38)

The Los Angeles Clippers have seen a run of five wins undone with back to back losses to the Blazers and Spurs. Those losses have seen their No. 8 spot taken from them, but they are not yet out yet especially with Kawhi Leonard’s scoring and defensive impact.

Two Takeaways

One thing the Clippers would be most grateful for is the fact that Leonard has stayed healthy all season. His latest 24-point game against San Antonio was his 61st game of the season. He is their best chance of going through from the play-in.

Leonard has carried the scoring load, but the Clippers still lack consistent secondary production around him. Without reliable support, even strong individual performances have not translated into sustained results.

15. Orlando Magic (40-36)

The Orlando Magic are in the play-in spot at the moment but they are also in the hunt for a direct playoff berth. That was a position they occupied at some point but a horrible run of two wins from their last 10 games has seen them slide to No. 9. Five of their last eight losses have come against teams right around them in the playoff/play-in battle.

Two Takeaways

Paolo Banchero had six 30-point games last month but those scoring bursts are inconsistent. He has had below 20 points in his last three games, which is not the kind of scoring form that can secure the Magic an automatic playoff spot. The good news is that they welcomed back Franz Wagner on Wednesday after a 22-game absence.

Orlando lost by 29 points against the Hawks in a game that could have been a practice for what they should expect in the postseason. They were outrebounded, scored only 40% from the field, and an abysmal 19% from three.

14. Phoenix Suns (42-34)

The Suns have had a rough week which was capped by a 127-107 loss to a surging Hornets. That was a huge wake-up call which showed that they can’t survive merely on Devin Booker’s scoring.

Two Takeaways

Phoenix welcomed back Dillon Brooks from injury on Tuesday against the Magic, even though they eventually lost that game. Brooks has been one of the vital pieces of the season and why they are in a strong play-in position. Their defense improved drastically this season, sitting in the top five in opposition points allowed in the West.

The Suns have remained comfortable in the No. 7 seed until late as they are only 3 games above their closest followers, Portland.

13. Philadelphia 76ers (42-34)

The Sixers are looking good right now, not just winning games, but they finally have a healthy roster for the final stretch of the season. Both Paul George and Joel Embiid are back like they never left, with Embiid scoring 35 points against the Bulls and George dropping 39 in a rout against the Wizards.

Two Takeaways

The Sixers will have the core of Embiid, George, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe for the playoffs if they finally see it through the line. They are not yet home and dry as only three games keep them away from the No. 10 seed. But with a core like theirs, they are capable of beating anyone.

The biggest question is always availability. Embiid is listed as day-to-day and the hope will be for him to string together healthy stretches.

Tier 2: Almost There

Imago Mar 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) reacts after a shot against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

12. Minnesota Timberwolves (46-30)

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a rollercoaster week. In between an easy fixture against Dallas were there tough ones, two against Detroit which they lost, and one against the Houston Rockets which they won in overtime. Minnesota has built its identity around elite defense and timely scoring bursts, yet those occasional lapses against top teams expose the fact that they have a roster with the tools to be dangerous, but it still lacks the consistent half-court creation to be a true title threat right now.

Two Takeaways

The Timberwolves welcomed back Anthony Edwards for that Mavericks game and he scored 17 points. He had missed the last six before that game and he missed the following game due to illness which makes him ineligible for end of the season awards.

Minnesota at 102.9 had one of the best defensive ratings this week but equally one of the lowest offensive ratings at 103.6. That is even worse than poor offensive teams like Washington and Brooklyn managed in that span.

11. Atlanta Hawks (44-33)

The Hawks are one of the stories of the season. Led by Jalen Johnson, they are looking like a team that’s finally synced at the perfect time even after moving on from Trae Young. Anyone who doubted them was proven wrong when they saw off the Celtics and the Magic in their last two games. They are now 17-2 in their last 19 games with those two losses coming against the Celtics and Houston, two tough teams.

Two Takeaways

Season-long, Atlanta has embraced their youthful energy and it has given them a balance in offense and defense. Johnson is top 10 in the MVP-ladder and rightfully so, this has been an overlooked season by the Hawks.

The Hawks’ defense is locking in at the right time and showing that they can hold their own in the postseason. In two games against Boston this week, they held the Celtics to under 110 points. The Magic scored 101 points in their recent game.

10. Toronto Raptors (42-34)

The Toronto Raptors have had a bit of a slip this week, losing their automatic playoff spot to the Sixers. A tough 116-127 road loss to the Detroit Pistons could be excused but a home loss to Sacramento is damaging. They are locked into the East playoff picture but would want to do everything possible to get a direct playoff berth.

Two Takeaways

RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes have been the heartbeat, delivering in big moments that prove this Raptors group is building something real.

Sitting at a .553 winning percentage, they are having a solid season by their standards but those couple of losses highlighted defensive lapses that could haunt them in a series. They lost by allowing 120+ points in those games.

9. Denver Nuggets (49-28)

The Nuggets are rolling on an 8-2 stretch in their last 10. They are 4-0 this week against teams below .500. An easy stretch that has seen them clinch a playoff berth capped by Nikola Jokic’s continued MVP-level dominance. The Nuggets can still finish as high as the No. 3 seed but their next five games include three against the top two in the West.

Two Takeaways

Jokic remains the best all-around player in the NBA and every night, Denver goes into games with the hope of a triple-double. He has officially averaged a triple-double this season, making it back-to-back seasons now, joining Westbrook as the only players to do so in consecutive seasons.

The Nuggets have been offensive-minded this season which is why they have allowed the most points per game among teams in the playoff/play-in spots in the West. But their offensive gravity has kept them up as one of the most dangerous teams in the West.

8. Houston Rockets (47-29)

The Rockets have won four on the bounce and have also secured a playoff berth. They will hope to do one better than they did last year when they exited the first round. Their youth-plus-vets formula has produced real growth, but some skeptics don’t think they are ready for a deep playoff push.

Two Takeaways

Houston were top two in offensive ratings this week. They scored 134 points against New Orleans with Alperen Sengun scoring 36 of them.

Kevin Durant is still showing up, scoring 27 in a more impressive win over the Knicks. This late-season momentum will decide if this is sustainable or a mirage.

7. Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29)

The Cavaliers were the latest to clinch a playoff berth after a 118-111 road win over the Warriors. The core of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley continues to lead the charge, but chemistry issues have prevented them from fully dominating the East.

Two Takeaways

Cleveland’s inconsistency in close games is why they remain “almost there.” Against the Lakers, they had three 30-point quarters but it was not good enough for the win.

Mitchell’s scoring outburst is good, but inconsistent in the long run for a deep playoff run. He had 34 and 25-point games but in between those were 6 points against Miami and 10 points against the Lakers.

6. Detroit Pistons (56-21)

The Pistons are not taking a hit — they are holding firm as the top team in the East. Even without Cade Cunningham, Detroit continues to stack wins, including statement victories over Minnesota and Toronto this week.

Their only loss in this stretch came in overtime against Oklahoma City, reinforcing how competitive they remain against elite opponents. With the No. 1 seed already secured, the focus now shifts toward maintaining rhythm before the playoffs.

Two Takeaways

Cunningham’s absence remains the only concern, but Detroit has proven it can sustain a high level without him.

With elite defense and consistency, the Pistons have moved from surprise team to legitimate contender.

Tier 1: Contenders

Imago Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

5. New York Knicks (49-28)

The Knicks saw a fine run of form undone this week after slipping to three straight defeats which they answered with a win over Memphis. Sandwiched between those losses was one against the Oklahoma City Thunder in OKC which can be excused, but losses to the Hornets and Rockets were a letdown.

Two Takeaways

The Knicks are still contenders because of their roster build but they just wrapped a brutal four-game road swing that exposed both their ceiling and their floor. They are built for the grind but might still come up short when the lights get brightest.

One thing that the road-trip skid showed was that the Knicks allowed opponents to get into rhythm early. But one thing they can cling to is that Jalen Brunson’s usage is still effective and Karl-Anthony Towns makes this team different from past Knicks squads.

4. Los Angeles Lakers (50-27)

The Lakers’ late-season surge has been real, but it just ran into its biggest obstacle yet. After dominating March with one of the best records in the league, their momentum took a hit in a blowout loss to Oklahoma City, a game that also saw Luka Doncic leave with a hamstring issue.

That loss didn’t erase what they built. Before facing OKC, Los Angeles had won 13 of 14 games, climbing into the No. 3 seed behind elite offensive production and improved chemistry. However, Doncic’s injury now casts uncertainty over that progress heading into the postseason.

Two Takeaways

The Lakers have proven they are playoff-ready, but their ceiling now depends heavily on Doncic’s availability.

Their March run still holds weight, but this latest setback shifts the focus from momentum to uncertainty.

3. Boston Celtics (51-25)

The Boston Celtics are still the gold standard in the East. Their recent form has shown why they are the last team anyone wants to face in a seven-game series right now. They had a tough 112-102 loss in Atlanta on Monday but responded with a 147-129 win over the Heat in Miami. Jaylen Brown scored 43 points with Jayson Tatum adding a triple-double showing that their duo is back in full flow. Throw in that earlier statement win over the Thunder back on March 25, and Boston has shown they can beat the very best when it matters.

Two Takeaways

The Celtics’ latest win over Miami rounded up a run of six straight games against teams over .500. They came up short in only two of those games. When Boston dictates the pace of the game at both ends, very few can match them.

One of Boston’s biggest upsides this season has been its defense. They have allowed the fewest opposition points per game which has been their most underrated characteristic all year round. Boston is currently five games behind the Pistons in the East and maybe there aren’t enough games to catch them but they will take it being with Tatum for around 80% of the season.

2. San Antonio Spurs (59-18)

The Spurs are the most in-form team right now. They have now won 27 of their last 29 games — a franchise-record pace and their latest victim was the Clippers who were dispatched 118-99 as part of an 11-game win streak. Interestingly, the Spurs were without MVP frontrunner Victor Wembanyama for that game. The system looks like it’s three years ahead of schedule. This week was another chapter in a historic run that has everyone convinced that the Spurs are the most dangerous team in the entire Western Conference.

Two Takeaways

The Spurs are gearing up for their first postseason in the Wembanyama era but it hardly looks like they will face any first-time hiccup. Their top 10 pace, spacing, and defensive versatility make them a nightmare matchup for anyone.

Their last five games before the Clippers were against teams below .500. It was an easy run which they dispatched easily with the closest being a 14-point win over Golden State.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (61-16)

No doubt the best team in the league by all metrics, the Thunder had a good week that reinforced why they’re still the favorite to win it all. An easy fixture against Chicago was capped by three impressive wins over Detroit No. 1 in the East, New York No. 3 in the East, and more recently, a blowout win of the Lakers No. 3 in the West. Their only dropped game since the end of February was against a tough Boston side but that didn’t disrupt their comfortable cushion in the standings even with the Spurs on their heels.

Two Takeaways

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to prove why he is one of the best players of all time. He is making a huge case to retain his MVP crown and another huge postseason is on the cards.

The key for Boston has been maintaining elite efficiency without burning out. Their response to the Boston loss was textbook championship mentality — three straight wins followed by a statement victory over L.A.

This Week’s Big Takeaway

The biggest movers this week are the Atlanta Hawks, who are playing like a top-tier team at exactly the right time. Winning 17 of their last 19 games, they have positioned themselves as a legitimate playoff disruptor heading into the postseason.

At the top, the contenders remain unchanged, but the conversation around them is shifting. The Lakers now face uncertainty due to Doncic’s injury, while the Pistons have removed all doubt about their standing in the East.

With only a handful of games left, the margins are razor-thin. Seeding battles across both conferences will define matchups, and by this time next week, the playoff picture will be fully set.