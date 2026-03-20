NBA Power Rankings Week 22: Lakers Take Massive Jump, Knicks, Spurs Hold Firm

With less than four weeks left in the 2025–26 regular season, the NBA has entered the phase where results stop lying. This is where hot streaks either hold up under pressure or quietly fall apart under playoff-level scrutiny.

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This week, one team has completely disrupted that balance — the Los Angeles Lakers. Winners of nine of their last ten, they’ve surged into the West’s top tier, forcing a bigger question: is this a real contender taking shape, or a system that’s thriving in the regular season but vulnerable in a playoff setting?

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At the same time, teams like the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs haven’t needed a surge — they’ve simply held firm, built on systems that translate far more cleanly to postseason basketball.

That contrast defines this week’s rankings.

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The Five Tiers

The Basement: teams that are mathematically or motivationally down, fighting for lottery luck and to see out the regular season.

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Meh: talented enough to win any night but too inconsistent to trust in the postseason; hovers in the play-in spot.

The Centralis: middle-class teams that are capable of pulling weight but lack the sustained edge.

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Almost There: these are locked-in playoff teams with the talent to scare contenders but still one gear short of June.

Contenders: clear championship favorites and franchises that have all it takes to win it.

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What to expect from this ranking:

30 NBA teams grouped in tiers according to their regular-season status and projections.

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Rankings are considered based on team performance and unbiased opinion.

The chances of each team are weighed over others.

Real takeaways on how each team will fare in the coming months and in the postseason

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NBA Power Rankings: Week 22

Tier 5: The Basement

30. Indiana Pacers (15-54)

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It’s been a season of total collapse for the Indiana Pacers. Last year, they made the NBA Finals, and this year, they have already been eliminated from playoff contention entirely. From the last power rankings, they have all but taken the honor of being the worst team in the league away from the Sacramento Kings. The Pacers sat at 15 wins before the NBA All-Star break, and they are still stuck at 15 wins 14 games later.

Two Takeways

The Pacers have the worst defensive rating in the league per 100 possessions. They committed to an offense-first identity without the defensive personnel to support it — no rim protection, no perimeter resistance, and no structural balance. Ivica Zubac debuted last week, but it was the same old story for the Pacers, especially with Pascal Siakam sidelined since March 9.

Having a lottery pick, Indiana must target a two-way cornerstone rather than another scorer. They’ve already seen what life without Tyrese Haliburton looks like — and it’s not something they can afford to repeat.

29. Washington Wizards (16-52)

Also eliminated from playoff contention, the Washington Wizards have the joint-worst record in the last 10 games along with the Pacers. They can talk about next season all they want after acquiring Trae Young and Anthony Davis; however, there is rarely a next year for the Wizards, just the same cycle. The injury record of these two big-name superstars will strip any illusion of depth. Their tanking season is over, but old habits never die, especially for Washington, a group that quit on the season.

Two Takeaways

Young has seen a drop in numbers, but he has only played five games since his debut for Washington. Any hope they were clinging to build on for next season is almost fatal. Davis has yet to play for them since his trade, and no one knows when that will be.

The Wizards have ranked 29th and 30th in defensive efficiency during their losing streak. They have lost by over 120 in 10 of their last 11 games.

28. Brooklyn Nets (17-51)

The Brooklyn Nets have effectively shut the season down. With two wins in their last 16, this is no longer about results but about reps, development, and positioning for the draft. What stands out most is the lack of offensive structure — not just missed shots, but an inability to consistently generate quality looks.

Two Takeways

The Nets announced that Day’Ron Sharpe and Egor Dëmin have been ruled out of the season. Not that it would have made much difference, as the Nets are basically just playing for minutes from here on out.

Brooklyn has lost their last four, scoring below 100 points, which says a lot about them having the worst offense in the league with the lowest points scored per game this season.

27. Utah Jazz (20-48)

It’s hard to understand the Utah Jazz. They have a player averaging 26.7 points per game in Lauri Markkanen, and their rookie Keyonte George is averaging 23.6 points per game. They are supposed to be a solid setup with those kinds of numbers from two players; however, they are in the basement tier. The Jazz are 2-8 in their last 10 and 2-11 in their last 13. One more inevitable loss will seal their expected fate of missing the postseason.

Two Takeaways

Markkanen is still out, having last played on Feb 24 against the Houston Rockets. George has also missed time in recent weeks, leaving the Jazz shorthanded in offense. However, offense hasn’t really been a big issue for them. They have scored above 110 points in their last five, but lost four of those.

The Jazz are out of playoff contention after allowing 147 points in Wednesday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. They have the worst defensive rating this season, having allowed more opposition points than anyone else.

26. Memphis Grizzlies (23-44)

Eight consecutive losses point to all indications that the Memphis Grizzlies have also called it quits on the season. They are 10 games behind, even the last play-in spot, and only an unlikely miracle can see them capture that. Nothing about this roster suggests they’re pushing for a late run. It’s all about formalities now to see off the remaining games. Ja Morant playing only 20 games this season is the biggest red flag that the franchise lacks identity and has just been playing this season in jagged form with zero consistency.

Two Takeways

Wednesday night’s win against the Denver Nuggets came out of nowhere. That was on the back of an eight-game losing run that included a loss against the Nets, who are below them in these rankings.

Morant may not be playing, but it’s no excuse for the Grizzlies squandering double-digit leads. They have now lost 21 games when leading by that margin following a 139-129 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. They led by 14 late in the third quarter in that one.

25. Sacramento Kings (18-52)

The Sacramento Kings may be out of playoff contention and still stuck in the basement; however, they are one of the biggest movers in this week’s ranking. At least they have Russell Westbrook scoring triple-doubles as he pushes 40. Oh, and let’s not forget he isn’t too shabby at bristling at reporters at the postgame presser.

Two Takeaways

For the Kings, five rare wins in their last 10 have seen them strip the tag of being called the worst team in the league. This is their best 10-game stretch this season, but it’s too late to scrape out anything from another woeful season.

Seven of their last 10 have been on home court, and this new redefined home form is coming a little too late for a side that has lost more home games than any other team in the conference.

24. Dallas Mavericks (23-46)

Who would have thought that the Dallas Mavericks would suddenly be a lottery team? No one, but it was always going to be a sinking ship when they traded away Luka Doncic and entered the first full season without him, banking on rookie standout Cooper Flagg and two veterans struggling to be on the court. Kyrie Irving was ruled out of the season, and Anthony Davis’ injury record didn’t offer any comfort until he was traded to the Washington Wizards.

Two Takeaways

Dallas is losing games they should win and is on a run of two wins in their last 10 games. This is only after they had a 10-game losing streak four contests before that.

They dodged a $345 million supermax commitment to Doncic, which may look good on paper, but they haven’t put it to good use yet. They freed up $47 million in projected 2027-28 cap space, which is enough to chase two max players — but that flexibility only matters if it translates into a coherent roster build, something Dallas has yet to show since moving on from Luka Doncic.

23. Milwaukee Bucks (28-40)

The Milwaukee Bucks are the odd ones out in the basement, but that is their reality. This has been their most disappointing season in the last decade, and it could end much worse. Giannis Antetokounmpo has played only 39 tilts this season, and the latest injury reports indicate that he will be out for at least one more week.

Two Takeaways

Milwaukee is clearly a one-man team and has capitulated without its main star present. They are 11-21 without Antetokounmpo and are seven games below the last play-in spot in the East. It’s hard to see how they can cover that ground when they have lost eight of their last 10 games.

The Bucks are under .500 for the first time in a decade. They are 24th in defensive rating and 25th in offensive rating, which is the lowest they have experienced in a long time.

22. Chicago Bulls (28-40)

No team has had more rotations this season than the Chicago Bulls, and their reward for that is an unstable core that has been inconsistent this season. They have recorded four wins in their last 10 games, but it’s hardly any gloss because they were on an 11-game losing streak previously. They play hard on some nights, but lack the structure for anything other than seeing what the next night unfolds.

Two Takeaways

The Bulls are in the bottom five in opposition points allowed this season and have lost by 130+ points in four of their last five. It is hard to find a stable defensive shape with a lot of roster rotation.

Josh Giddey has tried to make them competitive, and with him off the floor, they are shooting below 100 points per 100 possessions as opposed to 112.7 with him on the floor.

21. New Orleans Pelicans (23-46)

The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the biggest movers in this ranking, and they have their recent form to thank. They have won six of their last 10 games, more than any team in the basement tier, which is commendable, but not that the late bloom will save their season. They are only delaying their playoff elimination status, which will come, and they can also call it a wrap on a bad season. They’re not bottom-tier awful, but they’re far from relevant.

Two Takeaways

Four wins in five games have the Pelicans on a good run. Even more impressive was their latest win against the Los Angeles Clippers in one of their five games against teams with winning records.

Defense is still a huge hiccup.

Tier 4: Meh

20. Golden State Warriors (33-36)

With Steph Curry out and Jimmy Butler out for the season, it’s basically another “try again next year” for the Golden State Warriors. They can’t string a good winning streak and are 3-7 in their last 10 games. If Curry isn’t on the floor when the business end reaches, their playoff hopes will be dashed from the play-in.

Two Takeaways

The Warriors’ only win in their last seven was against a Wizards team lacking any sort of motivation. They are now in the final unfavorable play-in spot and below .500.

One positive head coach Steve Kerr would take is that they are keeping games close despite not winning. Aside from their 21-point loss to the Boston Celtics, they lost with just 3 to the New York Knicks and 10 to the Timberwolves.

19. Portland Trail Blazers (34-36)

The Blazers have the worst net rating of teams occupying playoffs and play-in spots, and that alone is everything they are as a franchise. They have managed to get into the play-in spot; however, that will most likely be the high point of their season.

Two Takeways

One thing the Blazers have managed to do is win against teams with a worse record than they have. All five of their wins in their last 10 are against teams with a lower winning percentage than they have. In contrast to that, they have lost their last six against teams with a better record.

Deni Avidja has been back for their last five and is averaging 22.0 points this month, which has finally seen the Blazers move from the 10th seed to overtake the Warriors.

18. Philadelphia 76ers (37-32)

The Philadelphia 76ers could be higher on these rankings, but their inconsistencies have them here. They are 4-6 in the last 10 outings and have a -0.8 point differential. Rookie sensation VJ Edgecombe has been providing a reliable backcourt partnership with Tyrese Maxey.

Two Takeaways

Joel Embiid last played in late February, Paul George late January. The Sixers have their two most experienced duo out, and Maxey has missed the last six, leaving the likes of Quentin Grimes to step up, averaging 20.8 points in those six outings.

Just like the Blazers, the Sixers have found it hard to beat teams above them. Their last win of the sort came against the Miami Heat 11 games ago. Against the Denver Nuggets last time out, they almost succumbed to a 30-point blowout.

Tier 3: The Centralis

17. Charlotte Hornets (35-34)

The Charlotte Hornets are having their best season in recent memory. They currently occupy the play-in spot, which can be considered a win by their recent losing standards.

Imago Mar 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) celebrates after making a basket during the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

With rookie shooting sensation Kon Knueppel adjusting well with the likes of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, they have a solid core that can cause problems for top franchises. But that consistency over a playoff series will be tested greatly.

Two Takeaways

Knueppel is on a historic pace to become the first rookie ever to post a 50/40/90 shooting season, and that shooting range has helped the Hornets’ offense a great deal. He single-handedly lifted Charlotte’s team’s three-point percentage into the upper tier of the East and forced opponents to close out harder. That shooting gravity isn’t just boosting percentages — it’s reshaping their offense. With defenses overcommitting to the perimeter, LaMelo Ball is seeing cleaner driving lanes and easier reads, giving Charlotte a half-court structure that can actually scale into playoff basketball.

The Hornets are on a trend that shows play-in and even playoff potential. They have lost only two of their last 10 road games, including a 29-point blowout against a Celtics side that is a contender on this ranking. They also beat the Miami Heat by 30 points in their last outing, although that was a home game. But it was yet another impressive victory against a team with a higher winning percentage.

16. Miami Heat (38-31)

The Miami Heat have a team capable of making the playoffs, but not enough to see it through. They made the NBA Finals three seasons ago and have had a couple of first-round exits. There haven’t been many improvements from last year to now. The Heat currently occupy the No. 7 seed in the East and have the same number of wins as the Orlando Magic in the last direct playoff spot.

Two Takeaways

After a seven-game winning streak, the Heat have now lost two in a row, both against teams that will possibly be in the playoffs in the East. They lost against the Magic, who displaced them from the No. 5 seed before taking 30 against Charlotte.

Bam Adebayo scored 83 against the Wizards last Tuesday to record the second-most points in NBA history. However, he also made a record 43 free throw attempts as the entire Heat team was just giving him the ball throughout.

15. Los Angeles Clippers (34-34)

The Los Angeles Clippers are evenly balanced in terms of the win/loss record this season. They have Kawhi Leonard to thank this season, and they are 6-4 in the last 10 with a shot at a postseason. But relying on a good scoring night from Leonard will only take them so far.

Imago Mar 19, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) celebrates a three point basket during the fourth quarter with New Orleans Pelicans forward Karlo Matkovic (17) against the LA Clippers at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

LA’s rocketing turnaround from a 6-21 start deserves to be commended, and that’s why the team has climbed to the middle of these power rankings. But the best the Clippers can hope for this season is to play a competitive first-round series.

Two Takeaways

After a run of seven wins in eight games, the Clippers have now lost three on the bounce. Although they pushed the West No. 2, the San Antonio Spurs, to the brink, losing by just four points despite playing without Leonard. But sandwiched there are two losses against New Orleans and Sacramento.

The good news is that Leonard made a return against the Pelicans after missing the loss to the Spurs. He is still doubtful for the next game; however, the Clippers would hope that he isn’t diagnosed with a serious injury.

14. Atlanta Hawks (37-31)

Despite losing Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks have been high risers this season and are sniffing on a direct playoff spot. Their NBA All-Star Jalen Johnson has stepped up and has them dreaming of a spot in the playoffs after two seasons off. They are building with a young core, but the absence of a true primary initiator still shows, especially against structured defenses that can slow the game down.

Two Takeaways

Atlanta has won 11 games on the spin and is one game away from a direct playoff spot, which looked improbable before the All-Star break.

That 11-game run is impressive, although bar the Orlando Magic, those wins have all come against teams below .500. They will test their resolve as they will play eight of their remaining 13 games against teams above them in the East.

13. Phoenix Suns (39-30)

The Phoenix Suns are 6-4 in their last 10 and, despite pulling some weight this season, they are still in the inconsistent category. One thing, though, is that they are not feeling the loss of Kevin Durant, and they could earn a direct playoff spot with a strong run-in. Devin Booker has a playoff pedigree, having reached the finals before; however, that was then. And even with Dillon Brooks, a deep postseason run is out of the question.

Two Takeaways

Booker has scored 30+ in four straight games — and they’ve still lost three of them. His shooting outbursts don’t cover the fact that Phoenix has the fewest points per game among teams in the playoff/play-in positions.

The backcourt duo of Booker and Jalen Green seems to be clicking. They combined for 65 points last time out against the Timberwolves, 61 against the Celtics, 65 against the Blazers, and 67 against the Pacers.

12. Minnesota Timberwolves (42-27)

Every season for the past two years, the Timberwolves defy the odds to make it through to the Western Conference Finals but have fallen short on both occasions. The takeaway here is that they shouldn’t be written off; however, no one can firmly place a belief that a first ring for Anthony Edwards and his group will come this year. They can hold their own in the playoffs, but not enough to cross the finish line.

Two Takeaways

Minnesota has lost just five games since the All-Star break; however, four of those losses have come in the last seven games. They rank 19th in offensive rating since the break.

Their defense should also take the stick; they allowed 153 points from the Clippers last Wednesday. They have also conceded a lot of turnovers, 17 against Utah last time out, 28 against Phoenix the game before.

11. Orlando Magic (38-30)

The Magic will play in yet another postseason. However, there are no signs that point to it being a different one this time around. They failed to make it past the first round on their last two occasions. Unless they do something unpredictable, they stand as the underdog against the heavyweights in the East and will crumble.

Two Takeaways

Seven wins from their last 10 have the Magic in a direct playoff spot, but only just, because any slip and they will be in the play-in. They have lost their last two.

Paolo Banchero has averaged 25.6 points in the last three games, but the Magic will look to bounce back quickly from their two-game skid as they are level on the number of wins with the Heat, who are outside the direct playoff spot.

10. Toronto Raptors (38-29)

The Toronto Raptors have clawed their way into a direct playoff spot, sitting at No. 5 in the East. For a franchise that missed the playoff and play-in spots entirely last season and the season before that, it’s one hell of a turn. They don’t have playoff experience and are inconsistent to say the least, having lost six of their last 10 games. A strong finish will be the goal now, and they can see where to go from there.

Two Takeaways

Toronto recorded a huge win against the East No. 1 Detroit Pistons on Saturday, their first victory against a team in the top 3 in the East. But that victory will be tested to see if it was a fluke as they face those top three teams again before the end of the regular season.

That win against Detroit followed an impressive win against Phoenix, which is its first two back-to-back victories after losing its last four back-to-back games.

Tier 2: Almost There

9. Denver Nuggets (41-27)

The Denver Nuggets are hard to place in contention because they haven’t looked anything close to a contender over the last two months. However, on a good night, they are capable of giving any team problems, contenders or not. That title in 2023 seems like ages now, despite still maintaining that core from three seasons ago.

Two Takeaway

Recent losses are a contributing factor in Denver barely cracking the top 10. While losing to the Lakers, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the New York Knicks may be pardoned, their recent skid against the Grizzlies is unacceptable.

Nikola Jokic is still in the race for the MVP award, but with tough fixtures still to come, including two against the Spurs, Denver’s direct playoff spot is under threat. Although they beat San Antonio in their meeting last Thursday.

8. Houston Rockets (41-26)

The Houston Rockets just lost their No. 3 spot to the Los Angeles Lakers and are looking exposed at the worst possible time. The majority of their recent losses have come against playoff-worthy oppositions, and with a huge red flag attached to it. They collapsed in a recent loss to the Lakers as they scored just 12 points in the fourth and committed 22 turnovers in that game.

Two Takeaways

Houston will be delighted to have Alperen Sengun back after he missed the last three games with a back injury. He scored 27 points in their second loss to the Lakers in two days.

Houston’s payroll sits just under the first apron tied to the Durant acquisition. The restriction has blocked them from adding a proven backup big or wing, especially with injuries. It has forced their stars into career-high minute loads. That’s the hidden cost of the Durant move — not just roster imbalance, but the inability to fix it mid-season. Under the current CBA, Houston doesn’t have the flexibility to adjust, and that rigidity is starting to show.

7. Cleveland Cavaliers (42-27)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are not playoff consistent. They added James Harden this trade deadline to try to change that notion and only time will tell if it will work. They are almost there because they have the pieces like Donovan Mitchell, but their ceiling will come down to whether that backcourt can hold up defensively against elite playoff guards.

Two Takeaways

The Cavs are 5-5 in their last 10, and three of those losses have come against teams they could face in the postseason. In the end, it will come down to how great the duo of Harden and Mitchell can be in the postseason.

Injuries have been a huge blow to Cleveland, and since Harden’s trade, they have had the core of him, Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen on the floor at the same time for just three games.

6. Detroit Pistons (49-19)

Despite a strong season that has seen them cling to the No. 1 spot in the East, the Pistons have started to show cracks of late. They are 5-5 in their last 10, which included a four-game skid with a loss against a poor Brooklyn team sandwiched in there. They will make the playoffs and most likely finish No. 1; however, Detroit can very well become a Cleveland 2.0, because the Pistons don’t have the tools at the moment to see off the top contenders in the East.

Two Takeaways

Detroit’s defensive rating is the second-best in the league, and they are forcing a league-high 17.3 turnovers per game from opponents. However, their offensive rating in half-court sets ranks 18th, a disconnect that has resulted in a 5-5 slide and a four-game losing streak when teams slowed the pace of their offense.

And that becomes a major concern in the playoffs, where half-court execution matters far more than transition dominance.

Tier 1: Contenders

5. New York Knicks (45-25)

The Knicks have made themselves playoff regulars and have even gone a step further to be contenders. Jalen Brunson and the crew are keeping them competitive from offense to defense, and they have a core with a good playoff DNA, albeit surrounded by heartbreaks from the postseason. They can hold firm even during poor stretches, which is every indication that they are one of the teams in the East to avoid in the postseason.

Imago Mar 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) brings the ball up court in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

What separates them from most contenders is balance — they don’t rely on one system or one player, which makes them far more adaptable across playoff matchups.

Two Takeaways

The Knicks are on a four-game winning streak and have won seven of their last 10. A strong finish may have them above their current No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. They play three teams below .500 next, aiming to continue their 100% win record versus teams with losing records.

They rank in the top five in both clutch offense and defense. Although having to escape with a narrow 3-point win against a shorthanded Golden State Warriors leaves a lot to ponder. They trailed by 21 at some point before clawing their way back.

4. Los Angeles Lakers

Certainly the biggest movers this week, the Lakers are riding one of the hottest stretches in the league, winning nine of their last ten and climbing into the top tier of the West. The Luka Doncic–LeBron James partnership is finally clicking, with the offense shifting toward a high-volume, perimeter-heavy system built around Doncic’s control.

Imago Mar 19, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers team celebrates Luka Doncic (77) after 60 point game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Isabella Frias-Imagn Images

But beneath that surge lies a bigger question. The Lakers’ defensive improvement — forcing turnovers and swarming ball handlers — has worked in the regular season, but it’s a high-risk system. Without a true rim protector after moving on from Anthony Davis, they rely heavily on rotations and pressure, something elite playoff offenses are built to punish.

Two Takeaways

Doncic is averaging 38.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 8.4 assists in this stretch, with LeBron adjusting into a secondary role — a shift that has clearly elevated the offense.

The bigger test is sustainability. The Lakers’ current defensive scheme thrives on chaos, but in a playoff setting where teams hunt mismatches and slow the pace, those same rotations can quickly become liabilities.

3. Boston Celtics (45-23)

The Celtics have lost just three of their last 10, with two of those coming against the two teams above them in these rankings. The Celtics will look to end the regular season on a high note as the No. 1 seed is not out of the question in the East. They are the clear favorites to make it out of the East because of their playoff pedigree.

Two Takeaways

Jayson Tatum’s return is aligning well with Jaylen Brown’s record season. His scoring punch adds a needed punch for title contention.

Their defensive structure will be key in the coming months. Boston ranks in the top five in defensive rating, and that structure continues to anchor their consistency even through rotation changes.

2. San Antonio Spurs (51-18)

San Antonio went from not being a postseason team to being a contender this year. They have only lost two of their last 21 games and haven’t gone on a run of more than two defeats this season. They are a fully developed team led by Victor Wembanyama, trending up with elite length and a defensive identity that’s only improving with each game.

Two Takeaways

The Spurs are a much better side with Wembanyama. Since the All-Star break, they have lost only one game with him on the floor and have a +23.6 in his minutes.

His defensive disruption, which is already surpassing historical benchmarks in blocks and rim protection, makes San Antonio’s defense incredibly stable.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (55-15)

The Thunder are the only team to have officially clinched a playoff berth, and in the past 10 games, they have already beaten two of the contenders on this list. It’s safe to say that OKC is the team to beat in the entire league, and it looks like the NBA will see a defending champion crowned in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2018.

Two Takeaways

OKC’s defensive dominance has been key to their complete dominance; they have allowed above 110 points just twice in their last 10, even holding Dallas to 87 points last Sunday. Coupled with key returns from the likes of Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, and Isiah Hartensen, the Thunder are in good shape.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having another MVP-calibre season, and his 153 clutch points have been vital, especially of late. He hit two pull-up shots with 65-seconds left to give the Thunder the lead in a 104-102 win against the Celtics last Thursday.

Ranking Takeaways

This week’s rankings saw a few big movers, but those who moved did so with a lot of gravity.

At the tail end of the standings, the Kings and Pelicans have put up some good results of late, but only enough to lighten the mood in a poor season. At the top end, the Lakers have gone from being unsure of a direct playoff spot to No. 3 in the West. They are on a six-game winning streak and can extend that run to close the season on a high note and finally have the belief that they can put together a strong postseason run.

The Lakers join the contenders tier; however, they are in a tough spot when looking at the teams looking serious to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June.

Oklahoma City looks as potent as ever, and with its roster finally regaining key pieces previously out with injury, the defending champions have earned the badge to go back-to-back, despite challenges from determined foes in the Spurs and Eastern conference powerhouses like the Celtics and the Knicks.

These rankings are only a footnote, and a lot can happen between now and the next power rankings. The gap between regular-season success and playoff reality is where these rankings will ultimately be judged — and over the next few weeks, that gap is only going to get sharper.