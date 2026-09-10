NBA Pre-Season Schedule 2026: Dates, Games, Teams, Times & Full Matchups

The wait is almost over as the NBA preseason returns, giving teams their first real chance to shake off the summer rust and prepare for the 2026-27 season. With training camps already underway, coaches can experiment with rotations, test different strategies, and give rookies and young players a taste of the pace and physicality of NBA basketball.

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From games in Canada and China to the action in Hawaii, the 2026 NBA preseason schedule has plenty to keep basketball fans watching. Here’s everything you need to know about the preseason, including the dates, matchups, game times, broadcast information, and the games you won’t want to miss.

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When Does the NBA Preseason 2026 Start?

Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 3, 2026, as the NBA preseason officially gets underway. The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat will tip off the preseason at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada, marking the first NBA preseason game to be played in the city.

Teams taking part in preseason games outside North America can open their training camps on September 22, while the rest of the league will open on September 29. With the preseason just around the corner, teams will have their first opportunity to evaluate their rosters, experiment with rotations, and get players ready for the 2026-27 NBA season.

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NBA Pre-Season Schedule 2026

The 2026 NBA preseason schedule features games involving all 30 teams, with matchups spread across the United States, Canada, China, and Hawaii. The action begins on October 3, when the Miami Heat visit the Toronto Raptors in Quebec City, kicking off a preseason slate that also includes international showcase games in Macao and Vancouver.

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The schedule features several notable matchups, including the Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers on October 8, the San Antonio Spurs vs. the Phoenix Suns on October 10, and the Denver Nuggets vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on October 16. The NBA China Games will see the Dallas Mavericks face the Houston Rockets on October 9 and 11 in Macao, while the NBA Canada Games include games in Quebec City and Vancouver.

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NBA Preseason 2026 Games: Dates and Times

Basketball fans will have plenty to look forward to when the 2026 NBA preseason gets underway on October 3. The schedule features international showcases in Canada, China and Hawaii, along with several intriguing matchups between some of the league’s biggest teams.

Here are some of the key 2026 NBA preseason games and their scheduled tip-off times, with all times listed in Eastern Time (ET):

Oct. 3: Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m. ET

Oct. 4: Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers, 4 p.m. ET

Oct. 8: Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 9: Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets, 8:00 a.m. ET

Oct. 10: San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns, 10:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 11: Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers, 6:30 p.m. ET; Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET

Oct. 13: Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic, 7:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 16: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

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Which NBA Teams Are Playing in the 2026 Preseason?

All 30 NBA teams will see preseason action, but some have a little more attention on them than others. The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets each feature twice in ESPN’s five-game preseason slate, while the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors are taking their preparations to Hawaii for training camp before meeting in Honolulu on October 4.

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The Sacramento Kings have a five-game preseason schedule, including two meetings with the Lakers and games against the Warriors, Trail Blazers and Spurs. They will also travel to San Antonio for their October 16 matchup. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs, fresh off winning the Western Conference, will draw plenty of attention with Victor Wembanyama leading the team into the new season.

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How to Watch NBA Preseason Games in 2026?

Fans in the U.S. will have several ways to watch the 2026 NBA preseason, with nationally televised games spread across major streaming and broadcast platforms. ESPN and the ESPN App will carry select preseason matchups, including the October 11 game between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers, while the Cavaliers’ October 13 visit to Orlando will stream exclusively on Peacock.

For games outside the national television lineup, availability can vary by team and market, so fans should check their local broadcaster or the NBA’s official schedule closer to game day. International preseason games, including the NBA Canada Games and NBA China Games, will have separate broadcast arrangements in their respective markets.

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NBA Preseason 2026 Schedule: Key Games to Watch

The 2026 NBA preseason has several matchups worth keeping an eye on as teams begin testing their rotations and getting their stars back into game shape. The Kings at Lakers on October 8 will offer an early look at Sacramento’s revamped roster against a Los Angeles team that always draws plenty of attention. Two days later, the Spurs at Suns on October 10 could be another intriguing matchup, with Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio facing Phoenix’s new-look lineup.

The Nuggets at Lakers on October 16 will also be one of the preseason’s marquee games, bringing together two teams with plenty of star power and postseason aspirations. Meanwhile, fans should not overlook the Clippers vs. Warriors in Honolulu on October 4. The Hawaii matchup is part of a unique preseason trip for both teams and gives fans an early chance to see how they begin shaping their lineups for the new season.

When Does the 2026–27 NBA Regular Season Start?

The 2026–27 NBA regular season officially tips off on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, with an NBC/Peacock tripleheader. The opening night begins with the Boston Celtics visiting the Detroit Pistons at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the Philadelphia 76ers visiting the defending champion New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET. The night will close with the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET, in a rematch of the 2026 Western Conference Finals.

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The Knicks-76ers matchup will also mark LeBron James’ Philadelphia debut, while the Thunder-Spurs game gives fans an early rematch between the teams that battled for the Western Conference title last season. With the preseason serving as the final tune-up, October 20 marks the start of games officially counting in the standings.