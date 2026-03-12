NBA Ready to Hit Clippers Where It Hurts Over Kawhi Leonard-Aspiration Controversy: Source

A quiet investigation has suddenly placed the Los Angeles Clippers’ long-term future under the spotlight. While the league continues reviewing the alleged Kawhi Leonard–Aspiration payment structure, new reporting suggests the punishment could target the franchise in the most damaging way possible.

That possibility surfaced on March 12, 2026, when NBA insider Frank Isola discussed the investigation during SiriusXM NBA Radio’s The Starting Lineup alongside Brian Scalabrine. According to Isola, if the league concludes the Clippers violated salary-cap rules, the consequences could extend far beyond a simple financial penalty.

“I heard, now I have no idea if this is true. I heard it could be three first-round picks that they (Clippers) get hit with.”

The remark immediately raised eyebrows because of what those penalties could mean for the franchise’s long-term roster building. Still, Isola himself emphasized the uncertainty surrounding the information.

However, the potential severity of the punishment became clearer moments later during the same conversation. The controversy centers on allegations that Kawhi Leonard received payments through a now-defunct company called Aspiration in a structure that allegedly circumvented the NBA’s salary cap rules. Investigations into the arrangement have been ongoing since the claims surfaced, and the league has yet to announce a final ruling.

Meanwhile, Isola expanded on what he had heard regarding the potential discipline. “Yeah, that’s right. Down the road, they are not gonna give them away, but they are not gonna draft in the first round, whatever three years it would be. And then it’s going to be a lot of money, millions upon millions. More than $30 million, I heard.”

Scalabrine quickly noted that the Clippers currently do not possess three immediate first-round selections to lose. That reality led Isola to clarify that any punishment could apply to future drafts rather than current assets.

As a result, the long-term impact could stretch deep into the franchise’s future. The Clippers’ next available first-round selections are in 2030, 2031, and 2032. Losing those picks would remove three of the organization’s most valuable future building blocks.

Such a scenario would carry significant weight for a team already operating in a win-now window. Leonard, the centerpiece of the franchise’s championship ambitions, is currently 34 and approaching the latter stages of his career.

Because of that timeline, forfeiting multiple future draft picks would make it far more difficult for the Clippers to replenish their roster once the current core ages out.

Max Kellerman pushes back against harsh Clippers punishment

While speculation about potential penalties continues to circulate, not everyone believes the league should take such a severe approach. Sports media personality Max Kellerman recently offered a different perspective when discussing the situation.

In his view, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer was simply attempting to improve the team for its fan base rather than undermine competitive balance.

“He is willing to spend his money and resources in order to give his fans the best product he can. Whether he does it smartly or not, rightly or wrongly, that’s what he’s trying to do. Can I get Kawhi more money to entice him to come here? Good, if I’m a Clippers fan, good. If you’re the league, the punishment is a punishment to a solution to a thing that’s not really a problem.”

Kellerman argued that punishing the franchise through draft picks could create unnecessary competitive damage across the league. Instead, he believes a financial penalty would be the more appropriate route.

“Don’t penalize the Clippers in terms of draft picks or anything like that. That’s silly, you don’t want a team to suck for five years, and believe me, the Clippers will. Don’t do that. You want to punish him? Fine him. Give him an enormous fine. $100 million, $50 million fine, Ballmer will pay it.”

The analyst also suggested that stripping draft picks would ultimately hurt fans more than ownership. In contrast, a significant fine would directly target the financial aspect of the alleged violation without weakening the team’s on-court competitiveness for years.

For now, however, the league’s investigation remains ongoing. That leaves the Clippers in a holding pattern as speculation grows around what the final decision might look like.

Until the NBA delivers its ruling, two competing possibilities remain on the table. One scenario involves the type of franchise-altering draft penalties Isola described. The other follows Kellerman’s approach and centers on financial punishment instead.

Either way, the outcome of the Kawhi Leonard–Aspiration investigation could shape the Clippers’ future for years to come.