NBA Ref Tony Brothers Held Back by Players as Chris Finch Slams Unprofessional Behavior

Chris Finch turned the spotlight away from the court and onto the officiating crew after Minnesota’s Game 3 loss, sharply criticizing veteran referee Tony Brothers over what he described as “completely unprofessional behavior” during a heated fourth-quarter exchange. The outburst came as the Timberwolves slipped deeper into their Western Conference semifinal hole following a 115-108 defeat to the Spurs, adding frustration over foul trouble and late-game composure to an already tense night. With emotions boiling over on the sidelines, Finch’s public comments may now draw league scrutiny and potentially a fine at a pivotal moment in Minnesota’s postseason run.

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Tensions boiled over late in the contest when Finch attempted to call a timeout with a little more than five minutes remaining. Rather than getting the stoppage he wanted, the situation escalated into a heated exchange involving referee Tony Brothers. Minnesota guard Bones Hyland and members of the coaching staff appeared to hold Brothers back as emotions flared on the sideline. Anthony Edwards later intervened to defuse the situation, but the frustration remained evident through the final buzzer and spilled into the postgame press conference.

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“Pretty unprofessional,” Finch said about Tony Brothers to the reporters and gave his version of the events. “I called it three seconds earlier, and I wanted to time out and I said ‘I want my three seconds back.’ He clearly heard me, he looked my way, they ignored me, went on with the play,” Finch explained.

Finch said the delayed timeout nearly cost Minnesota possession of the ball before the disagreement escalated further during a discussion about the ensuing inbound play.

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“Then I went to ask him where the ball was going to be taken in, and he was screaming at me for that. He lost it… completely unprofessional behavior by him.”

Despite the heated atmosphere, Anthony Edwards took a far lighter view of the confrontation afterward.

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“Competition at the highest level,” Edwards said after the game. “We want to win. Finch wanna win. Tony Brothers is Tony Brothers. We all love him.”

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Finch, however, likely saw the moment differently.

The officiating dispute was only part of a chaotic, foul-heavy night in Minneapolis, where frustration steadily mounted on both sides.

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Officiating tensions spilled over between the Spurs and the Wolves

The backdrop to the controversy was a pivotal Game 3 at Target Center, where San Antonio seized control of the series. Victor Wembanyama dominated with 39 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks, anchoring a defensive effort that swung momentum during a decisive third quarter. The Spurs caught fire from deep in that stretch, knocking down six of their 10 three-point attempts to build separation.

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Minnesota stayed within striking distance behind Anthony Edwards, who finished with 32 points and 14 rebounds, but inconsistent shooting from the supporting cast proved costly. Jaden McDaniels shot 5-for-22 from the field while Julius Randle went 3-for-12, preventing the Wolves from capitalizing even as Wembanyama battled foul trouble late in the game.

In fact, Mitch Johnson praised Wembanyama’s discipline through the physical closing stretch, while Minnesota’s composure appeared to unravel well before Finch’s exchange with Brothers.

Earlier in the game, McDaniels was assessed a technical foul after attempting to swipe at Stephon Castle during a stoppage following Dylan Harper’s fall to the floor. Castle also received a technical after review, and broadcaster Dwyane Wade openly cautioned McDaniels about maintaining his composure.

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The outburst also continued a season-long pattern of friction between Minnesota and NBA officiating crews. Finch was fined $35,000 earlier this season after being ejected during a December game against Oklahoma City, when he had to be restrained while arguing missed calls with officials.

During last year’s playoffs, he publicly complained about how Rudy Gobert was being defended against Golden State, accusing the Warriors of “tackling” his center without consistent whistles from referees.

Now trailing 1-2 in the series, the Timberwolves head into Sunday’s Game 4 facing mounting pressure, not only to keep their playoff hopes alive, but also to regain control emotionally after a night dominated as much by confrontation as basketball.