NBA Refs Claims Heat’s Actions Saved LaMelo Ball From Ejection After Bam Adebayo Foul

Chaos hit the floor when LaMelo Ball grabbed Bam Adebayo by the leg, sending the Miami Heat star crashing out of the game. It felt like deja vu, echoing a similar moment from 2024. Even this time, the officials didn’t call a foul on Melo. As outrage built, crew chief Zach Zarba revealed why the moment slipped through and spared the Charlotte Hornets guard.

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Why didn’t officials review the play in real time? “The play wasn’t whistled in real time. Play continued with a fast break. And because play wasn’t stopped immediately, and there was no whistle on the play, the window to review the play was closed. Play was stopped after a change of possession and then a timeout. So, by rule, our window to review that play then is closed,” Zarba said in the pool report.

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Let’s understand. The NBA pool report clarified why LaMelo Ball avoided immediate punishment after his foul on Bam Adebayo. Crew chief Zach Zarba explained that officials didn’t whistle the play in real time, allowing the action to flow into a fast break. Because there was no stoppage, the review window closed under league rules, preventing officials from assessing a flagrant foul during live play.

This sequence indirectly benefited Ball, as the Miami Heat’s pushing the pace removed any chance for an immediate review. Though officials later revisited the play at halftime, escalation decisions now rest with league operations. As a result, what could have led to an ejection during the game against the Charlotte Hornets remains under postgame evaluation.

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However, given the heated response from the NBA community, experts, and fans alike, the officials will review the incident. According to insider Chris Haynes, the NBA is reviewing LaMelo Ball after he grabbed Bam Adebayo’s ankle in the second quarter, causing a hard fall and back injury that ruled him out of a crucial play-in game. Officials missed it live, but the league will decide on possible punishment before the Charlotte Hornets’ next elimination matchup.

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Now, during the pool summary, Zach Zarba faced an interesting question. That is, should officials have ruled it a flagrant foul upon review? He responded, “At this point, that goes to league operations, and they’ll make a determination on that in the coming days. So, they will make that determination and go from there.”

Meanwhile, after reviewing whether the league upgrades LaMelo’s play on Bam to a Flagrant 2, a $2,000 fine automatically kicks in. And an in-game ejection would have followed. However, since officials let it pass live, the league now holds full control. So, penalties could climb higher, even toward suspension, depending on the review, leaving the final verdict hanging.

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However, according to ex-NBA champ Iman Shumpert, the incident was accidental. And he somewhat defended LaMelo Ball’s action in a recent statement.

Iman Shupert takes LaMelo’s side in Tuesday’s drama

Since that moment, one question has taken over: Did LaMelo Ball act intentionally, or was it simply an unfortunate accident? Iman Shumpert said, “Well, first of all, it’s unfortunate for Bam to go down like that. You never want to see a player in this league go down with any type of injury. But when you look at the scheme of things, and you see what’s up for grabs, little stuff like this just kind of happens. Guys are tangled up. I think LaMelo went down on that play. I don’t think it was intentional.”

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He sees zero malice in LaMelo Ball’s clash with Bam Adebayo. Instead, he points to pure instinct. Ball likely feared someone would step on his hand, reacted in a split second, and triggered the chaos. Moreover, Shumpert insists that level of precision feels impossible to plan, framing it as a clumsy, unfortunate moment rather than anything intentional or dirty. “I think it was just unfortunate Bam didn’t have any balance, and he just took it with him. It’s unfortunate, but I don’t think it was a dirty, sought-after play to take Bam out of the game,” he added.

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Imago Mar 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) prepares to take a technical foul shot during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

History adds a twist to the LaMelo-Bam clash. Back in January 2024, Ball clipped Adebayo’s leg after a missed play while retreating. Then Tuesday echoed that moment almost eerily. Yet, both times, officials stayed quiet– No whistles, no calls. Therefore, the pattern now sparks growing curiosity and whispers about whether these repeated moments carry deeper intent.

Therefore, everything now hinges on intent and timing. The NBA must decide how LaMelo Ball acted against Bam Adebayo after the play slipped past live scrutiny. While officials followed protocol, questions persist. Meanwhile, Iman Shumpert offers a softer view. Still, repeated patterns demand clarity, and the league now carries full responsibility to close the debate.