Last night, Spurs and Lakers took their showdown down to the wire, with San Antonio escaping 99–96. But the final buzzer didn’t end the debate: controversy over the late calls and Luka Doncic’s exchange with a fan near the tunnel kept the game in the spotlight. Now, the NBA’s Last Two Minute report has added fuel to the uproar, acknowledging a missed call that could have changed the closing sequence.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A missed defensive three-second violation on Luka Doncic. The call came with San Antonio leading by two, less than 70 seconds from the final buzzer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NBA’s L2M report confirmed that officials missed the violation with 1:05 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Spurs’ 99–96 NBA Cup group-stage win. The L2M report is a post-game review that identifies officiating errors without assigning blame or triggering corrective action. The report’s explanation was direct: “Doncic (LAL) fails to fully clear the lane and is in the paint for longer than three seconds without imminently actively guarding an opponent.”

A defensive three-second violation would have awarded San Antonio one technical free throw and possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, the play continued with the Spurs holding a 92–90 lead. The report’s finding therefore acknowledged an error that could have changed the final sequence.

Fan Pulse SHOULD THE NBA GO HEAD-TO-HEAD WITH THE NFL ON THANKSGIVING? Absolutely. Give us a full day of NBA games! No chance. Thanksgiving belongs to the NFL. Both. More sports, more fun! Only if the NBA brings its biggest rivalries. FAJOTE17 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

The timing made the missed violation particularly notable. Just moments later, officials called a shooting foul on Walker Kessler after Victor Wembanyama missed a jumper and fell to the floor. The delayed whistle and the slight knee-to-foot contact visible in replays prompted criticism from fans who viewed the call as too soft for such a consequential moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

It barely seemed like a contact.

That whistle became the focus of the online backlash, but the league’s report upheld it as correct. It said Kessler stepped forward and initiated contact with Wembanyama’s foot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sequence quickly widened Spurs’ lead. Wembanyama made one free throw to put the Spurs up 93–90. He missed the second, and De’Aaron Fox grabbed the offensive rebound. Fox then found Stephon Castle, who hit a three-pointer with 43 seconds left to make it 96–90.

Had the refs called the 3-second defensive violation, Wemby would have shot only one free throw. And things could have been a lot different. Worst case, the Spurs would have taken a 5-point lead. A single-point difference would have changed the scenario in the closing moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles scored six points in the closing stretch, but San Antonio held on for the three-point win.

The L2M report’s distinction, acknowledging Luka Doncic’s missed violation while backing the Kessler foul, did little to settle the debate around the finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luka Doncic’s post-game media availability focused on a separate incident. A Spurs fan shoved him as he walked toward the tunnel. Meanwhile, the league’s review kept the officiating discussion focused on two final-minute calls. One the officials missed and another the NBA judged correctly.