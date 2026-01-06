NBA Refs Break Silence On Stephen Curry Foul After Warriors HC Steve Kerr’s Outburst

So Steve Kerr got tossed for nothing. It’s a good thing he skipped the post-game presser tonight because that pool report might trigger a fineable response. And he’s on thin ice already. But at least we now know he was in the right. Even if his argument and consequent ejection didn’t change the outcome of the game.

The incident occurred about eight minutes before the Warriors lost 103-102 to the Clippers in Intuit Dome. A series of questionable calls caused Steve Kerr to blow up at the refs. His assistant coach, Terry Stotts and players, Gary Payton II and Brandin Podziemski had to stop him.

However, Kerr ended up getting two techs that ended up in his ejection. As if leaving the floor to N’Sync’s “Bye, Bye, Bye,” and Snoop Dogg’s wild commentary wasn’t enough, the pool report rubs it in.

The reporter asked Crew Chief Brian Forte about Kerr’s ejection. And okay, while charging on to the court, chasing the officiants and yelling earned the techs, Kerr was right about the missed calls.

In response to the question, “It appeared as though an uncalled goaltending is what led to Kerr’s frustrations. Was that correctly uncalled and could that play have been whistled in order to trigger a review?” Forte admitted it was an officiating error.

“The shot by [Gary]Payton hit the backboard prior to being touched by Collins. It should have been ruled a goaltending violation.”

Forte goes on to explain that the only way it could’ve been reviewed was if the Clippers challenged the call and because it didn’t occur in the last two minutes of the game. The reasoning was surprising that the reporter had to confirm that an automatic review would only be confirmed in the last two minutes of the game, and Forte said yes.

The refs believe Kerr’s ejection was justified, no arguing there. But his anger is getting validation from Dub Nation after this pool report after the game they saw.

Steve Kerr’s grievance gets legitimized by the pool report

It was by no means one missed call that made Steve Kerr march across the midcourt line and chase the referees. His frustration was building up across three quarters by then.

The first was the late whistle and non-shooting foul on a Steph Curry floater. The pool report also clarified on this, “Curry was grabbed around the hip by [John| Collins prior to the gather. And this was correctly ruled a non-shooting foul.”

Then came the clincher. Gary Payton II was going for a layup and John Collins swatted it away. NBA cameras clearly showed that the ball had hit the glass before Collins slapped it. But there was no whistle. It made the Warriors bench erupt in uproar.

But Kerr marching onto the floor changed their direction. Payton and Stotts went from contesting to stopping Kerr. His explicit rant however ended up in his ejection.

If he had gotten a review, the outcome could’ve been different. Which highlights the flaws in the NBA’s replay structure. The final straw was once again a shooting foul on Curry. All this added up and Kerr’s outburst was out of a legitimate grievance.

He skipped the post-game presser too and it was Stotts who took questions on his behalf. So we don’t really know what he feels about this pool report yet.