NBA Refs’ Injustice Against LeBron James Exposed After Bulls Game

There is a long-running issue around LeBron James. Defenders find him too strong to be knocked off balance on the floor. This is where the struggle to collect foul calls begins for the Akron Hammer. Many critics have also called him out for flopping on the floor. However, NBA referees often overlook moments when opponents truly impede the 41-year-old.

The NBA legend, Stu Lantz, recently called out this injustice against James. He said, “You should not be penalized for being bigger and stronger than the opposition.”

Lantz pointed out that because LeBron is bigger, stronger, and harder to knock off balance, referees often expect him to play through contact. As a result, officials ignore the same level of physicality that earns other players free throws when it happens to him. Lantz’s argument is clear: strength should not reduce whistle protection, since a foul is still a foul regardless of who absorbs it.

Officials have long allowed heavier contact against LeBron James while rewarding lighter touches for other players. As a result, comparable drives produce fewer whistles. Therefore, the pattern suggests referees subconsciously adjust their standards.

As a result, officiating effectively shrinks James and shapes games across seasons and eras. That context explains the King’s free-throw history. He averaged above eight attempts in seven seasons: 2005-06 at 10.3, 2006-07 at 9.0, 2007-08 at 10.3, 2008-09 at 9.4, 2009-10 at 10.2, 2010-11 at 8.4, 2011-12 at 8.1.

Now, on Monday, LeBron became the second-highest scorer with 24 points for the Los Angeles Lakers. While Luka Doncic’s 46-point night stole the show, Bron had the spotlight on him.

LeBron James’ 24-point night vs. the Bulls

In the game against the Bulls on January 27, LeBron James played 33 minutes and scored 24 points on 9 of 19 shooting, including 1 of 4 from three-point range. He added 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal while committing 2 turnovers. From the free-throw line, he was efficient, making 5 of 6 attempts. Meanwhile, cameras caught the legend in a heated moment with one of the Lakers players.

Midway through Q2, cameras captured James vocally directing his teammates from the bench. He was insisting on getting the ball with clear intensity. The Chicago Bulls’ local broadcast focused on the Akron Hammer. And play-by-play announcer Adam Amin informed, “Look at him on the bench in that last timeout — ‘Give me the ball.'”

On the very next possession, James backed down forward, Isaac Okoro into the mid-post, and launched a turnaround hook. The shot, however, came up short and airballed. Despite the miss, it barely dimmed an otherwise spectacular performance from the 41-year-old.

Amidst foul call setbacks haunting him for years, LeBron James continued to shine on the floor. With intensity and grit blazing even in Year 23, he is roaring. Bron is silencing every noise around him regarding trade and retirement.