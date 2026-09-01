NBA Reporter Calls Out Jonathan Kuminga’s Agent After Claims on Being Hawks’ Best Player

Another interview from Jonathan Kuminga’s agent has put his client back under the microscope. Aaron Turner has spent much of the offseason defending the decisions surrounding JK’s free agency. At first, he explained why the former Warriors forward passed on more lucrative opportunities and eventually chose the Minnesota Timberwolves.

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Now, Turner is defending Kuminga’s brief run with the Atlanta Hawks. This time, however, his argument has drawn a sharp statistical rebuttal from NBA reporter Brett Siegel. Speaking on The Kevin O’Connor Show, Turner made a bold claim about Kuminga’s impact after he was traded from Golden State to Atlanta.

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“He was their best player from the moment that he showed up in terms of winning impact,” Turner said on the Kevin O’Connor show. “He had the best on/off net rating, in the regular season and in the playoffs. In their two wins against the Knicks, who had the best net rating? These are not opinions, these are facts. Who had the best net rating? Jonathan Kuminga.”

The clips from the show have become viral on social media, and it reached Siegel’s timeline, who offered a much less flattering picture.

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“From the time he was traded from the Warriors to the Hawks through the end of the regular season, Jonathan Kuminga ranked 6th on the Hawks in plus-minus. He ranked 5th in total net rating from Feb 24 through the end of the regular season and 9th on the team in the playoffs.”

JK ranked sixth on the team in total plus-minus. His +100 mark was well behind Dyson Daniels, who led the Hawks at +300. The sample size matters, too. Jonathan Kuminga only played 16 regular-season games with Atlanta. He missed time after the trade because of injury before returning for the final stretch of the season.



That is hardly enough evidence to label him the team’s best player confidently. Also, advanced statistics can tell very different stories when the sample is small.

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Kuminga did help Atlanta win two games against the Knicks, and his offense was valuable in those contests. But several of his regular-season games also came late in the year, when some opponents were already focused on the lottery or resting key players. Using that stretch alone to establish Kuminga as Atlanta’s best player is unfair to other Hawks stars.

The playoffs made that even clearer. Jonathan Kuminga averaged 13.7 points and 3.3 rebounds during Atlanta’s six-game series against New York. He had productive performances in Games 2 and 3, but his overall efficiency remained inconsistent.



His three-point shooting throughout the series showed exactly why there are still questions about his offensive development. He went 0-for-2 from deep in Game 1, 1-for-4 in Game 2, 2-for-4 in Game 3, 0-for-6 in Game 4, and 1-for-5 in Game 5.

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Then came Game 6. Kuminga finished with 11 points on 3-of-7 shooting, along with three assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes. The bigger problem was his -44 plus-minus, the worst mark on either team.

The bigger issue is that the discourse is no longer only about Kuminga’s basketball ability. Turner has repeatedly found himself defending the decisions surrounding his client’s career.



Last year, Turner and Kuminga reportedly turned down a three-year, $75 million structure from Golden State. This summer, Kuminga ultimately agreed to a two-year, roughly $12 million deal with Minnesota, including a player option for the second season.

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Turner has argued that the decision was about maintaining flexibility and putting Kuminga in a better position to maximize his next opportunity. All the explanations have not stopped the criticism.

Former NBA player Ty Lawson was among those who reacted strongly, urging Kuminga to part ways with Turner after the interview.

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“🤣😂🤣 Johnathan kuminga needs pack his agent up immediately.. send that ‘you’re fired’ letter immediately… There’s no way he jumped on camera like this lol.”

At 23, Jonathan Kuminga has plenty of time to change and improve his game. Minnesota gives him another opportunity to prove what he can become.