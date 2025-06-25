NBA Reporter Confirms Jaylen Brown & Derrick White’s Celtics Future Amid Jazz Trade Rumor

It’s not even July yet, and the trades have been running as rampant as a storm with the Boston Celtics at the eye of it. The Cs have already made back-to-back stunning deals despite the trade window still in its early days. First, they shipped off Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers, and then they followed that up with yet another departure. This time, it was their Latvian big man Kristaps Porzingis’ turn, as after an injury-riddled season, he has been sent to Atlanta.

However, even after executing two blockbuster trades, many expected more moves from the 2024 champions. The names attached to rumors were none other than two of their most precious assets. Any guesses? Yes, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While there was a lot of speculation ever since about the duo, ever since their season ended in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, NBA reporter Jake Fischer has come up with earth-shattering news.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I don’t believe the Celtics plan to move Jaylen Brown or Derrick White tonight. That’s been the word out of Boston since May.” Fischer posted on X ahead of tonight’s NBA Draft. This is a massive relief for the Celtics fans who have already witnessed two pieces of their championship core being taken away.