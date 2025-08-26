NBA Rookies Who Could Steal Spotlight in EuroBasket 2025

Europe’s biggest basketball stage is about to tip off. On Wednesday, 27 August, the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket begins across Cyprus, Finland, Latvia, and Poland, bringing together 24 nations for a grueling battle that will run through September 14.

The headlines naturally belong to the established megastars: Nikola Jokic suiting up again for Serbia, Giannis Antetokounmpo leading Greece, and Luka Doncic carrying Slovenia. But while these household names dominate the spotlight, every EuroBasket also serves as a proving ground. It’s where the next wave of talent gets their first real chance to shine under the brightest of lights.

And this summer, a fascinating subplot is unfolding: a group of NBA rookies stepping onto the international stage, hoping to show that they’re not just the future of the league but ready to make an impact right now.

At just 22 years old, Nikola Jovic enters EuroBasket 2025 with both pedigree and momentum. His name might remind you of Serbia’s three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, but make no mistake, Jovic is carving out a reputation of his own.

He first turned heads at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup, averaging 18.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while earning All-Star Five honors. A year later, the Miami Heat selected him 27th overall in the NBA Draft. Fast forward three seasons, and Jovic is blossoming into a 6-foot-10 point-forward capable of handling, passing, and stretching the floor.

His 2024–25 NBA campaign was a breakout year,10.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 45.6% shooting across 25.1 minutes per game. Even a hand injury in February couldn’t derail his progress. Internationally, he’s already tested at the highest levels, with silver at the 2023 World Cup (10 points, 3 rebounds per game) and bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Now, in EuroBasket 2025, Jovic is perfectly positioned. Serbia is stacked. Jokic, Bogdan Bogdanovic (LA Clippers), Nikola Topic (Thunder), and Tristan Vukcevic (Wizards) headline the roster. But in Group A, where Serbia faces Turkiye and Latvia, Jovic’s ability to stretch defenses (40.1% from three last NBA season) and exploit mismatches makes him a clear breakout candidate. His 22-point showing in a recent warm-up only strengthens the case.

Zaccharie Risacher: France’s Rising No. 1 NBA Rookie Pick

Not many 20-year-olds enter EuroBasket already carrying the label of NBA No. 1 draft pick. Zaccharie Risacher does. Selected first overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2024, the French forward has both the hype and the resume to justify it.

Before the NBA came calling, Risacher had already made waves in France, winning the EuroCup Rising Star and French League Best Young Player awards at JL Bourg in 2023–24. He also helped France to silver at the U19 World Cup. His rookie NBA season was even more promising: 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists per game on 45.8% shooting and 35.5% from three, plus back-to-back Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors in February and March. He finished second in Rookie of the Year voting and landed on the All-Rookie First Team.

At 6-foot-8, Risacher embodies the modern two-way wing: long, fluid, and versatile enough to guard multiple positions while possessing a smooth jumper. France enters EuroBasket without Victor Wembanyama or Rudy Gobert, which cracks open opportunities. In warm-ups, Risacher stepped up,12 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals against Spain on August 14 proved he’s ready to contribute.

In Group D, where France faces Slovenia (Luka Doncic), Israel (Deni Avdija), and Poland (Jeremy Sochan), Risacher’s defensive versatility and shooting touch could be game-changing. Imagine him switching onto Doncic in crunch time; that’s the kind of spotlight moment that could define his tournament.

France doesn’t just have one NBA rookie ready to shine; they have two. Alex Sarr, taken second overall by the Washington Wizards in 2024, is a 7-footer with a 7-foot-4 wingspan and the kind of agility that makes coaches salivate.

via Imago Jan 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Sarr’s rookie NBA season (9.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 blocks) earned him All-Rookie First Team honors, though a hamstring injury cut his year short. He’s healthy now, and in a warm-up against Montenegro, he exploded: 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting (including 3-of-5 from deep), 4 rebounds, and a team-high efficiency rating of 21, in just 14 minutes.

With Wembanyama, Gobert, Poirier, and Lessort all absent, France’s interior belongs to Sarr. His rim protection and surprising shooting touch will be crucial against bigger teams, and his ability to switch onto guards gives France unique defensive flexibility. Expect him to log heavy minutes in Group D, where matchups with Doncic and Avdija loom.

Turkiye brings its own NBA rookie to the table in 22-year-old Adem Bona. Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Bona switched from football to basketball at 13 before moving to Turkiye, where he developed into one of Europe’s most athletic big men.

His international resume includes bronze at the U16 Euros, silver at the U18s, and All-Star Five honors at the U20s (17 points, 10.9 rebounds per game). Drafted 41st overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2024, Bona contributed 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game as a rookie, solid numbers that showcased his athleticism and defensive instincts.

For Turkiye, his role is clear. Alperen Sengun (Rockets) is the star big, and Omer Yurtseven provides depth, but Bona’s energy and rim protection will earn him chances, especially in Group A battles against Serbia’s towering frontcourt. If he can provide transition scoring and defensive sparks, Bona could be one of EuroBasket’s most underrated X-factors.

This year’s EuroBasket isn’t just about crowning a champion; it’s about watching the next generation of NBA stars prove themselves against elite competition.

Nikola Jovic has the chance to cement himself as Serbia’s next great playmaking forward alongside Jokic.

Zaccharie Risacher is France’s future cornerstone, stepping into a spotlight vacated by Wembanyama and Gobert.

Alex Sarr is ready to anchor France’s defense with shot-blocking and surprising offensive polish.

Adem Bona offers Turkiye a spark off the bench with his energy and athleticism.

EuroBasket’s physical style, fewer foul calls, and veteran-heavy rosters mean these rookies won’t have it easy. But that’s exactly what makes this tournament so fascinating: the toughest stage often produces the brightest breakouts.

EuroBasket 2025 has no shortage of superstar names, but the real intrigue lies with the NBA rookies eager to seize the spotlight. Jovic, Risacher, Sarr, and Bona are not just future faces of their national teams; they’re here to make an impact now.

So here’s the question: which of these NBA rookies do you think will make the biggest splash at EuroBasket 2025, and could their performance change how they’re viewed heading into the next NBA season?