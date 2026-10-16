NBA Round Up: Bam Adebayo Called ‘Overrated’, 39-Year-Old Celtic Gets Head Coaching Duties & More

As the 2026–27 NBA preseason reaches its climax, front offices are fine-tuning their depth charts while legends and broadcasters keep generating headlines. From locker room shifts and unexpected bench assignments to commentary-booth jabs and deep emotional reflections from Hall of Famers, the basketball world is buzzing ahead of opening night.

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In this edition of our NBA Round Up, we examine Stan Van Gundy’s sharp critique of Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, a veteran Celtic getting a taste of coaching, the Knicks’ commentary crew taking shots at Kawhi Leonard, trade whispers surrounding Memphis’ young core, and Allen Iverson’s raw confession regarding his legendary career.

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Stan Van Gundy has blunt rating for Heat roster, Bam Adebayo

Former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy offered a scathing assessment of the Miami Heat’s roster outlook for the upcoming season, expressing deep skepticism over their defensive capabilities and key player evaluations. Speaking on The Zach Lowe Show, Van Gundy said he doesn’t see Miami as a top contender in the East, even after a blockbuster offseason that brought in Giannis Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee.

“I’m not as high on Miami as a lot of people are,” Van Gundy said. “The shooting that they added compromises them badly at the defensive end of the floor. Even though he was great last year, I’m not sold on Davion Mitchell as a full-time starting point guard, though on that team with Giannis he doesn’t have to carry a huge shot creation role.”

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He went further on where Miami might finish: “I’d actually be surprised if they were in the top 6… I’m not a fan of their roster.”

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Van Gundy also had doubts about Antetokounmpo, who played a career-low 36 games last season because of injuries. “This guy’s broken down badly over the last few years,” he said.

He then singled out individual player roles, offering a blunt critique of Miami’s multi-time All-Star center Bam Adebayo.

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“I think Wiggins is underrated, but I think Bam is a little overrated, particularly at the offensive end of the floor. I’m not sold on them.”

The comment lands months after Adebayo’s 83-point game against the Washington Wizards last March, the second-highest total in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain’s 100. Even so, Adebayo averaged 20.1 points across the full season. That gap between one historic night and his everyday output is the point Van Gundy seems to be making.

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The critical remarks come at a time when Miami is attempting to recalibrate its core around an Adebayo and Antetokounmpo frontcourt after sending Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and multiple first-round picks to Milwaukee. Van Gundy’s concern is whether the shooters around them can defend well enough to keep the Heat near the top of the conference.

39-year-old veteran gets a taste of coaching

Boston Celtics point guard Mike Conley is already getting a head start on a possible second act. He swapped his jersey for a coach’s clipboard during Boston’s 114–93 preseason win against the Charlotte Hornets, taking charge of team rotations after head coach Joe Mazzulla handed him substitution duties.

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“Joe approached me before the game and said, ‘What would you think about doing the rotations tonight?'” Conley revealed. “I was like, ‘S—, I’ll do whatever.’ I told him I had never done that before and it was cool for me to experience that.”

It’s part of a broader experiment by Mazzulla this preseason. He has also had assistants Tony Dobbins, DJ MacLeay and Sam Cassell take turns coaching games, both to develop his staff and to see the game from a different angle.

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Conley, who signed a one-year deal with Boston in July and is in his 20th NBA season, quickly found out how hard managing a game in real time can be.

“It’s a lot harder than you think. You’re trying to follow a strict regimen, but then you look up and a guy is winded. Or a guy maybe made 4 or 5 buckets in a row, and it’s like, I don’t want to sub him out yet. It’s just feeling out the game.”

When guard Derrick White picked up two early fouls just two minutes into the contest, Conley had to adapt on the fly, opting to trust White instead of immediately yanking him out of the game.

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“You have two fouls,” Conley instructed White on the bench. “You cannot foul. Coach is trusting me right now. I’m gonna leave you in.”

Sitting next to Mazzulla on the bench throughout the second half, Conley gained a fresh perspective on game management and defensive philosophy. While teammate Sam Hauser shouted from nearby that Conley would “be a hell of a coach,” the veteran emphasized that he remains focused on empowering his team in whichever role Mazzulla asks him to fill.

Knicks legend takes subtle dig at Kawhi Leonard’s offseason cap saga

Two nights after scoring 21 points in 17 minutes in his Raptors return, a 148–98 rout of the Knicks in Toronto, Kawhi Leonard had a quiet night at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. He scored six points on 2-of-5 shooting in 23 minutes as New York won 122–120.

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However, the real fireworks came from the broadcast booth, where MSG Network’s legendary color commentator Walt “Clyde” Frazier slipped in a clever jab referring to the offseason scandal that brought an end to Leonard’s tenure with the LA Clippers.

“They have aspirations to be a better team than last year,” Frazier quipped on air when Kawhi Leonard was at the free-throw line.

Any mention of ‘Aspiration’ around Kawhi is not unintentional. With the same surgical precision he had on the court, Clyde slipped in the mention of the now-defunct company utilized by the Clippers to funnel approximately $28 million in under-the-table endorsement money to Leonard.

The NBA handed down severe penalties to the Clippers for cap circumvention, stripping the franchise of five future first-round picks and suspending top executives Steve Ballmer, Lawrence Frank, and Gillian Zucker.

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Leonard avoided suspension and was fined $700,000 before being traded to Toronto. The Clippers received Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and draft picks. Frazier made sure the saga stayed fresh in fans’ minds. Knicks’ commentary crew ensured the controversy remained fresh in the minds of basketball fans.

Grizzlies exploring trade markets for GG Jackson II and Walter Clayton Jr.

As NBA front offices scramble to finalize their 15-man rosters before opening night, the Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly evaluating the trade market for two of their young assets. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Memphis has held active discussions regarding forward GG Jackson II and guard Walter Clayton Jr. as they work through roster trim constraints.

“I’m told, however, that the Grizzlies have been exploring potential trade markets for GG Jackson II and Walter Clayton Jr. Which is quite a turn from Memphis’ original stance on Clayton,” Fischer reported.

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Clayton, a second-year guard Memphis acquired from Utah in February’s Jaren Jackson Jr. trade, averaged 9.7 points and 5.7 assists in 24 games with the Grizzlies. Memphis valued him highly at the time. Fischer also noted that the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat were fans of Clayton before the 2025 draft.

Jackson, meanwhile, has been sharp this preseason, scoring 43 points in 46 minutes across three games. He’s in the final year of his four-year deal, after Memphis picked up his $2.4 million option in June.

While Warriors fans are already floating the idea of Stephen Curry’s team acquiring either player, Grizzlies insider Damichael Cole shut down the rumors, saying, “Based on my pulse of the situation, the Grizzlies aren’t engaged in any GG Jackson talks,” on X.

Allen Iverson reveals what he’d give up for a championship

In an emotional and deeply introspective appearance on The Underground Lounge podcast, Philadelphia 76ers icon Allen Iverson reflected on the lingering pain of never winning an NBA championship during his legendary career. Despite a storied career that includes the 2001 MVP award, 11 All-Star selections, and a 2016 induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the 51-year-old superstar revealed that individual glory pales in comparison to team triumph.

“I would give my MVP trophy back. I would,” Iverson confessed during the interview. “All-Stars and First Team, top 75, Hall of Fame, all that, man, I would give it back for a championship.”

Reflecting on his heroic 2001 postseason run where he led an underdog Sixers squad to the NBA Finals before falling to the Los Angeles Lakers, Iverson admitted that coming so close left scars that still haven’t fully healed.

“I would rather not even go to the Finals,” Iverson added, describing the heartbreak of coming up short at the highest level. “Don’t go, that feeling is too close.”