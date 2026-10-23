NBA Round-Up: Celtics Star Fined, Nikola Jokic Fights OKC Player, Luka Doncic Targeted in Smear Campaign & More

The NBA’s opening week has already delivered controversy, heated exchanges, and major off-court headlines. Paul George was fined after his Celtics debut, Nikola Jokic drew attention for a physical altercation involving an Oklahoma City player. Off the court, a pointed claim about the Mavericks and Luka Doncic, Enes Kanter Freedom’s WNBA Finals standoff, and LeBron James’ first home night as a 76er kept the headlines coming.

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Paul George Fined $2,000 After Historic Celtics Debut

Paul George made an immediate impact in his Boston Celtics debut, scoring 38 points against the Detroit Pistons. However, the performance was followed by a $2,000 fine from the NBA for flopping during a fourth-quarter collision with Duncan Robinson.

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George’s 38-point performance set a Celtics franchise record for points scored in a debut. He also shot 7-of-12 from three-point range, but Boston ultimately lost 121–113 after Detroit mounted a comeback.

The league reviewed the collision after the game and issued the fine, even though officials had not called a foul during the play. The decision also reflects the NBA’s increased emphasis on penalizing exaggerated movements intended to influence officiating.

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Nikola Jokic’s Physical Exchange With OKC Player Sparks Debate

The Thunder beat the Nuggets 96-84 on Thursday to move to 2-0, but two Jokic plays drew more attention than the result.

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In the first, Thunder beat writer Rylan Stiles described Jokic, frustrated with Jaylin Williams, throwing him to the ground with no foul called. Both players then went to talk to the officials at the next dead ball.

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In the second, Thunder beat reporter Addam M. Francisco alleged that Jokic stuck his foot out on a screen as Cason Wallace tried to fight over it, tripping him. Oklahoma City challenged the foul call, but it was upheld, with the explanation that Wallace grabbed Jokic’s leg and initiated contact.

Both moments prompted debate about how officials handle physical play. However, the clips and online reactions do not, by themselves, establish that either player deliberately flopped or committed an intentional foul.

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The incidents added to the early-season conversation about officiating and physicality, particularly when competitive teams are involved.

OKC Players Face Flopping Accusations After Season Opener

The Nuggets game also produced its own flopping debate. Hater Report posted a clip accusing Isaiah Hartenstein of flopping and then grabbing the wrong knee. It’s a social media jab, not a league finding.

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The accusation remains a social media claim rather than an official league finding. Still, it adds to the scrutiny surrounding Oklahoma City’s style of play as the team begins its title defense.

The physicality started on opening night. In Tuesday’s 116-104 win over the Spurs, a rematch of last season’s Western Conference Finals that San Antonio won in seven games, De’Aaron Fox threw Chet Holmgren to the floor in the second quarter.

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Fox was assessed a Flagrant 1. The scuffle that followed brought technicals for Victor Wembanyama, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams, and Kenrich Williams.

Although the physical confrontation and the flopping allegations are separate matters, both contributed to the attention surrounding the Thunder’s first two games of the season.

Mavericks Ran “Smear Campaign” Against Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic’s blockbuster move from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers continues to generate discussion, with claims of a behind-the-scenes smear campaign resurfacing online.

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The Athletic’s Sam Amick reignited the fallout from the February 2025 Luka Doncic trade with a sharp aside in a piece on the Lakers star. Amick wrote that even Doncic’s harshest basketball critics always acknowledged his greatness. The exception, he said, was the Mavericks, who worked hard to justify the trade “with a smear campaign behind the scenes.”

The line spread quickly after the NBA Base shared it. It is Amick’s characterization, and the excerpt does not detail what that campaign involved.

Enes Kanter Freedom Claims He Was Removed From WNBA Finals Game

Enes Kanter Freedom says he was kicked out of Game 3 of the WNBA Finals between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday at State Farm Arena.

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In a post on X, Freedom said he had purchased tickets and wanted to sit in his assigned seat. He criticized the decision, saying, “I just got kicked out of a @WNBA game for the second time in a row for supporting WOMEN!”

According to an arena statement, he had contacted federal, state and local authorities, the WNBA, the Dream and arena officials beforehand about his personal safety. In response, he was assigned a private suite with added security. Freedom refused it and insisted on the seats he had bought, and was told he could only enter if he went to the suite.

The disagreement raised questions about venue security and how the situation was handled, with the two sides presenting different accounts of the incident.

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Brandon Ingram Reportedly Leaves Klutch Sports for WME Basketball

Brandon Ingram has reportedly left Klutch Sports and joined WME Basketball, according to a post shared by Ingram Alerts.

The reported move would place Ingram alongside several high-profile NBA clients represented by WME, including Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, Scottie Barnes, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Zion Williamson, and Dylan Harper.

An agency change can affect how a player approaches contract negotiations, endorsements, and career planning. However, the reported switch does not automatically signal any specific contract decision or future move for Ingram.

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The development adds another layer to the business side of the forward’s NBA career as the new season gets underway, but nothing is confirmed as of yet.

LeBron James Embraces Boos and Cheers in 76ers Home Debut

LeBron James’ first home game as a 76er started with boos. Philadelphia trailed the Cleveland Cavaliers by as many as 29 points in the first half on Thursday, and the crowd let the team hear it at halftime with the Sixers down 69-45.

Then the night flipped. The Sixers outscored Cleveland 69-37 after the break to win 114-106, the biggest comeback win of James’ career. James finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds as Philadelphia improved to 2-0, following its opening-night win over the champion Knicks.

James loved every bit of it. “It was everything that I dreamed of and more,” he said. “We got the boos. That was amazing. We deserved it. And then we had the cheers, and almost blew the roof off this thing tonight — in a good way. It was a hell of a night.”

For James, the crowd’s response was part of what made the night memorable.

Jalen Williams Describes Unexpected On-Court Moment

Jalen Williams supplied the lighter moment of the week. After Thursday’s win over Denver, he explained the moment he rolled on the court mid-game.

Williams joked that he had headbutted Chet Holmgren’s shin, which left him dizzy. He said the arena briefly went quiet because fans were worried, given his injury history, and that he was glad a timeout followed.

“I was dizzy, I will never do that again,” he joked.

NBA Opening Night Sets Viewership Record

Tuesday’s 76ers-Knicks and Thunder-Spurs doubleheader was the most-watched opening night in NBA history, averaging 6.41 million viewers on NBC/Peacock, per the league.

Sixers-Knicks averaged 7.71 million, making it the most-watched primetime opening-night game ever, and peaked at 9.1 million

The league also reported more than 700 million social views for its broader NBA Tip-Off coverage, which included the Boston Celtics–Detroit Pistons matchup.

NBA Tip-Off coverage, which also featured the afternoon Celtics-Pistons game, generated more than 700 million social views, also an opening-night record.