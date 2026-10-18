NBA Round Up: 80 NBA Players Waived, Joel Embiid To Avoid Ring Ceremony During 76ers-Knicks & More

The countdown to the 2026–27 NBA regular season delivered a flurry of high-stakes roster transactions and intense media exchanges across the association. With the league-mandated deadline to finalize 15-man standard rosters fast approaching, front offices around the country conducted sweeping cuts, sending dozens of veterans and prospects onto waivers in search of new opportunities.

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Simultaneously, opening night storylines are reaching a fever pitch as contenders put the finishing touches on their preparations. From Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid laying out his explicit strategy for opening night at Madison Square Garden to Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler making a fiery statement regarding his ACL recovery timeline, the stage is set for a captivating start to the brand-new basketball year.

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Joel Embiid to skip Knicks’ championship banner raising

When the Philadelphia 76ers travel to New York to face their old foes at Madison Square Garden on opening night, center Joel Embiid has no intention of serving as a spectator for the host team’s celebrations. The Knicks, coming off a sweeping second-round playoff victory over Philadelphia en route to capturing their first NBA Championship in 53 years, will raise their 2026 title banner and distribute rings prior to tip-off. The marquee opening night will also mark the debut of the Sixers’ new super team, featuring LeBron James and Jaylen Brown alongside The Process and Tyrese Maxey.

However, Embiid made it abundantly clear that he will remain in the visiting locker room until the festivities conclude.

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“No,” Embiid stated bluntly when asked if there was any personal significance to opening the season against the reigning champions. “I don’t really feel like watching the whole ceremony, so I guess I’ll be in the locker room. But it’s a regular season, so it’s time to go. First game, there’s nothing really special about it. The way I see it is taking it day by day, slowly getting better. I’ve got one thing in my mind, but it’s about the process that it takes to get there, so that’s what I’m focused on.”

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Clearly the Sixers-Knicks rivalry is thriving. What remains to be seen if the star-studded Philly superteam will ruin New York’s title party with a win.

Mass roster cuts sweep league as 80 players hit waivers

In accordance with league roster limits, NBA teams executed widespread roster trimming over the weekend, placing dozens of players on waivers to finalize opening-night standard contracts and two-way spots. According to detailed transaction logs compiled by NBA insider Brett Siegel, wave after wave of cuts swept through all 30 organizations ahead of the October 19, 5:00 PM ET deadline.

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Among the notable names released were former lottery picks and experienced rotational veterans, including forward Jeremy Sochan (Portland Trail Blazers), Haywood Highsmith (Phoenix Suns), Bruce Brown (New York Knicks), Kobe Bufkin (New Orleans Pelicans), Brandon Boston Jr. (Chicago Bulls), and James Johnson (Indiana Pacers).

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In total, 80 players were waived across the league as franchises prioritized roster versatility, open standard spots, and luxury tax positioning entering the new campaign.

Jimmy Butler issues explicit warning about ACL comeback

With Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, and Tyrese Haliburton returning after season-long injury absences, Golden State Warriors veteran forward Jimmy Butler is setting the record straight on expectations for their comebacks. He expressed deep personal accountability for his season-ending right ACL tear in January 2026, admitting he felt he had let down teammates Stephen Curry and Draymond Green after being acquired during the 2024–25 season.

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Speaking with ESPN’s Anthony Slater, the 37-year-old emphasized that his ongoing rehabilitation targeting a January or February return will prove his doubters wrong.

“I really felt like I let Steph down. I let Draymond down. I let Steve [Kerr] down. Because they took a chance,” Butler shared regarding his mindset throughout his recovery process. “If you don’t know me and you haven’t been around me, you don’t know what I’m about because of the things that you may read and hear.”

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Refusing to publicly reveal an exact target date, Butler sent a blunt warning to the rest of the NBA.

“That’s why I say y’all motherf—ers going to be real shocked if y’all think I’m going to come back and be some bum a– player,” Butler declared. “I bet y’all not going to leave me. I bet no team going to be like, ‘Oh, no, don’t guard that guy.’ They’re not going to do that. I bet whenever I step on the floor, they’re going to send more than one body. I bet you’re still going to foul me. So what are we talking about here?”

That’s already set the tone for his impending comeback. But we’d have to wait a little longer till the date Butler returns to the court.

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Dalton Knecht reflects on trade rumors amid Lakers roster decisions

Following a quiet preseason finale in which he logged just one shot attempt in a 121–106 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht addressed his drastic role shift during his first two professional seasons.

Two years after his rookie preseason debut, when his 35-point outing in 2024 made him the steal of the draft, Knecht saw his rotational minutes steadily decline under head coach JJ Redick. He swung between the parent team and the G League and was part of a botched Mark Williams trade, as LA added wing depth and adjusted its roster around Luka Doncic.

With the Lakers facing a roster decision to trim down to 15 guaranteed contracts, Knecht is the most talked about waiver candidate. Amid the chatter, he remained focused on his internal confidence regardless of trade speculation or potential roster movement.

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“They haven’t talked to me nothing about that,” Knecht told The Athletic regarding upcoming cuts. “I think I got better all-around. I think the game’s kinda slowed down a little bit, easier for me to see different reads, going out there and making adjustments on the fly, what JJ tells us. I don’t think anything has changed as a player. I still go out there, I still think I am the best player and best shooter when I step out on the court.”