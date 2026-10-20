NBA Round Up: Erik Spoelstra, Heat to Petition Adam Silver; 23-Year-Old Signs $209M Contract & More

In October 2014, Jimmy Butler faced a decision that could have changed his career. The Chicago Bulls had offered him a rookie extension worth approximately $44 million, but the two sides could not agree on the price.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Butler chose to bet on himself instead of accepting the offer. He entered the 2014-15 season without a long-term deal, then averaged 20.0 points per game, earned his first All-Star selection and won Most Improved Player.

ADVERTISEMENT

A year later, Butler secured a five-year deal worth approximately $90 million. More than a decade later, the NBA’s latest extension deadline has put a similar question back in focus: how much should a team pay for what a young player could become? Brandon Miller secured a $209 million commitment, while Scoot Henderson and Bilal Coulibaly will have to prove their worth on the court.

Erik Spoelstra Wants the Heat Season to Start Early

Erik Spoelstra apparently couldn’t wait another two days for the Miami Heat’s season opener. After seeing his entire roster participate in practice, the head coach joked that he wanted the team to get started early, even suggesting that the league could make an exception.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re going to petition the league this afternoon, I just talked to Andy. See if we can tip this off (Tuesday) night.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The comment came ahead of Miami’s scheduled October 21 opener against Minnesota. Spoelstra had also discussed the idea with Heat executive Andy Elisburg, although the coach’s suggestion was clearly made in jest.

The full practice was encouraging, but it did not mean Miami had every player fully cleared for the opener. Pelle Larsson had been dealing with an illness, while Dru Smith missed the preseason with a right calf strain, leaving questions about their availability.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They both practiced today. So they’re trending that way.”

The Heat also have a significant new addition to work into their system after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee during the offseason. The two-time MVP has already spoken confidently about what Miami could become defensively, giving the team another reason for optimism as the season begins.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think defensively it’s going to be a nightmare for whoever is playing against us. We’re competitive, we lead by example.”

Antetokounmpo’s arrival raises the stakes for a team still working through its rotation. Miami’s opening challenge will be turning that defensive promise into results, particularly if Larsson or Smith cannot immediately take on their expected responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brandon Miller Secures a $209 Million Commitment

Charlotte has made its decision about the future, handing Brandon Miller a five-year rookie-scale extension worth approximately $209 million before the October 19 deadline. The deal keeps the 23-year-old wing at the center of the Hornets’ plans as the franchise moves into a new chapter.

Miller averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 65 appearances during the 2025-26 season. He shot 38.3% from three-point range, giving Charlotte a young scorer who can create his own shot and stretch the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

His career numbers also show why the Hornets were willing to make such a commitment. Across his first three seasons, Miller averaged 19.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

However, the extension is not without risk. Miller missed 27 games in his second season because of a wrist injury and sat out another 17 games in 2025-26, making availability an important part of the decision.

Charlotte is betting that Miller can remain on the floor and continue developing into a leading offensive option. His scoring gives the franchise a foundation to build around, but the next step is proving that he can sustain that production over a full season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2023 draft class has produced several major contracts, with Amen Thompson reportedly securing a five-year, $208 million extension and Ausar Thompson landing a five-year, $155 million deal. Cason Wallace, Keyonte George and Brandin Podziemski also secured long-term commitments before the deadline.

Yet not every highly drafted player received the same security. For two former first-round picks, the deadline passed without an extension, leaving the coming season with a different meaning.

Scoot Henderson and Bilal Coulibaly Miss Out on Extensions

Scoot Henderson entered the NBA as the third overall pick in 2023, but he did not reach a rookie-scale extension with Portland before the deadline. He now heads into the final season of his rookie contract with restricted free agency approaching in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

His injury history is a major part of the uncertainty surrounding his future. Henderson suffered a torn left hamstring during an offseason workout in September 2025 and was initially expected to miss four to six weeks, but his recovery took considerably longer.

He did not begin non-contact basketball activities until December and made his season debut on February 6, 2026. Henderson appeared in only 30 games, losing valuable time that could have helped him demonstrate his progress.

The missed season makes it harder to judge how far he has developed as a scorer and playmaker. Portland has an opportunity to assess his health and consistency before making a longer commitment, while Henderson has a chance to strengthen his case with a productive campaign.

Bilal Coulibaly faces a similar contractual situation in Washington, although his development presents a different set of questions. The seventh overall pick also failed to secure an extension, and his future depends partly on how much progress he makes offensively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coulibaly has shown promise as a perimeter defender and transition player, but his half-court offense remains a work in progress. He is not projected to start for the Wizards in 2026-27, according to Sports Illustrated, although that remains a projection rather than a confirmed team decision.

The two players have different challenges to overcome. Henderson needs to demonstrate that he can stay healthy and build on his playmaking ability, while Coulibaly must show that his offensive development can match the value he brings defensively.

Their situations also underline how differently teams evaluate young talent. An extension is not simply a reward for draft position; it is a financial decision that weighs performance, availability, role and future potential.

Only seven of the 23 eligible first-round picks from the 2023 class reportedly secured extensions before the deadline, the fewest since 2018. That leaves several players entering a pivotal season, knowing that their next contract could depend on what they show over the coming months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chet Holmgren Keeps His Victor Wembanyama Matchups About Basketball

The gap between potential and production is not limited to contract negotiations. Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama have become two of the NBA’s most closely watched young big men, but Holmgren has been reluctant to turn their matchups into a personal rivalry.

Asked whether Wembanyama had made their battles personal, the Oklahoma City Thunder center offered a brief response.

“That’s a question for him.”

Holmgren also pushed back when asked whether facing San Antonio felt different from playing other Western Conference contenders.

“I wouldn’t put it that way.”

The comments came after San Antonio eliminated Oklahoma City in seven games in the 2026 Western Conference Finals. Wembanyama averaged 27.3 points in the series, while Holmgren averaged 10.7, highlighting the difference in their offensive production during the matchup.

Holmgren’s toughest night came in Game 7, when he finished with four points and four rebounds in 33 minutes. He attempted only two shots, a sharp contrast to the offensive role he had played during the regular season.

That performance does not erase Holmgren’s progress. He averaged 17.1 points and 8.9 rebounds across 69 regular-season games, shooting 55.7% from the field and 36.2% from three-point range.

The matchup nevertheless offers a clear challenge for the Thunder big man. Wembanyama has become a primary offensive option for San Antonio, while Holmgren’s impact also comes through his help defense and ability to play alongside other scorers.

Their next meetings will provide another measure of how Holmgren responds to the playoff defeat. Whether the players consider themselves rivals or not, the basketball comparison is unlikely to disappear.

Yaxel Lendeborg Draws Rookie of the Year Buzz as Podziemski Faces Scrutiny

While Holmgren and Wembanyama are already established NBA players, Yaxel Lendeborg is entering his first season with expectations of his own. The 24-year-old was selected 11th overall by Golden State in the 2026 draft, and his preseason performances have already attracted attention.

DeMarcus Cousins backed Lendeborg as a potential Rookie of the Year candidate, pointing to his ability to contribute in several areas of the game.

“I think Yaxel has a chance at being Rookie of the Year this year. Darius Acuff is the lead candidate for me, but after him, I’m going with Yaxel with the ability to shoot the ball, put it on the floor, rebound, get to the basket.”

Cousins also believes Lendeborg could become a familiar name to NBA fans by the end of the season, particularly if he receives the opportunity to contribute early. His preseason averages of 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists have given Golden State reasons to be encouraged.

Steve Kerr has also spoken about the rookie’s potential role with the Warriors, highlighting both the team’s need for his skills and the opportunity he could receive.

“He has a really good natural feel, and we have a direct need for him here. He’s going to have veteran leadership and a lot of playing time and a lot of coaching.”

Lendeborg’s age has become part of the discussion, particularly when compared with younger rookies entering the league. Chandler Parsons raised the age difference during the conversation, while Cousins focused on Lendeborg’s ability to contribute immediately.

The debate also brings Brandin Podziemski into the picture. Golden State committed five years and $110 million to the young guard, whose extension includes a mutual option for the fifth year and a trade kicker.

Podziemski averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists during the 2025-26 season, playing all 82 games. He has already demonstrated that he can contribute at the NBA level, but the size of his contract means expectations will continue to follow him.

Lendeborg, meanwhile, has yet to prove himself over an NBA season. His age and preseason production may suggest that he is ready to contribute quickly, but his long-term value will depend on how he handles the demands of the regular season.

The comparison is not simply about deciding which player is better. Podziemski has an established NBA record, while Lendeborg offers the Warriors a different kind of opportunity as a rookie with the potential to contribute immediately.

For Charlotte, Portland, Washington and Golden State, the coming season will provide more evidence about the young players they have chosen to back. Some have already secured long-term deals, while others must show that they deserve the same confidence.

Jimmy Butler’s story remains a reminder that an uncertain contract situation does not determine how a player’s career will unfold. Sometimes, the biggest decisions come down to whether a team is willing to pay for potential before it becomes impossible to ignore.