Giannis Antetokounmpo knows what it feels like to have an opponent grab his jersey. During Milwaukee’s 2025 playoff loss to Indiana, Bennedict Mathurin initially embraced the Greek Freak before pushing him away and grabbing his jersey, forcing teammates and security to intervene.

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On Monday night, the roles were reversed. Giannis grabbed Jabari Smith Jr.’s jersey and held on for several seconds, but the incident came on a night when Miami had much more to celebrate than a physical confrontation.

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“Starting the season the way we started was good. It was very, very good. We had great meetings, great talks, great practices. It was a great feeling to feel down and feel doubted by people.”

“It’s good. Because now, you appreciate the game more. The reason it feels good is because we remember what we went through two weeks ago. At the end of the day, we got a long way to go. We can’t get comfortable. We gotta stay hungry. We gotta keep on trusting one another. Trusting what we’re trying to build here.”

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Those were Giannis’s words after Miami secured its fifth consecutive victory, completing a remarkable turnaround from its 0-4 start. The Heat defeated Houston 128-110, improved to 8-6 and gave their opponents plenty to think about.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s physical battle with Jabari Smith Jr. highlights Miami’s resurgence

The confrontation began taking shape in the second quarter when Giannis attacked the basket with 2:12 remaining. Smith attempted to stand his ground, but the two-time MVP powered through the Rockets forward and finished with his left hand despite the defensive pressure.

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Their battle took another turn in the third quarter. After Giannis threw down a dunk on Smith, the Heat star grabbed the Rockets forward’s jersey and held on for several seconds, with officials eventually stepping in to separate the two.

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Houston coach Ime Udoka acknowledged the physical battle afterwards. “He got back to his right hand and kind of bullied us a little bit there. We didn’t meet his physicality in the post later.”

Giannis finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, including 14 points in the third quarter. Erik Spoelstra was particularly impressed with how his star facilitated the offense, saying, “He was Magic Johnson in the first 14 minutes of the game, setting everybody up.”

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“Our guys are playing with joy offensively,” Spoelstra added. That joy has become increasingly visible during Miami’s five-game winning streak, especially after the difficult opening stretch that left the team searching for answers.

Houston, meanwhile, had Alperen Sengun leading the way with 23 points and seven rebounds. Smith contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds, but the Rockets could not prevent their four-game winning streak from coming to an end.

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The Heat never trailed and entered the fourth quarter with a 20-point advantage. With Miami looking increasingly comfortable, Houston was left to deal with a defeat that ended its impressive run.

Nikola Jokic calls out Denver’s problems as Suns expose Nuggets

Nikola Jokic finished with 28 points and 15 rebounds against Phoenix, but the three-time MVP had something much more concerning to discuss afterwards. The Nuggets lost 117-105, and the numbers revealed just how badly Denver struggled outside its superstar’s production.

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Phoenix entered the game as the league’s worst rebounding team, yet finished with a staggering 60-42 advantage on the boards. The Suns also dominated second-chance points 22-11, outscored Denver’s bench 42-19 and scored 29 points off 17 Nuggets turnovers.

Jokic also committed seven turnovers, four of which came during the first four minutes Jamal Murray was sidelined. Murray eventually finished with 28 points, but foul trouble disrupted his rhythm throughout the contest.

“It’s OK to lose. What bothers me is rebounding and lazy with the passes, which kind of kills the momentum a little bit. We need to know who we are and what can bring us to the victory.”

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“Don’t be bored or don’t be ungrateful for your role, or maybe you just need to do one thing the whole game. For me, the victory is the most important thing.”

That was a particularly pointed message from Jokic, who clearly felt Denver’s problems went beyond missed shots. His teammates were not doing enough with their opportunities, and Phoenix repeatedly punished them for it.

Head coach David Adelman also took responsibility for some of his decisions. After an unsuccessful challenge involving Murray’s fourth foul, Adelman admitted, “When you hit the ball first, usually all bets are off. It was really disappointing, the decision, but it killed us.”

“We went to a bigger lineup that was not good. I tried that twice, and that’s on me. I made that decision,” Adelman added.

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He also addressed the turnovers that made Denver’s night even more difficult. “His turnovers were also from spacing issues. Obviously, those lineups don’t play a lot together, but we have to be better in that situation. I thought a couple were his, a couple were the team’s. That’s what beat us.”

Jamal Murray accepted responsibility for his own contribution to the defeat. “I just can’t afford to foul like that. I put the team in a bind tonight not being out of the game for most of the game.”

Phoenix, meanwhile, had seven players score in double figures, with Devin Booker leading the way with 20 points. Head coach Jordan Ott praised the collective effort, particularly considering the challenge of playing in Denver on the second night of a back-to-back.

“Back-to-backs are tough, second nights in Denver. I just thought our overall energy and effort — it’s hard to maintain it for 48 minutes. So different spots for different guys. So just a total team effort.”

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Booker also understood the importance of the victory. “It’s an important win. We’ve been preaching it’s a long season. Tough loss yesterday. To fly the altitude and play against a seasoned team like that and come out with a win, it’s big-time.”

Desmond Bane’s fourth-quarter explosion ends Boston’s winning streak

Boston appeared to have control of its game against Orlando, leading 77-75 heading into the fourth quarter. However, the Celtics suddenly struggled to contain the Magic, who turned a close contest into a 115-105 victory.

Desmond Bane was at the center of the turnaround. The Magic guard scored 15 of his 24 points in the final quarter, shooting six-of-seven during the period as Orlando outscored Boston 40-28.

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Franz Wagner added 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, while Anthony Black contributed 20 points and seven assists. Orlando’s offense found another gear when it mattered most, leaving Boston unable to protect its advantage.

Jayson Tatum finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds, but also committed five of Boston’s 11 turnovers. Paul George added 22 points, while Payton Pritchard contributed 21 in a defeat that ended the Celtics’ six-game winning streak.

The result also handed Boston its first home loss of the season. Orlando, meanwhile, extended its winning streak to four games and secured its first victory in Boston since December 18, 2022.

Donovan Mitchell’s 39 points overshadowed by frightening Cavaliers collision

Donovan Mitchell gave Cleveland plenty of reasons to celebrate against Chicago, producing one of his best performances of the season. The Cavaliers star finished with 39 points on 16-of-25 shooting, including 30 points in the second half, as Cleveland secured a 126-115 victory.

Mitchell’s scoring helped Cleveland maintain control, with Jarrett Allen adding 13 points and 14 rebounds. James Harden also contributed 10 assists, although he finished with just nine points.

However, the game took a worrying turn in the fourth quarter when Peyton Watson and Chicago’s Jalen Smith suffered a frightening mid-air collision. With 5:26 remaining, Watson attacked the basket and collided with Smith before falling heavily to the floor.

Medical personnel rushed in as both players remained down. Chicago challenged the initial foul decision, and the call was overturned to an offensive foul on Watson, wiping away the basket.

Both players were eventually ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson provided a brief update on Watson, saying, “He’s being evaluated.”

The collision was particularly unsettling because the same broadcast had earlier joked about Watson’s recovery after a fall near the basket. The initial incident had drawn laughter from the commentators when Watson quickly returned to take advantage of an easy scoring opportunity.

What had been a light-hearted moment became a much more serious situation later in the game. Mitchell’s outstanding performance ultimately gave Cleveland the victory, but the collision left both teams waiting for further updates on the players involved.

Kings’ 1-12 start puts Doug Christie’s future under the spotlight

Sacramento’s problems continued against Oklahoma City, with the Kings falling 125-103 and dropping to 1-12. The losing streak has placed increasing pressure on head coach Doug Christie, with potential replacements already being discussed in league coaching circles.

According to Marc Stein’s reporting, former NBA coaches Tom Thibodeau and Mark Jackson have emerged as possible candidates should Sacramento eventually decide to make a change. Jackson’s name is particularly interesting because majority owner Vivek Ranadive previously showed strong interest in hiring him during the summer of 2022, before the Kings appointed Mike Brown.

However, Sacramento is reportedly not looking to fire Christie at this stage. The organization would prefer to maintain stability, particularly around rookie point guard Darius Acuff Jr., while Christie remains in the final guaranteed year of his contract.

The coach is also well aware of the pressure surrounding his position. After Sacramento’s November 13 loss to Portland, Christie openly acknowledged the expectations that come with his job.

“I think this seat is hot always, so it doesn’t really matter. Obviously, we want to win the games. Nobody wants to win more than me, from the standpoint that the record doesn’t go on the players’ numbers. The record goes on coaches’ numbers.”

With Sacramento already at 1-12, the coming games could become increasingly important for Christie. Thibodeau and Jackson are only potential future options at this stage, but their names entering the conversation show how much pressure the Kings are facing.

Around the NBA: Jeremiah Fears makes history as Embiid dominates Brooklyn

Elsewhere, Memphis produced an impressive comeback against Washington, winning 136-120 after trailing by 12 points. The Grizzlies outscored the Wizards 42-18 in the third quarter, with rookie Cameron Boozer leading the way with 29 points and seven three-pointers.

Zach Edey added 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Anthony Davis scored 23 for Washington. The defeat extended the Wizards’ losing streak to eight games, giving Memphis another important result during its season.

Philadelphia also had plenty to celebrate after defeating Brooklyn 135-123. Joel Embiid recorded a season-high 37 points, while Jaylen Brown contributed 31 points and 13 rebounds as the 76ers improved to 12-3 without LeBron James.

New Orleans secured a convincing 115-94 victory over Golden State, with Jeremiah Fears recording the first triple-double of his career. The rookie finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, securing the milestone late in the third quarter.

Saddiq Bey added 23 points as the Pelicans built a 25-point first-half advantage. Golden State, meanwhile, suffered its third consecutive defeat, leaving the Warriors with more questions to answer after another disappointing night.