NBA Round Up: Warriors Star Sent for MRI, Wemby Joins Shaq in Historic Feat, James Harden Under Scrutiny & More

Monday’s NBA action brought a little bit of everything, from injury concerns to record-breaking performances. The Golden State Warriors continue to build momentum on the court while dealing with setbacks off it. Meanwhile, Luka Dončić and Victor Wembanyama continued to raise the ceiling with their remarkable performances. Here’s everything you need to know.

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A 51-point victory for Golden State came with a loss

The Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak to eight games with a dominant 138-87 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. However, the result came with an injury concern as Brandon Williams left the contest with a left hamstring injury.

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He made an immediate impact off the bench, scoring four points on 2-of-3 shooting in just 1 minute and 39 seconds. He exited at the 3:18 mark of the first quarter and did not return. The Warriors later confirmed that he would undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Head coach Steve Kerr expressed concern about losing another guard, saying, “He’s a huge part of our team, and he’s given us such a lift, and it’s a hamstring. He is gonna get an MRI, so we’ll see how bad it is.”

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The timing is particularly frustrating for Golden State, with Will Richard already sidelined by a torn UCL in his left thumb. Richard’s absence has further reduced the team’s backcourt options, making Williams’ situation worth monitoring.

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Despite the setback, the Warriors delivered one of their most dominant performances of the season. Their 51-point victory was the fourth-largest margin in franchise history and extended their remarkable run after starting the season 0-3.

Wemby had another record-breaking performance

Victor Wembanyama is putting together a start to the season that belongs in the history books. The San Antonio Spurs star joined Shaquille O’Neal as the only players in the last 50 seasons to average at least 29 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks through their first 10 games.

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The French phenom added another remarkable performance on Monday, dropping 40 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and recording nine blocks to lead San Antonio to a commanding 122-96 victory over the Phoenix Suns. He was almost unstoppable, shooting 15-of-19 from the field. The victory extended San Antonio’s winning streak to nine games after opening the season with back-to-back defeats. The Spurs have quickly turned things around and are emerging as one of the Western Conference’s most dangerous teams.

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Wembanyama has been particularly dominant over his last four appearances, averaging 37.8 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks while shooting 64.1% from the field.

His combination of scoring, rim protection and efficiency is becoming increasingly difficult for opponents to handle. At this rate, the 22-year-old is making an early statement in the NBA MVP conversation.

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Performance from James Harden leads to disappointment

James Harden is facing criticism after a frustrating defensive sequence during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 124-112 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. An 11-second clip from the third quarter has sparked debate over the veteran guard’s effort, particularly with Cleveland already struggling to contain Charlotte’s offense.

The incident happened with the Cavaliers trailing 80-64 and around 8:29 remaining in the third quarter. Grayson Allen attempted a corner three-pointer, but his shot missed. Charlotte center Ryan Kalkbrenner grabbed the offensive rebound and passed the ball to Sion James, who found himself open beyond the arc.

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Harden, meanwhile, remained underneath the basket and made little effort to close out on James or establish a strong position for the rebound. The Hornets star missed his three-point attempt, but Allen grabbed another offensive board over Harden. The sequence eventually ended with Harden fouling Allen, who converted both free throws to extend Charlotte’s advantage to 82-64.

The lack of urgency quickly caught attention online, with fans questioning Harden’s defensive commitment. The former NBA MVP finished with 11 points, three rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes, shooting 3-of-9 from the field. Cleveland dropped to 5-6, suffering its fourth defeat in five games.

NBA crown Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson

The best players in the NBA for Week three were Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson. Doncic took home the Western Conference award after leading the Los Angeles Lakers with an outstanding stretch of individual performances. The Slovenian superstar averaged 45 points, seven rebounds and 8.3 assists during the week, helping the Lakers establish themselves among the leading teams in the West.

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His scoring numbers were particularly impressive. In the Eastern Conference, Brunson received the recognition after guiding the New York Knicks through another productive week. The Knicks captain averaged 27.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, providing consistent production at both ends of the floor.

Brunson’s ability to control the tempo, create opportunities in isolation, and deliver in crucial moments has been central to New York’s performances.

A former NBA champion has come to Giannis’ defense

Doc Rivers, who coached Giannis during his final seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, recently opened up about their working relationship on The Bill Simmons Podcast. The former Bucks coach claimed Antetokounmpo relies too heavily on his physical abilities rather than executing plays within the team’s system. “He’s not easy. He plays at this crazy downhill pace. He’s really a difficult guy,” Rivers said.

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He also questioned Giannis’ basketball IQ, adding that the two-time MVP needed to understand the importance of execution. Giannis didn’t take the comments lightly.

Following Miami’s 114-108 victory over Sacramento, he expressed disbelief at his former coach’s remarks. “First of all, he’s not my coach. My coach is Coach Spo. I’m speechless,” Antetokounmpo responded. He later added, “Never let bitterness or pettiness get in front of your goals and dreams, man.”

Now, Ron Artest also weighed in, defending the superstar on social media. “Weird that a person would throw @Giannis_An34 under the bus. Makes no sense. All he does is work hard and championships to the Milwaukee. Coach Metta so ready to take the blame. Coaches, stop blaming players.”

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The exchange has reignited debate over Rivers’ time in Milwaukee. And if Giannis deserves to take sole responsibility for the Bucks’ disappointing final seasons.